MG Majestor Vs MG Gloster Compared: Are The Upgrades Meaningful?
The Majestor is essentially just a heavily facelifted version of the Gloster.
Published On Feb 13, 2026 04:55 PM By Ved
-
- Write a comment
MG Motor India has finally lifted covers off its new flagship SUV, called the Majestor. While essentially it remains based on the Gloster, the carmaker has given it a bunch of upgrades in every area which will justify its positioning at the top of its SUV lineup. But are these updates meaningful, or should you consider the older version instead? Let’s take a look:
MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Dimensions
|
Parameters
|
MG Majestor
|
MG Gloster
|
Difference
|
Length
|
5046 mm
|
4985 mm
|
+61 mm
|
Width
|
2016 mm
|
1926 mm
|
+90 mm
|
Height
|
1876 mm
|
1867 mm
|
+9 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2950 mm
|
2950 mm
|
0 mm
-
The Majestor is bigger than the Gloster in every way, except the wheelbase which stays the same at 2950 mm.
-
With the large size, the Majestor is over 5 metres long and over 2 metres wide, giving it one of the largest footprints at this price point.
MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Colour Options
|
MG Majestor
|
MG Gloster
|
Metal Black
|
Metal Black*
|
Pearl White
|
Warm White*
|
Metal Ash
|
Metal Ash
|
Concrete Grey
|
Deep Golden*
*Also available with red exterior accents in Storm series
Both the Gloster and Majestor are available in 4 shades. The Metal Ash and Metal Black colours remain identical across the two cars, while the Majestor also gets Pearl White and Concrete Grey options. On the other hand, the Gloster gets Deep Golden and Warm White hues that remain unique to itself.
Notably, you can also have the Gloster in the Blackstorm, Desertstorm and Snowstorm colour themes which adds red accents to the Black, Golden and White shades respectively, along with all-black upholstery inside. You can also checkout this story to know how the Majestor looks in all colours.
MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Features
|
Features
|
MG Majestor
|
MG Gloster
|
Auto LED headlamps
|
✅
|
✅
|
Cornering fog lamps
|
❌
|
❌
|
Wheels
|
19-inch
|
19-inch
|
Roof rails
|
Black
|
Chrome
|
Upholstery
|
Leatherette
|
Leatherette
|
Dual glovebox
|
❌
|
❌
|
Infotainment
|
12.3-inch
|
12.3-inch
|
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|
✅
|
✅
|
Digital driver’s display
|
12.3-inch
|
8-inch
|
Ambient lighting
|
64-colour
|
64-colour
|
Climate control
|
3-zone
|
3-zone
|
Wireless phone charger
|
Dual
|
❌
|
Powered seats
|
12-way (Driver)/ 8-way (Co-driver)
|
12-way (Driver)/ 8-way (Co-driver)
|
Memory function
|
Driver
|
Driver
|
Extendable underthigh support
|
❌
|
❌
|
Reclineable and sliding second row
|
✅
|
✅
|
Massaging seats
|
Driver and Co-driver
|
Driver
|
Ventilated seats
|
Driver and Co-driver
|
Driver
|
Heated seats
|
Driver and Co-driver
|
Driver and Co-driver
|
Sound system
|
12-speaker JBL
|
12-speaker
|
Sunroof
|
Panoramic
|
Panoramic
|
Rear sunshade
|
❌
|
❌
|
Heads-up display
|
❌
|
❌
|
Auto dimming IRVM
|
✅
|
✅
|
Connected car tech
|
✅
|
✅
|
Keyless entry
|
✅
|
✅
|
Powered tailgate with gesture function
|
✅
|
✅
|
Cruise control
|
✅
|
✅
|
Airbags
|
6
|
6
|
Rain-sensing wipers
|
✅
|
✅
|
Electronic stability control
|
✅
|
✅
|
Hill start assist
|
✅
|
✅
|
Parking camera
|
360-degree
|
360-degree
|
ISOFIX child seat mounts
|
✅
|
✅
|
TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
|
✅
|
✅
|
Level 2 ADAS suite
|
✅
|
✅
-
The Gloster has always been a very well-equipped SUV to begin with, and the Majestor carries over much of the same equipment, with small updates here and there to keep up with times.
-
That said, there are some misses at this price point like rear window sunshades, extendable thigh support and heads-up display.
MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Powertrain Options
|
Parameter
|
MG Majestor
|
MG Gloster
|
Engine
|
2-litre twin-turbo diesel
|
2-litre turbo-diesel
|
2-litre twin-turbo diesel
|
Transmission*
|
8-speed AT
|
8-speed AT
|
Power (PS)
|
215 PS
|
161 PS
|
215 PS
|
Torque (Nm)
|
478 Nm
|
373 PS
|
478 Nm
|
Drivetrain^
|
RWD/4WD
|
RWD*
|
4WD
*AT- Torque converter automatic transmission
^RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive
-
While the both SUVs offer the 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine option, it is the Gloster which also gets the 2-litre turbo-diesel engine for its lower variants.
-
The Majestor is available with both RWD and 4WD setups for the twin-turbo engine, while the Gloster differentiates the two powertrains by keeping the RWD reserved for the less powerful engine, and the 4WD reserved for the twin-turbo powertrain.
-
Power and torque figures of both SUVs for the twin-turbo engine remain identical.
MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Prices
|
MG Majestor
|
MG Gloster
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
Rs 50 lakh (Expected)
|
Rs 38.33 lakh to Rs 43.16 lakh
Given all the additions and the premium positioning of the Majestor, it is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Gloster currently sits in the range of Rs 38.33 lakh to 43.16 lakh (ex-showroom).
You can checkout this story to know more about the launch date, booking details and delivery timelines of the Majestor.
CarDekho Says…
The Gloster is a capable SUV with a compelling package at its price point. However, the Majestor now takes things further ahead with bold new styling, a larger footprint and some new equipment thrown in as well. It does compete in a fierce segment though and MG has to ensure that price-wise it treads the line very carefully.
1 out of 1 found this helpful