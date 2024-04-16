English | हिंदी

The Mahindra Thar Will Make You Wait Longer Than The Maruti Jimny This April

Modified On Apr 16, 2024 12:59 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar

Unlike the Mahindra Thar, the Maruti Jimny is also readily available in some cities

Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny

If you are planning to book a mass-market offroad SUV this April, you are likely choosing between these two: Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny. Depending on your location and variant of choice, you might encounter extended waiting times, especially for the Mahindra Thar. In this article, we have compared the waiting periods of the two offroad SUVs in the 20 top cities of India.

Waiting Period Table

City

Mahindra Thar

Maruti Jimny

New Delhi

3 months

1 month

Bengaluru

4 months

1-2 months

Mumbai

2-4 months

2-3 months

Hyderabad

3 months

1 month

Pune

4 months

2 months

Chennai

4 months

2 months

Jaipur

2-4 months

0.5 month

Ahmedabad

4 months

No waiting

Gurugram

4 months

1 months

Lucknow

2-4 months

2 months

Kolkata

2-4 months

1-1.5 months

Thane

2-4 months

2 months

Surat

4 months

No waiting

Ghaziabad

4 months

2-2.5 months

Chandigarh

4 months

2 months

Coimbatore

3 months

2-2.5 months

Patna

4 months

2-2.5 months

Faridabad

2-4 months

2 months

Indore

3-3.5 months

0.5 month

Noida

2-4 months

1-2 months

Key Takeaways

Mahindra Thar 4X2

  • In April 2024, the Mahindra Thar has an average waiting time of up to 4 months. However, buyers In cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Faridabad, and Noida, can hope for a lower wait time of just 2 months.

  • In comparison to the 3-door Thar, the Maruti Jimny is experiencing a lower average waiting period of up to 1.5 months. Customers who book the SUV in Jaipur and Indore can receive delivery in less than one month. In Ahmedabad and Surat, there is no waiting period on the Maruti Jimny.

Maruti Jimny

  • However, it may take more than 2 months to get your hands on the Maruti Jimny if you live in Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, and Patna.

  • In case you’re hoping for a more practical off-road SUV, at a premium, you can also wait for the launch of the Mahindra Thar 5-door which is expected to debut on August 15.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Powertrains

The Mahindra Thar comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, while the Maruti Jimny is only available with a single petrol engine option. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Specifications

Mahindra Thar

Maruti Jimny

Engine

1.5-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre petrol

Power

118 PS

152 PS

132 PS

105 PS

Torque

300 Nm

Up to 320 Nm

300 Nm

134 Nm

Drive Type

RWD

RWD / 4WD

4WD

4WD

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

5-speed MT / 4-speed AT

Prices

Mahindra Thar

Maruti Jimny

Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Both of these offroad SUVs also rival the Force Gurkha, which is due to get a facelift and a new 5-door version by mid-2024. Both of these SUVs can also be regarded as rugged alternatives to some monocoque compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

