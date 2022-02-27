2022 Maruti Baleno Accessories Detailed In Pics

Published On Feb 27, 2022 01:11 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno

The updated hatchback gets an array of personalisation options from the carmaker

The Maruti Baleno premium hatchback has just received its most significant update since launch. The exterior design has been refreshed, especially the front end. The new Baleno gets a host of official accessories for personalisation, and Maruti also had a kitted-out version of the 2022 Baleno on display.

Here’s us taking a closer look at all the accessories available with the facelifted hatchback:

EXTERIOR

Of course, chrome garnishes are the mainstay of car accessories in India. Up front, it can be added along the front bumper and the top edge of the grille.

There’s also the option of blacked-out details, such as bumper corner protectors, front fender garnish, and a black front bumper garnish.

The Baleno gets a choice of two body side mouldings: chrome with black insert and black with chrome insert. Even the door visors can be had with chrome garnish.

There are accessories for the rear as well. It can be fitted with chrome garnish along the rear bumper, silver garnish for the rear skidplate, and a chrome strip along the bottom edge of the boot lid. The rear deflectors get the choice of chrome or black garnish.

INTERIOR

The Baleno gets a host of interior accessories as well.

Besides the dual-tone dashboard, Maruti has provided choices for the seat covers and floor mats, various illuminated sill guard designs, and even interior styling kits.

The Baleno on display featured the illuminated ‘Nexa’ branding on the sill guard along with the all-weather grooves mat.

The interior styling kit adds design details for various trim bits around the cabin, such as the trim around the centre console, AC vents on either end of the dashboard, and door armrests. However, please remember that these are limited to the Zeta and Delta variants.

We will be sharing a detailed price list of all the official accessories for the 2022 Maruti Baleno soon, so keep following this space.

