Published On Jun 03, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Curvv

We will see two coupe SUVs, three EVs, and a much awaited off-roader in the coming months

So far in 2024, we have seen many car launches, both all-new models and facelifts, but there’s plenty of action still to come in the remaining months. We will be witnessing the launch of many more cars from brands like Tata, Mahindra, Kia, and even Honda and Citroen. While the list of these upcoming cars can go on and on, these 10 cars are the most anticipated of the bunch.

Tata Altroz Racer

Expected Launch: June 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

After the launch of the Punch EV earlier this year, Tata is gearing up to launch many more models, one of which will be the Tata Altroz Racer. It was first teased at the Auto Expo 2023 and has only finally been confirmed for launch. This will be the sportier version of the Altroz hatchback, and it will come with design tweaks, additional features, and more importantly, a powerful 120 PS turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. It has already been spotted a couple of times without disguise, and bookings are already open.

New-gen Maruti Dzire

Expected Launch: June 2024

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh onwards

Maruti launched the new-gen Swift in India in May 2024 and the new-gen Maruti Dzire is not so far away. The updated sedan is expected to be launched soon and it will borrow some elements from the hatchback like the new 1.2-litre petrol engine, the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags and updated climate controls. It is expected to get an updated design as well and could even introduce a sunroof to the sub-4m sedan segment.

Kia EV9

Expected Launch: June 2024

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh onwards

Kia will be bringing its flagship electric SUV to India this year – Kia EV9 – which will be the second electric offering from the brand in India after the EV6. Internationally, this SUV comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack and gets both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups. The Kia EV9 has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 680 km, and is equipped with features such as dual 12.3-inch screens, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Also Read: All Kia EVs Coming To India By 2026

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Image Source

Expected Launch: June 2024

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh onwards

Following the launch of the facelifted Hyundai Creta in January 2024, we’re expecting Hyundai to update its three-row derivative as well. The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is expected to retain its petrol and diesel engines, and it will get a refreshed cabin with features like dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Tata Curvv EV

Expected Launch: July 2024

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh onwards

Another new model from Tata this year will be the Curvv EV. This coupe-SUV will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform and is expected to offer a claimed range of up to 500 km. The electric SUV will be equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Mahindra Thar 5 Door

Expected Launch: August 2024

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh onwards

The 5-door Mahindra Thar has been in the works for a very long time and every now and then new spy shots surface online revealing new details of the big off-roader. The elongated version of the Thar is expected to come with the same engine options as its 3-door model with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive powertrains, and it will get features like a big touchscreen infotainment system (likely a 10.25-inch unit), digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof.

Also Read: Let’s Figure Out Which 6 SUVs Mahindra Could Launch By 2030!

Citroen Basalt

Expected Launch: August 2024

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh onwards

The Citroen Basalt was unveiled a while back as the carmaker’s next new offering for the Indian market. The coupe-SUV will likely get the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 and C3 Aircross with both manual and automatic transmission options. It is expected to be equipped with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rearview camera.

Tata Curvv

Expected Launch: August 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh onwards

After the launch of the Curvv EV, the carmaker will launch its ICE version, the Tata Curvv. It will share the same design as its electric version, with some minor tweaks, and is expected to come with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Its feature list is also expected to be similar to its electric counterpart including the same screen setup, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and even ADAS features. It will be a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.

Mahindra XUV e8

Expected Launch: December 2024

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh onwards

The electric version of the XUV700 – the Mahindra XUV e8 – will also be launched this year. It will be based on the carmaker’s INGLO platform which can support battery sizes of 60 kWh and 80 kWh. Mahindra might offer the electric XUV700 in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 450 km. It will come with features such as an integrated triple-screen setup, multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ADAS.

New-gen Honda Amaze

Expected Launch: Unknown

Expected Price: Rs 7.50 lakh onwards

The Honda Amaze has been due for an update and the carmaker can launch its new-generation avatar this year. Details of its changes are slim but it will get a refreshed cabin with features like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and its safety kit can include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera. The sedan is expected to come with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the current model.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta CVT vs Honda Elevate CVT: Real World Performance Comparison

All prices are ex-showroom