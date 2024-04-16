Modified On Apr 16, 2024 12:59 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar

Unlike the Mahindra Thar, the Maruti Jimny is also readily available in some cities

If you are planning to book a mass-market offroad SUV this April, you are likely choosing between these two: Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny. Depending on your location and variant of choice, you might encounter extended waiting times, especially for the Mahindra Thar. In this article, we have compared the waiting periods of the two offroad SUVs in the 20 top cities of India.

Waiting Period Table

City Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny New Delhi 3 months 1 month Bengaluru 4 months 1-2 months Mumbai 2-4 months 2-3 months Hyderabad 3 months 1 month Pune 4 months 2 months Chennai 4 months 2 months Jaipur 2-4 months 0.5 month Ahmedabad 4 months No waiting Gurugram 4 months 1 months Lucknow 2-4 months 2 months Kolkata 2-4 months 1-1.5 months Thane 2-4 months 2 months Surat 4 months No waiting Ghaziabad 4 months 2-2.5 months Chandigarh 4 months 2 months Coimbatore 3 months 2-2.5 months Patna 4 months 2-2.5 months Faridabad 2-4 months 2 months Indore 3-3.5 months 0.5 month Noida 2-4 months 1-2 months

Key Takeaways

In April 2024, the Mahindra Thar has an average waiting time of up to 4 months. However, buyers In cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Faridabad, and Noida, can hope for a lower wait time of just 2 months.

In comparison to the 3-door Thar, the Maruti Jimny is experiencing a lower average waiting period of up to 1.5 months. Customers who book the SUV in Jaipur and Indore can receive delivery in less than one month. In Ahmedabad and Surat, there is no waiting period on the Maruti Jimny.

However, it may take more than 2 months to get your hands on the Maruti Jimny if you live in Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, and Patna.

In case you’re hoping for a more practical off-road SUV, at a premium, you can also wait for the launch of the Mahindra Thar 5-door which is expected to debut on August 15.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Powertrains

The Mahindra Thar comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, while the Maruti Jimny is only available with a single petrol engine option. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Specifications Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol Power 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS 105 PS Torque 300 Nm Up to 320 Nm 300 Nm 134 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD / 4WD 4WD 4WD Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT

Prices

Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Both of these offroad SUVs also rival the Force Gurkha, which is due to get a facelift and a new 5-door version by mid-2024. Both of these SUVs can also be regarded as rugged alternatives to some monocoque compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar Automatic