    MG Majestor Vs MG Gloster Compared: Are The Upgrades Meaningful?

    The Majestor is essentially just a heavily facelifted version of the Gloster.

    Published On Feb 13, 2026 04:55 PM By Ved

    1.3K Views
    MG Majestor Vs MG Gloster

    MG Motor India has finally lifted covers off its new flagship SUV, called the Majestor. While essentially it remains based on the Gloster, the carmaker has given it a bunch of upgrades in every area which will justify its positioning at the top of its SUV lineup. But are these updates meaningful, or should you consider the older version instead? Let’s take a look:

    MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Dimensions

    Parameters

    MG Majestor

    MG Gloster

    Difference

    Length

    5046 mm

    4985 mm

    +61 mm

    Width

    2016 mm

    1926 mm

    +90 mm

    Height

    1876 mm

    1867 mm

    +9 mm

    Wheelbase

    2950 mm

    2950 mm

    0 mm

    • The Majestor is bigger than the Gloster in every way, except the wheelbase which stays the same at 2950 mm.

    MG Majestor
    MG Gloster

    • With the large size, the Majestor is over 5 metres long and over 2 metres wide, giving it one of the largest footprints at this price point.

    MG Majestor
    MG Gloster

    MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Colour Options

    MG Majestor

    MG Gloster

    Metal Black

    Metal Black*

    Pearl White

    Warm White*

    Metal Ash

    Metal Ash

    Concrete Grey

    Deep Golden*

    *Also available with red exterior accents in Storm series

    Both the Gloster and Majestor are available in 4 shades. The Metal Ash and Metal Black colours remain identical across the two cars, while the Majestor also gets Pearl White and Concrete Grey options. On the other hand, the Gloster gets Deep Golden and Warm White hues that remain unique to itself.

    Notably, you can also have the Gloster in the Blackstorm, Desertstorm and Snowstorm colour themes which adds red accents to the Black, Golden and White shades respectively, along with all-black upholstery inside. You can also checkout this story to know how the Majestor looks in all colours.

    MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Features

    Features

    MG Majestor

    MG Gloster

    Auto LED headlamps

    Cornering fog lamps

    Wheels

    19-inch

    19-inch

    Roof rails

    Black

    Chrome

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Dual glovebox

    Infotainment

    12.3-inch

    12.3-inch

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital driver’s display

    12.3-inch

    8-inch

    Ambient lighting

    64-colour

    64-colour

    Climate control

    3-zone

    3-zone

    Wireless phone charger

    Dual

    Powered seats

    12-way (Driver)/ 8-way (Co-driver)

    12-way (Driver)/ 8-way (Co-driver)

    Memory function

    Driver

    Driver

    Extendable underthigh support

    Reclineable and sliding second row

    Massaging seats

    Driver and Co-driver

    Driver

    Ventilated seats

    Driver and Co-driver

    Driver

    Heated seats

    Driver and Co-driver

    Driver and Co-driver

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL

    12-speaker

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Rear sunshade

    Heads-up display

    Auto dimming IRVM

    Connected car tech

    Keyless entry

    Powered tailgate with gesture function

    Cruise control

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Electronic stability control

    Hill start assist

    Parking camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Level 2 ADAS suite

    • The Gloster has always been a very well-equipped SUV to begin with, and the Majestor carries over much of the same equipment, with small updates here and there to keep up with times. 

    MG Majestor
    MG Gloster

    • That said, there are some misses at this price point like rear window sunshades, extendable thigh support and heads-up display.

    MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Powertrain Options

    Parameter

    MG Majestor

    MG Gloster

    Engine

    2-litre twin-turbo diesel

    2-litre turbo-diesel

    2-litre twin-turbo diesel

    Transmission*

    8-speed AT

    8-speed AT

    Power (PS)

    215 PS

    161 PS

    215 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    478 Nm

    373 PS

    478 Nm

    Drivetrain^

    RWD/4WD

    RWD*

    4WD

    *AT- Torque converter automatic transmission

    ^RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    • While the both SUVs offer the 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine option, it is the Gloster which also gets the 2-litre turbo-diesel engine for its lower variants.

    MG Majestor
    MG Gloster

    • The Majestor is available with both RWD and 4WD setups for the twin-turbo engine, while the Gloster differentiates the two powertrains by keeping the RWD reserved for the less powerful engine, and the 4WD reserved for the twin-turbo powertrain.

    MG Majestor
    MG Gloster

    • Power and torque figures of both SUVs for the twin-turbo engine remain identical.

    MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Prices

     

    MG Majestor

    MG Gloster

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 50 lakh (Expected)

    Rs 38.33 lakh to Rs 43.16 lakh

    Given all the additions and the premium positioning of the Majestor, it is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Gloster currently sits in the range of Rs 38.33 lakh to 43.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Majestor
    MG Gloster

    You can checkout this story to know more about the launch date, booking details and delivery timelines of the Majestor.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Gloster is a capable SUV with a compelling package at its price point. However, the Majestor now takes things further ahead with bold new styling, a larger footprint and some new equipment thrown in as well. It does compete in a fierce segment though and MG has to ensure that price-wise it treads the line very carefully.

