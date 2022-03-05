HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Baleno Zeta Variant Analysis: Does It Offer The Most Value?

Maruti Baleno Zeta Variant Analysis: Does It Offer The Most Value?

Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno

The one-below-top variant comes with six airbags and rear AC vents

The price gap between Baleno variants hits its peak at Rs 90,000 when going from the one-above base to one-below top Zeta trim. It is equipped with some of the best features that the updated hatchback has to offer in terms of safety, convenience and looks. Let’s find out if this is the right variant for you:

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol MT

1.2-litre Petrol AMT

Zeta

Rs 8.09 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh

Alpha

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

Difference

Rs 90,000

Rs 90,000

Why consider the Baleno Zeta?

This is perhaps the most complete variant of the Baleno and the premium is easy to justify. It looks premium with the addition of automatic LED headlamps, alloy wheels and dashes of chrome. The Zeta is easier to live with thanks to comforts such as rear AC vents, a sliding front armrest, height adjustable driver’s seat, Suzuki Connect feature suite, and the new TFT display in the instrument cluster. It’s safer as well thanks to a rearview camera, rear wiper and washer, and most importantly side and curtain airbags. For all these added features, the Baleno Zeta is our recommended variant.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED headlights and tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front armrest

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Rear AC vents with charge ports

  • Push button start/stop

  • TFT MID  

  • 7-inch Smartplay Pro

  • Suzuki Connect

  • 6 speakers

  • 6 airbags

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • ISOFIX

Other features

  • Chrome garnish on door handles, bootlid

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Front footwell lamp

  • Auto headlights

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Auto AC

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • OTA updates using smartphone

  • ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

  • ABS with EBD

Upgrade to Alpha if you want

  • UV cut glass

  • Machine cut alloy wheels

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Head-up display  

  • 9-inch Smartplay Pro+

  • ARKAMYS tuned sound system

  • 360-degree camera

Why skip the Baleno Zeta?

If you want the best that the new Maruti Baleno has to offer, especially the segment-first features, you should look towards the top-spec Baleno Alpha instead. That’s the variant that gets an all-new infotainment system and 360-degree camera.

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.

Delta

Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.

Zeta

Offers best value and is our recommended choice.

Alpha

Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

