Published On Nov 20, 2022 09:01 AM By Sonny for Maruti Grand Vitara

The brand has introduced many lower emission models and variants in the last couple of years to help reach its target

At the start of 2020, before the world experienced the biggest paradigm shift in modern history, Maruti had shared its plans for adopting cleaner and greener automotive technologies. Even without a single fully electric car in its lineup, Maruti seems well on its way to achieve the goal dubbed as “Mission Green Million”, i.e. to sell a million green vehicles in the upcoming few years.

Does Green Only Mean EVs?

Green vehicles here does not exclusively imply electric or electrified vehicles. It includes cars that run on relatively greener fuels than petrol or diesel, such as CNG. Maruti had originally stated plans to introduce a strong hybrid model in India in 2021. However, it got pushed to 2022 likely due to the pandemic.

Which Maruti Cars Count As Green?

In 2022 alone, Maruti has launched a slew of green vehicles which includes the introduction of new CNG variants as well as the launch of the Grand Vitara compact SUV with its strong hybrid powertrain that promises to deliver nearly 28kmpl. The carmaker has expanded its CNG lineup to include the Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and XL6. Furthermore, the Brezza subcompact SUV as well as the Grand Vitara are also due to get the factory-fitted CNG option from Maruti. We expect Maruti’s entire lineup to be offered with the greener fuel option soon enough.

Maruti’s Other Green Offerings

The new Grand Vitara with its strong hybrid powertrain will also play its part in reducing the carbon footprint for Maruti. Furthermore, the brand is lining up another electrified offering shared with Toyota: a Maruti-badged version of the upcoming Innova Hycross likely to arrive in 2023.

How Soon Can Maruti Complete “Mission Green Million”?

While Maruti has not regularly disclosed how many of its monthly sales come from its CNG or strong hybrid models, the wider availability will help the company approach its goal of a million green vehicles soon enough. The carmaker had stated in 2020 that it took a decade to sell 1.15 million green vehicles, and the next million sales could be achieved in as little as four years, and without an EV in the lineup.

Maruti EV Plans

The likes of Tata and Mahindra have opted to skip the hybrid stage and jump to EVs for the mass-market, doing their part in the shift towards electric mobility in India. However, Maruti plans to introduce a mass-market EV for India by 2025, with a focus on affordability, sufficient real-world range and supporting infrastructure as well. Perhaps, from thereon Maruti can achieve a million green vehicle sales in under two years.

