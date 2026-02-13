MG Majestor Vs MG Gloster Compared: Are The Upgrades Meaningful?

MG Motor India has finally lifted covers off its new flagship SUV, called the Majestor. While essentially it remains based on the Gloster, the carmaker has given it a bunch of upgrades in every area which will justify its positioning at the top of its SUV lineup. But are these updates meaningful, or should you consider the older version instead? Let’s take a look:

MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Dimensions

Parameters MG Majestor MG Gloster Difference Length 5046 mm 4985 mm +61 mm Width 2016 mm 1926 mm +90 mm Height 1876 mm 1867 mm +9 mm Wheelbase 2950 mm 2950 mm 0 mm

The Majestor is bigger than the Gloster in every way, except the wheelbase which stays the same at 2950 mm.

With the large size, the Majestor is over 5 metres long and over 2 metres wide, giving it one of the largest footprints at this price point.

MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Colour Options

MG Majestor MG Gloster Metal Black Metal Black* Pearl White Warm White* Metal Ash Metal Ash Concrete Grey Deep Golden*

*Also available with red exterior accents in Storm series

Both the Gloster and Majestor are available in 4 shades. The Metal Ash and Metal Black colours remain identical across the two cars, while the Majestor also gets Pearl White and Concrete Grey options. On the other hand, the Gloster gets Deep Golden and Warm White hues that remain unique to itself.

Notably, you can also have the Gloster in the Blackstorm, Desertstorm and Snowstorm colour themes which adds red accents to the Black, Golden and White shades respectively, along with all-black upholstery inside. You can also checkout this story to know how the Majestor looks in all colours.

MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Features

Features MG Majestor MG Gloster Auto LED headlamps ✅ ✅ Cornering fog lamps ❌ ❌ Wheels 19-inch 19-inch Roof rails Black Chrome Upholstery Leatherette Leatherette Dual glovebox ❌ ❌ Infotainment 12.3-inch 12.3-inch Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital driver’s display 12.3-inch 8-inch Ambient lighting 64-colour 64-colour Climate control 3-zone 3-zone Wireless phone charger Dual ❌ Powered seats 12-way (Driver)/ 8-way (Co-driver) 12-way (Driver)/ 8-way (Co-driver) Memory function Driver Driver Extendable underthigh support ❌ ❌ Reclineable and sliding second row ✅ ✅ Massaging seats Driver and Co-driver Driver Ventilated seats Driver and Co-driver Driver Heated seats Driver and Co-driver Driver and Co-driver Sound system 12-speaker JBL 12-speaker Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear sunshade ❌ ❌ Heads-up display ❌ ❌ Auto dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate with gesture function ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control ✅ ✅ Hill start assist ✅ ✅ Parking camera 360-degree 360-degree ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Level 2 ADAS suite ✅ ✅

The Gloster has always been a very well-equipped SUV to begin with, and the Majestor carries over much of the same equipment, with small updates here and there to keep up with times.

That said, there are some misses at this price point like rear window sunshades, extendable thigh support and heads-up display.

MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Powertrain Options

Parameter MG Majestor MG Gloster Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel 2-litre turbo-diesel 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Transmission* 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Power (PS) 215 PS 161 PS 215 PS Torque (Nm) 478 Nm 373 PS 478 Nm Drivetrain^ RWD/4WD RWD* 4WD

*AT- Torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

While the both SUVs offer the 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine option, it is the Gloster which also gets the 2-litre turbo-diesel engine for its lower variants.

The Majestor is available with both RWD and 4WD setups for the twin-turbo engine, while the Gloster differentiates the two powertrains by keeping the RWD reserved for the less powerful engine, and the 4WD reserved for the twin-turbo powertrain.

Power and torque figures of both SUVs for the twin-turbo engine remain identical.

MG Majestor Vs Gloster: Prices

MG Majestor MG Gloster Price (ex-showroom) Rs 50 lakh (Expected) Rs 38.33 lakh to Rs 43.16 lakh

Given all the additions and the premium positioning of the Majestor, it is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Gloster currently sits in the range of Rs 38.33 lakh to 43.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

You can checkout this story to know more about the launch date, booking details and delivery timelines of the Majestor.

CarDekho Says…

The Gloster is a capable SUV with a compelling package at its price point. However, the Majestor now takes things further ahead with bold new styling, a larger footprint and some new equipment thrown in as well. It does compete in a fierce segment though and MG has to ensure that price-wise it treads the line very carefully.