It gets some unexpected comforts as standard while missing out on some useful features

The prices for the Maruti Baleno have increased slightly with its updates but the entry-variant is still priced just below most rivals. It is better equipped than the base variants of most of the competition, but does it offer good value? We find out.

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT Sigma Rs 6.35 lakh N.A. Delta Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Difference Rs 84,000

Why consider the Baleno Sigma?

Maruti is offering the Baleno with climate control, keyless entry and a rear defogger as standard. It also gets a decent safety package with ISOFIX child seat anchorage. The Baleno Sigma offers a lot of comforts as an entry-level variant, making it worth considering on a tight budget.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen headlights

LED tail lamps

Body coloured bumpers Front adjustable headrests Power windows

Keyless entry

Auto AC N.A. Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX Other features 15-inch steel wheels Fabric upholstery Rear defogger Brake assist Upgrade to Delta if you want Full wheel covers

Body coloured ORVMs and door handles Rear parcel shelf Power folding ORVMs

Steering mounted audio controls 7-inch SmartPlay studi

4-speakers ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

Why skip the Baleno Sigma?

It may be better equipped than some entry-level rivals, but the Baleno Sigma does not offer enough conveniences to be an easy car to live with. For more useful features, like powered ORVMs and a factory-fitted infotainment system, you should consider the next variant of the Baleno.

Variant Verdict Sigma Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget. Delta Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep. Zeta Offers best value and is our recommended choice. Alpha Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

