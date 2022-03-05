Maruti Baleno Sigma Variant Analysis: Should You Consider The Entry-Level Variant?
It gets some unexpected comforts as standard while missing out on some useful features
The prices for the Maruti Baleno have increased slightly with its updates but the entry-variant is still priced just below most rivals. It is better equipped than the base variants of most of the competition, but does it offer good value? We find out.
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol MT
|
1.2-litre Petrol AMT
|
Sigma
|
Rs 6.35 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Delta
|
Rs 7.19 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 84,000
Why consider the Baleno Sigma?
Maruti is offering the Baleno with climate control, keyless entry and a rear defogger as standard. It also gets a decent safety package with ISOFIX child seat anchorage. The Baleno Sigma offers a lot of comforts as an entry-level variant, making it worth considering on a tight budget.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Delta if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Baleno Sigma?
It may be better equipped than some entry-level rivals, but the Baleno Sigma does not offer enough conveniences to be an easy car to live with. For more useful features, like powered ORVMs and a factory-fitted infotainment system, you should consider the next variant of the Baleno.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.
|
Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.
|
Offers best value and is our recommended choice.
|
Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.
