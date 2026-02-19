MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner Legender: Key Specifications Compared

The MG Majestor SUV has been revealed in its India-spec avatar and is set to go on sale soon. It is the new flagship SUV in the carmaker’s lineup and is based on the Gloster. One of the most sought-after full-size SUVs in India is the Toyota Fortuner (also available in a sportier version called the Fortuner Legender). In this story, we thought of checking out how the Majestor compares to the Fortuner Legender on paper:

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner Legender: Dimensions

Parameter MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner Legender Difference Length 5,046 mm 4,795 mm + 251 mm Width 2,016 mm 1,855 mm + 151 mm Height 1,876 mm 1,835 mm + 41 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm 2,745 mm + 205 mm

The MG Majestor is bigger in all dimensions than the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

It is longer by a whopping 251 mm, wider by 151 mm and also has a 205 mm longer wheelbase, all of which will make it more spacious inside over its Toyota counterpart.

While the MG SUV is also taller than the Fortuner Legender, the difference isn’t as significant as in the other aspects.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner Legender: Colour Options

MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner Legender Metal Black Platinum White Pearl with black roof Pearl White – Metal Ash – Concrete Grey –

If you are on the lookout for one of these two SUVs with the maximum colourway choices, your only bet is the MG Majestor.

It comes in a total of four unique exterior paint options, whereas the Fortuner Legender is available in only one, which is a dual-tone shade.

We have covered the colour options story of the Majestor in detail to help you take a look at what the SUV looks like in different shades.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner Legender: Features

Feature MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner Legender Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs ✅ (3-piece) ✅ (quad-beam) Front LED fog lamps ❌ ✅ Alloy wheels 19-inch dual-tone 18-inches Roof rails ✅ ✅ LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ✅ ✅ Upholstery Leatherette (dual-tone) Leatherette (dual-tone) Seating layout 7-seater 7-seater Ambient lighting ✅ (64-colours) ✅ Cooled glovebox ❌ ✅ Automatic climate control 3-zone 2-zone Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (12-way driver/ 8-way co-driver) ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ (with massage function) ✅ Memory function for driver's seat ✅ ❌ Wireless phone charger ✅ (dual) ✅ Digital driver’s display 12.3-inches ❌ Sunroof ✅ (panoramic) ❌ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Cruise control Adaptive (as part of ADAS suite) ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system 12.3-inches 8-inches Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ (wireless) ✅ Sound system 12 speakers (JBL-branded) 11 speakers (JBL-branded) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 7 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ❌ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ❌

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Both the SUVs get some common features such as all-LED lighting, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, and a push-button start/stop.

The Majestor, being the more modern offering here, comes with plenty of additional equipment in the form of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and even a 12-speaker JBL sound system. You can also check out our variant-wise features on offer story of the Majestor to clear out all the confusion.

However, the Fortuner Legender does have some unique features on board as well, like front LED fog lamps, a cooled glovebox, and seven airbags.

Having said that, both the SUVs are packing some crucial safety features such as multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and ESC. The Majestor, however, takes the lead here too as it also gets a TPMS and Level-2 ADAS.

We have done a detailed comparison of the Majestor with the Gloster to help you pick the correct MG SUV for your needs.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner Legender: Powertrain Options

Specification MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner Legender Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine 2.8-litre diesel engine 2.8-litre diesel engine with mild-hybrid tech Power 215 PS 204 PS 204 PS Torque 478 Nm 420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT) 500 Nm Transmission* 8-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD/ 4WD 4WD, RWD 4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD - rear-wheel-drivetrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivetrain

Both the SUVs in question are available with a diesel engine only.

While the Majestor is the more powerful offering between the two, it’s the Fortuner’s larger 2.8-litre powertrain that produces slightly more torque.

If you want a manual gearbox with either of these SUVs, the Fortuner Legender is your only choice. That said, the Majestor gets an 8-speed automatic transmission, whereas the Toyota SUV comes with a more conventional 6-speed AT.

Both the SUVs can be had in RWD and 4WD setups, depending on your preference.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner Legender: Prices

MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner Legender Price range (ex-showroom) Rs 50 lakh (expected starting price) Rs 42.17 lakh to Rs 47.46 lakh

We expect the Majestor to have a starting price of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). If MG does price it close to our expected mark, the Majestor will give tough competition to the Fortuner Legender, especially at the higher-spec variants.

CarDekho Says…

The Toyota Fortuner Legender retains the core formula that drives the standard Fortuner, making it a tested and fail-proof product in our market. Even though it may not have the best of features as its more modern rivals, the Fortuner Legender doesn’t fall anywhere short when its capabilities are considered. Couple it with Toyota’s lower maintenance and service costs, and you would have a clear winner in your hands.

On the other hand, the MG Majestor is the freshest full-size SUV for India which makes it a great pick for buyers who want the best of technology and features in their vehicles. It is essentially a more premium version of the Gloster. Given its bigger proportions, the Majestor should also ideally lead to more in-cabin space over the Fortuner Legender, thereby making it the right pick for buyers with big families.