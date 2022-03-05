Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno

This trim comes with an infotainment system and power folding ORVMs

The next variant of the Baleno comes at a hefty premium of more than Rs 80,000. It is also the entry-level option for the automatic powertrain for another Rs 50,000. Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim to justify the jump in prices:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT Delta Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Zeta Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh Difference Rs 90,000 Rs 90,000

Why consider the Baleno Delta?

This variant of the Baleno is fitted with features that would make it easier to live with, such as the powered outside rearview mirrors, a rear parcel shelf, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted controls. The Baleno Delta is also the most affordable AMT option which gets ESP and hill hold as well. The factory-fitted features covered by warranty offer added peace of mind.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Full wheel covers

Body coloured bumpers, handles, ORVMs Rear parcel shelf Power folding ORVMs

Steering-mounted audio controls 7-inch SmartPlay studio

4-speakers ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX Other features Halogen headlights

LED taillamps Front adjustable headrests Power windows

Keyless entr

Auto AC Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD Upgrade to Zeta if you want LED headlights

16-inch alloy wheels Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front armrest

60:40 split rear seat Rear AC vents with charge ports

Push button start-stop

TFT MID 7-inch Smartplay Pr

Suzuki Connect

2 tweeters Side and curtain airbags

Rearview camera

Rear wiper and washer

Why skip the Baleno Delta?

While it does add some important features, the premium over the previous variant feels a bit too steep as it still isn’t a complete value package. If you’re considering it for the infotainment system or the wheel covers, you could get better value by fitting accessories to the base trim. Ideally, you should stretch your budget for the next variant of the premium hatchback.

Variant Verdict Sigma Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget. Delta Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep. Zeta Offers best value and is our recommended choice. Alpha Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

Related: 2022 Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT