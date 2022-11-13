Modified On Nov 13, 2022 09:45 AM By Rohit

The list is majorly populated by hatchbacks but there are a couple of oddballs too in the form of Tata and Maruti sedans

The CNG space in the Indian automobile industry has been witnessing a lot of action recently, with the latest additions being the Toyota Glanza and Hyryder as well as Maruti Baleno and XL6. Given the plentiful models available with the optional fuel, it can be confusing as to which one to buy, especially if you are on a strict budget.

Here are 10 CNG-equipped models under Rs 10 lakh on-road:

1) Maruti Alto 800

Variant Offered In: LXi

On-road Price: Rs 5.55 lakh

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto 800, kicks off the list here as the most affordable model to get a CNG option. The CNG kit comes with the Alto 800’s 0.8-litre petrol engine, rated at 41PS and 60Nm and paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 31.59km/kg for the CNG-equipped variant of the hatchback.

Check out the prices of the Alto 800 in your city

2) Maruti S-Presso

Variants Offered In: LXi and VXi

On-road Price: Rs 6.42 lakh and Rs 6.82 lakh

Another hatchback from Maruti which comes with the factory-fitted CNG kit is the S-Presso. Maruti has provided the CNG kit with the S-Presso’s 1-litre Dual Jet petrol engine making 57PS and 82.1Nm. As seen with the Alto, the S-Presso CNG’s variants also come only with a five-speed manual transmission. The CNG version returns a claimed mileage of 32.73km/kg.

Check out the prices of the S-Presso in your city

3) Tata Tiago

Variants Offered In: XE, XM, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ DT

On-road Price: Rs 7.18 lakh, Rs 7.51 lakh, Rs 8.01 lakh, Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 8.86 lakh

Tata ventured into the CNG space with the launch of the Tiago and Tigor CNG in early 2022. It even came out with the industry-first option of starting the car in CNG mode rather than petrol. The carmaker has provided the optional fuel kit with the compact hatchback’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, where it churns out 73PS and 95Nm. It comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. Tata claims a fuel efficiency of 26.49km/kg for the Tiago CNG.

Check out the prices of the Tiago in your city

4) Maruti Wagon R

Variants Offered In: LXi and VXi

On-road Price: Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 7.73 lakh

Out of the two compact hatchbacks in Maruti’s Arena lineup, it’s the Wagon R that has a comparatively lower starting price because of a lower-spec variant (LXi). Although the Wagon R is available with both 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, Maruti has provided the CNG kit only with the former (making 57PS and 82.1Nm), mated to a five-speed manual shifter. The CNG trims have a claimed mileage figure of 34.05km/kg.

Check out the prices of the Wagon R in your city

5) Maruti Celerio

Variant Offered In: VXi

On-road Price: Rs 7.51 lakh

Unlike its other compact hatchback, the Wagon R (which gets two CNG trims), Maruti is offering the Celerio CNG in only a single VXi variant. The Celerio CNG is available with a 1-litre petrol engine developing 57PS and 82Nm while transmission duty is managed by a five-speed manual gearbox. This unit has a claimed mileage rating of 35.6km/kg.

Check out the prices of the Celerio in your city

6) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Variants Offered In: Magna, Sportz and Asta

On-road Price: Rs 8.13 lakh, Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 9.56 lakh

After the discontinuation of the Santro, the Grand i10 Nios has become the entry-level model for people willing to buy a Hyundai car with a CNG kit. It has a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the CNG kit, putting out 69PS and 95.2Nm. Hyundai has coupled the petrol unit with a five-speed manual transmission.

Check out the prices of the Grand i10 Nios in your city

7) Tata Tigor

Variants Offered In: XM, XZ, XZ+, XZ+ DT, XZ+ Leatherette Pack and XZ+ Leatherette Pack DT

On-road Price: Rs 8.44 lakh, Rs 8.98 lakh, Rs 9.65 lakh, Rs 9.75 lakh, Rs 9.81 lakh and Rs 9.91 lakh

The Tigor CNG comes in the most number of variants (six) among all models mentioned in this list. Tata’s subcompact sedan features a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the alternative fuel option but produces 73PS and 95Nm in CNG guise. It gets a five-speed manual transmission and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.49km/kg.

Check out the prices of the Tigor in your city

8) Maruti Swift

Variants Offered In: VXi and ZXi

On-road Price: Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 9.49 lakh

Maruti’s popular midsize hatchback, the Swift, also got the CNG option in the second half of 2022. The Swift’s 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine is provided with the alternative fuel option wherein it makes 77PS and 98.5Nm. This powertrain gets a five-speed manual stick and has a claimed mileage of 30.90km/kg.

Check out the prices of the Swift in your city

9) Maruti Dzire

Variants Offered In: VXi and ZXi

On-road Price: Rs 9.22 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh

The only sedan in Maruti’s portfolio to come with a CNG kit is the Dzire. It shares its 77PS petrol+CNG powertrain and gearbox option with its hatchback counterpart, the Swift. That said, it offers a higher fuel efficiency of 31.12km/kg.

Check out the prices of the Dzire in your city

10) Maruti Baleno/Toyota Glanza

Variants Offered In: Delta and Zeta (Baleno), S and G (Glanza)

On-road Price: Rs 9.29 lakh (Delta) and Rs 9.46 lakh (S)

The Baleno and Glanza are the most recently launched CNG cars on this list. Both share the same 1.2-litre petrol powertrain, which in CNG mode, makes 77.5PS and 98.5Nm, coupled with a five-speed manual transmission. This petrol+CNG unit returns a claimed mileage of 30.61km/kg.

Check out the prices of the Baleno in your city

Check out the prices of the Glanze in your city

All prices ex-showroom Delhi