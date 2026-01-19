New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Check Out Its Mid-spec Adventure / Adventure S Variants In 10 Images

The Adventure is the only variant to come with all powertrain choices

The 2026 Tata Punch has been launched in six broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus S. We have already brought to you the Smart, Pure, and Pure Plus (including Pure Plus S) variants in images. In this story, let’s go through the higher-spec Adventure trim in some detailed images:

Exterior

Front

When the exterior design of the Punch Adventure is considered, it looks nearly identical to the lower-spec variants, thanks to the same LED headlights, a bullbar-like silver-finished skid plate, and the chunky air dam in the bumper. What’s new, however, is that the Adventure variant comes with auto on/off function for its LED headlights. That said, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps are still reserved only for the higher-spec trims.

Side

The only change that is noticeable on the Adventure variant is the provision of 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers. It retains design elements such as the C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, body coloured front door handles, black body cladding, and black ORVMs with turn indicators.

Rear

Tata has added a couple of crucial features to the rear of the new Punch Adventure in the form of a rear wiper and washer. A rear defogger is on offer from the lower-spec Pure trim onwards. It continues with the tail light setup, the sharkfin antenna, and the ‘Punch’ lettering on the bootlid as seen on the base- and lower-spec variants.

Colour Options

The Adventure trim is available with all the exterior colourways in a monotone shade. Check out our variant-wise colour options story to find the exact details for the variant of your choice.

Interior

Tata has made use of a dual-tone black and grey colour theme for the Punch Adventure’s cabin. It comes with a 2-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo as offered from the 1-above-base Pure variant. You also get a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital driver’s display in the Adventure trim of the new Tata Punch, as seen on the previous-in-line Pure Plus S variant.

One great point to note is that this variant gets automatic climate control with physical buttons and knobs, which isn’t the case with higher-end models that come with a touch-based climate control panel. Speaking of which, you can take a closer look at the top-spec Tata Punch here.

Tata is offering adjustable headrests only for the front occupants in the Adventure variant of the updated SUV. That said, it does come with a front centre armrest (with storage), twin cupholders in the centre console, and 3-point seatbelt for all passengers.

Note: If you want a sunroof, there is an Adventure S trim, which is basically based on the Adventure variant with the single-pane sunroof and roof rails as an addition.

Features

The Adventure variant gets a slight bump up in terms of equipment as well by adding features such as a push-button start/stop, auto AC with rear vents, an air purifier, and auto-folding ORVMs. Amenities such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch full-digital driver’s display, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat have been carried forward from the Pure Plus S variant.

Its safety suite is further improved by the inclusion of a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, and rain-sensing wipers. Tata already provides the Punch with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. The Punch has already secured a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP, and its structural safety strength was also highlighted by Tata in one of its promotional videos.

If you are finalising the 2026 Tata Punch as your next car, checking out its variant-wise features should ease your booking process.

Powertrain Details

Tata is offering the new Punch with a choice of engine-gearbox options. The technical specifications of each are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine (new) 1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG Power 88 PS 120 PS 73.4 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

*AMT - automated manual transmission

Tata is now offering its micro SUV with the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Punch has also become the first SUV in India to get a CNG-automatic option (AMT). The Adventure trim is the only variant to get all the engine and gearbox options that are on offer.

Price And Competition

The facelifted Tata Punch’s Adventure (including Adventure S) variants are priced from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh, while the overall prices of the SUV fall between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 10.54 lakh (all prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

It goes up against the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3 while also being an affordable alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx. You could also think of it as an alternative to hatchbacks such as the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.