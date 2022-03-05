Maruti Baleno Zeta Variant Analysis: Does It Offer The Most Value?
Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno
The one-below-top variant comes with six airbags and rear AC vents
The price gap between Baleno variants hits its peak at Rs 90,000 when going from the one-above base to one-below top Zeta trim. It is equipped with some of the best features that the updated hatchback has to offer in terms of safety, convenience and looks. Let’s find out if this is the right variant for you:
Why consider the Baleno Zeta?
This is perhaps the most complete variant of the Baleno and the premium is easy to justify. It looks premium with the addition of automatic LED headlamps, alloy wheels and dashes of chrome. The Zeta is easier to live with thanks to comforts such as rear AC vents, a sliding front armrest, height adjustable driver’s seat, Suzuki Connect feature suite, and the new TFT display in the instrument cluster. It’s safer as well thanks to a rearview camera, rear wiper and washer, and most importantly side and curtain airbags. For all these added features, the Baleno Zeta is our recommended variant.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
Why skip the Baleno Zeta?
If you want the best that the new Maruti Baleno has to offer, especially the segment-first features, you should look towards the top-spec Baleno Alpha instead. That’s the variant that gets an all-new infotainment system and 360-degree camera.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.
|
Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.
|
Offers best value and is our recommended choice.
|
Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.
