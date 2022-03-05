Maruti Baleno Delta Variant Analysis: Is It Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?
Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno
This trim comes with an infotainment system and power folding ORVMs
The next variant of the Baleno comes at a hefty premium of more than Rs 80,000. It is also the entry-level option for the automatic powertrain for another Rs 50,000. Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim to justify the jump in prices:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol MT
|
1.2-litre Petrol AMT
|
Delta
|
Rs 7.19 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Zeta
|
Rs 8.09 lakh
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 90,000
|
Rs 90,000
Why consider the Baleno Delta?
This variant of the Baleno is fitted with features that would make it easier to live with, such as the powered outside rearview mirrors, a rear parcel shelf, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted controls. The Baleno Delta is also the most affordable AMT option which gets ESP and hill hold as well. The factory-fitted features covered by warranty offer added peace of mind.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Zeta if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Baleno Delta?
While it does add some important features, the premium over the previous variant feels a bit too steep as it still isn’t a complete value package. If you’re considering it for the infotainment system or the wheel covers, you could get better value by fitting accessories to the base trim. Ideally, you should stretch your budget for the next variant of the premium hatchback.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.
|
Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.
|
Offers best value and is our recommended choice.
|
Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.
