Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno

  • 64284 Views
It’s the trim with the segment first features like a 360-degree camera and head-up display

Maruti has reserved all the coolest features of the new Baleno for the top-spec Alpha variant. It attracts a premium of Rs 90,000 over the previous trim while still being more affordable than the top-variants of its rivals. Let’s see what it has to offer for the price:

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol MT

1.2-litre Petrol AMT

Alpha

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

Why consider the Baleno Alpha?

The top-spec Alpha variant gets segment first features like the head-up display and 360-degree camera. It also gets Maruti’s new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the sound system is tuned by Arkamys for an upmarket experience. The LED fog lamps, LED daytime running lights and precision-cut alloys make the Baleno look its best. Other useful features reserved for the top trim are cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and UV cut glass.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED headlamps, taillamps, DRLs and fog lamps

  • UV cut glass

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front armrest

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Cruise control

  • Head-up display

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • 9-inch Smartplay Pro+

  • ARKAMYS tuned sound system

  • 360-degree camera

  • 6 airbags

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • ISOFIX

Other features

  • Precision cut 16-inch alloys

  • Chrome garnish on grille, handles and bootlid

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Front footwell lamp

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Push-button start/stop

  • TFT MID

  • Auto headlights

  • 6 speakers

  • ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

  • ABS with EBD

What could have been better about the Baleno Alpha?

The top-spec Baleno could have offered with more premium features suited to the segment it competes in such as leatherette upholstery, a rear foldout armrest, wireless connectivity and maybe even a sunroof. It also does not offer a three-point seatbelt or a headrest for the rear middle seat.

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.

Delta

Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.

Zeta

Offers best value and is our recommended choice.

Alpha

Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

S
Published by
Sonny
Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
