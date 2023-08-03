English | हिंदी

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Which Off-Roader SUV Has The Lower Waiting Period?

Published On Aug 03, 2023 12:25 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

The Jimny and Thar have a similar waiting period in several cities of the country

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

Indian off-road enthusiasts might be in a confusion whether to pick the Maruti Jimny or the Mahindra Thar. The Thar is a relatively older model, with the choice of both petrol and diesel engines, as well as rear- and four-wheel drivetrains. On the other hand, the Maruti Jimny, is both limited to a petrol engine as well as only 4X4. 

So if you’re planning to go for either of these models, here is the waiting period in the top 20 cities: 

Cities

Jimny

Thar

Delhi

2 months

2-3 months

Bengaluru

1-2 months

3 months

Mumbai

2-3 months

2-4 months

Hyderabad

1-2 months

3 months

Pune

2 months

3-4 months

Chennai

2 months

3 months

Jaipur

2 months

3-4 months

Ahmedabad

2 months

2-4 months

Gurugram

2 months

2-3 months

Lucknow

2 months

3 months

Kolkata

2 months

2-4 months

Thane

2 months

3 months

Surat

No waiting

2-4 months

Ghaziabad

2-2.5 months

4 months

Chandigarh

2 months

3 months

Coimbatore

2-2.5 months

3-4 months

Patna

2-2.5 months

2-4 months

Faridabad

2 months

3 months

Indore

1-2 weeks

2-4 months

Noida

1-2 months

4 months

  • The Jimny commands a lower waiting period than the Thar. 

Maruti Jimny ground clearance

  • In cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, and Noida, you can get your Jimny at home in a month or even under it. 

  • The off-roader is available in Surat, without any waiting. 

  • The average wait time for the Thar is around three months. In cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, you might have to wait up to four months to get the Thar. 

Mahindra Thar ground clearance

  • Exact wait times for these SUVs can vary depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Also Read: Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar - Price Check

Prices of the Maruti Jimny range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh. With the rear-wheel drive, the Thar’s entry price starts at Rs 10.54 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Read More on : Maruti Jimny on road price

Write your Comment on Maruti Jimny

  • Maruti Jimny
  • Mahindra Thar

