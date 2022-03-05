HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Baleno Sigma Variant Analysis: Should You Consider The Entry-Level Variant?

Maruti Baleno Sigma Variant Analysis: Should You Consider The Entry-Level Variant?

Modified On Mar 05, 2022

It gets some unexpected comforts as standard while missing out on some useful features 

The prices for the Maruti Baleno have increased slightly with its updates but the entry-variant is still priced just below most rivals. It is better equipped than the base variants of most of the competition, but does it offer good value? We find out.

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol MT

1.2-litre Petrol AMT

Sigma

Rs 6.35 lakh

N.A.

Delta

Rs 7.19 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh

Difference

Rs 84,000

  

Why consider the Baleno Sigma?

Maruti is offering the Baleno with climate control, keyless entry and a rear defogger as standard. It also gets a decent safety package with ISOFIX child seat anchorage. The Baleno Sigma offers a lot of comforts as an entry-level variant, making it worth considering on a tight budget.

2022 maruti baleno

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED tail lamps

  • Body coloured bumpers

  • Front adjustable headrests

  • Power windows

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto AC

  • N.A.

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX

Other features

  • 15-inch steel wheels

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Rear defogger

  • Brake assist

Upgrade to Delta if you want

  • Full wheel covers

  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 7-inch SmartPlay studi

  • 4-speakers

  • ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

Why skip the Baleno Sigma?

It may be better equipped than some entry-level rivals, but the Baleno Sigma does not offer enough conveniences to be an easy car to live with. For more useful features, like powered ORVMs and a factory-fitted infotainment system, you should consider the next variant of the Baleno.

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.

Delta

Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.

Zeta

Offers best value and is our recommended choice.

Alpha

Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

Facelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

Read More on : Baleno AMT

Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

