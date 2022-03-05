HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Baleno Delta Variant Analysis: Is It Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?

Maruti Baleno Delta Variant Analysis: Is It Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?

Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM

This trim comes with an infotainment system and power folding ORVMs

The next variant of the Baleno comes at a hefty premium of more than Rs 80,000. It is also the entry-level option for the automatic powertrain for another Rs 50,000. Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim to justify the jump in prices:

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol MT

1.2-litre Petrol AMT

Delta

Rs 7.19 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh

Zeta

Rs 8.09 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh

Difference

Rs 90,000

Rs 90,000

Why consider the Baleno Delta?

This variant of the Baleno is fitted with features that would make it easier to live with, such as the powered outside rearview mirrors, a rear parcel shelf, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted controls. The Baleno Delta is also the most affordable AMT option which gets ESP and hill hold as well. The factory-fitted features covered by warranty offer added peace of mind.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features

  • Full wheel covers

  • Body coloured bumpers, handles, ORVMs

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • 7-inch SmartPlay studio

  • 4-speakers

  • ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX

Other features

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED taillamps

  • Front adjustable headrests

  • Power windows

  • Keyless entr

  • Auto AC

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

Upgrade to Zeta if you want

  • LED headlights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels  

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front armrest

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Rear AC vents with charge ports

  • Push button start-stop

  • TFT MID

  • 7-inch Smartplay Pr

  • Suzuki Connect

  • 2 tweeters

  • Side and curtain airbags

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

Why skip the Baleno Delta?

While it does add some important features, the premium over the previous variant feels a bit too steep as it still isn’t a complete value package. If you’re considering it for the infotainment system or the wheel covers, you could get better value by fitting accessories to the base trim. Ideally, you should stretch your budget for the next variant of the premium hatchback.

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.

Delta

Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.

Zeta

Offers best value and is our recommended choice.

Alpha

Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

Sonny










