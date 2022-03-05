Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno

The one-below-top variant comes with six airbags and rear AC vents

The price gap between Baleno variants hits its peak at Rs 90,000 when going from the one-above base to one-below top Zeta trim. It is equipped with some of the best features that the updated hatchback has to offer in terms of safety, convenience and looks. Let’s find out if this is the right variant for you:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT Zeta Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh Alpha Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Difference Rs 90,000 Rs 90,000

Why consider the Baleno Zeta?

This is perhaps the most complete variant of the Baleno and the premium is easy to justify. It looks premium with the addition of automatic LED headlamps, alloy wheels and dashes of chrome. The Zeta is easier to live with thanks to comforts such as rear AC vents, a sliding front armrest, height adjustable driver’s seat, Suzuki Connect feature suite, and the new TFT display in the instrument cluster. It’s safer as well thanks to a rearview camera, rear wiper and washer, and most importantly side and curtain airbags. For all these added features, the Baleno Zeta is our recommended variant.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED headlights and tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front armrest

60:40 split rear seat Rear AC vents with charge ports

Push button start/stop

TFT MID 7-inch Smartplay Pro

Suzuki Connect

6 speakers 6 airbags

Rearview camera

Rear wiper and washer

ISOFIX Other features Chrome garnish on door handles, bootlid Front and rear adjustable headrests

Front footwell lamp Auto headlights

Power folding ORVMs

Auto AC Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

OTA updates using smartphone ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

ABS with EBD Upgrade to Alpha if you want UV cut glass

Machine cut alloy wheels

LED fog lamps

LED DRLs Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cruise control

Head-up display 9-inch Smartplay Pro+

ARKAMYS tuned sound system 360-degree camera

Why skip the Baleno Zeta?

If you want the best that the new Maruti Baleno has to offer, especially the segment-first features, you should look towards the top-spec Baleno Alpha instead. That’s the variant that gets an all-new infotainment system and 360-degree camera.

Variant Verdict Sigma Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget. Delta Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep. Zeta Offers best value and is our recommended choice. Alpha Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

Related: 2022 Maruti Baleno Accessories Detailed In Pics

Read More on : Baleno AMT