The Jimny and Thar have a similar waiting period in several cities of the country

Indian off-road enthusiasts might be in a confusion whether to pick the Maruti Jimny or the Mahindra Thar. The Thar is a relatively older model, with the choice of both petrol and diesel engines, as well as rear- and four-wheel drivetrains. On the other hand, the Maruti Jimny, is both limited to a petrol engine as well as only 4X4.

So if you’re planning to go for either of these models, here is the waiting period in the top 20 cities:

Cities Jimny Thar Delhi 2 months 2-3 months Bengaluru 1-2 months 3 months Mumbai 2-3 months 2-4 months Hyderabad 1-2 months 3 months Pune 2 months 3-4 months Chennai 2 months 3 months Jaipur 2 months 3-4 months Ahmedabad 2 months 2-4 months Gurugram 2 months 2-3 months Lucknow 2 months 3 months Kolkata 2 months 2-4 months Thane 2 months 3 months Surat No waiting 2-4 months Ghaziabad 2-2.5 months 4 months Chandigarh 2 months 3 months Coimbatore 2-2.5 months 3-4 months Patna 2-2.5 months 2-4 months Faridabad 2 months 3 months Indore 1-2 weeks 2-4 months Noida 1-2 months 4 months

The Jimny commands a lower waiting period than the Thar.

In cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, and Noida, you can get your Jimny at home in a month or even under it.

The off-roader is available in Surat, without any waiting.

The average wait time for the Thar is around three months. In cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, you might have to wait up to four months to get the Thar.

Exact wait times for these SUVs can vary depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Prices of the Maruti Jimny range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh. With the rear-wheel drive, the Thar’s entry price starts at Rs 10.54 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

