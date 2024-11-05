Maruti Nexa November 2024 Offers Part 1- Save Up To Rs 2.3 Lakh This Month

Modified On Nov 05, 2024 03:50 PM By Yashika for Maruti Jimny

The highest savings can be bagged on the Jimny followed by the Grand Vitara

The Maruti Jimny gets the maximum discount of up to Rs 2.3 lakh via Maruti's financing option.

The Grand Vitara gets benefits of up to Rs 1.73 lakh.

The Baleno and Fronx are available with a cash discount of Rs 67,100 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The Jimny, Grand Vitara, and the Invicto also get some additional benefits when opting for Maruti’s finance schemes.

These offers are valid till November 10, 2024.

Even though Diwali has just ended, various automakers are keeping the festive spirit alive by offering attractive discounts and bonuses on their models. Maruti has also rolled out the offers for its Nexa lineup recently including the Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny. Buyers can enjoy cash discounts and a choice between corporate discount or rural discount. Also, customers can either opt for an exchange bonus or a scrappage bonus.

Please note that existing customers of Invicto and Grand Vitara Hybrid will get 10,000 loyalty points if they refer the Invicto and Grand Vitara to a new buyer.

Before you make your decision let's go through the model-wise offers, valid only till the 10th of this month.

Jimny

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 80,000 Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Scheme (MSSF) Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.3 lakh

Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs 80,000 on all variants of the Maruti Jimny.

The top-spec Alpha variant gets the above-mentioned MSSF discount, whereas the mid-spec Zeta variant gets a reduced MSSF benefit worth Rs 95,000.

The automaker has not offered any other benefit like exchange bonus, corporate discount, scrappage bonus, or rural discount with the Jimny.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 65,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 55,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.73 lakh

The savings mentioned above are applicable to the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, with an extended warranty package on offer as well.

You can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 on the strong hybrid variants, instead of the Rs 65,000 scrappage bonus.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000 in place of exchange bonus, and rural discount of Rs 3,100. There is no additional exchange bonus or MSSF benefit available with this variant.

Buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the CNG variants of the SUV, while the exchange bonus gets reduced to Rs 20,000. Customers can either opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000 or the exchange bonus. That said, the additional exchange bonus with the Delta and Zeta CNG variants stands at Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively. The rural discount remains the same as above.

The CNG variants are also being offered with MSSF benefit of Rs 30,000 along with a Dominion kit worth up to Rs 49,999.

The Grand Vitara in its Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants gets Rs 20,000 cash discount along with a Dominion kit worth up to Rs 52,699. The exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 remains the same for all these trims, whereas buyers can get additional exchange bonus up to Rs 55,000. The scrappage bonus being offered with these three variants stand at Rs 45,000, while rural discount remains unchanged. Maruti also offers MSSF discount of Rs 30,000 with the mid-spec and higher-specs of the SUV.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Please note that the above mentioned additional exchange bonus is only applicable if the buyers upgrade from any other SUV to the Grand Vitara.

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,100

Maruti is offering a maximum discount on the base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno. Customers can either opt to purchase a Regal kit worth Rs 60,200 for Rs 5,000, instead of opting for cash discount as mentioned above.

There’s also a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 that can be opted for instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, irrespective of the variant selected.

If you are planning to bring home a Baleno’s Delta, Zeta, or Alpha variants including CNG option, then you can either avail a cash discount of Rs 35,000 or get a Regal kit worth up to Rs 50,428 for Rs 5,000. All other benefits remain unchanged.

With all the AMT variants, buyers can either opt to get a cash discount of Rs 40,000 or get a Regal kit worth up to Rs 50,428. That said, the rural discount remains the same.

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.84 lakh.

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 30,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 78,100

The above mentioned offers are applicable to all the AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis.

The MT variants of Maruti Ignis get a cash discount of Rs 40,000 while other discounts remain unchanged.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or go for the scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000

You can avail the above-mentioned savings on all variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

Buyers have the choice to opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as above.

Maruti has priced its compact sedan between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Fronx

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

If you are planning to purchase the turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx, they come with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and a Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

If you choose the base-spec Sigma variant of the Fronx with the 1.2-litre petrol engine option, you will receive a cash discount of Rs 22,500. That said, the cash discount for all remaining 1.2-litre petrol engines gets reduced to Rs 15,000. The 1.2-litre AMT-equipped variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

You can also opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned. The Fronx misses on corporate or rural offers this time.

Maruti is not offering any cash benefit for the CNG variants, though, you can choose between an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

XL6

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The Maruti XL6 petrol variants are available with above stated discounts, along with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus instead of scrappage bonus as above.

The CNG variant gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The exchange and scrappage bonus reduces to Rs 10,000 and 15,000 respectively (you can pick only one of the two bonuses).

Maruti has priced the XL6 between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 14.77 lakh.

Invicto

Offers Amount Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Scheme (MSSF) Rs 1 lakh Additional Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 1.25 lakh

The Maruti Invicto is only being offered with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on exchanging old Ertiga, Innova, and XL6 on both of its variants.

However, customers opting for the Alpha variant of the MPV can get an additional discount of Rs 1 lakh using the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) scheme.

It is priced from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh.

Notes:

The above-mentioned offers are valid until stock lasts.

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Maruti dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

