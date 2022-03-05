Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno

It’s the trim with the segment first features like a 360-degree camera and head-up display

Maruti has reserved all the coolest features of the new Baleno for the top-spec Alpha variant. It attracts a premium of Rs 90,000 over the previous trim while still being more affordable than the top-variants of its rivals. Let’s see what it has to offer for the price:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT Alpha Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh

Why consider the Baleno Alpha?

The top-spec Alpha variant gets segment first features like the head-up display and 360-degree camera. It also gets Maruti’s new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the sound system is tuned by Arkamys for an upmarket experience. The LED fog lamps, LED daytime running lights and precision-cut alloys make the Baleno look its best. Other useful features reserved for the top trim are cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and UV cut glass.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED headlamps, taillamps, DRLs and fog lamps

UV cut glass Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front armrest

60:40 split rear seat Cruise control

Head-up display

Auto-folding ORVMs 9-inch Smartplay Pro+

ARKAMYS tuned sound system 360-degree camera

6 airbags

Rearview camera

Rear wiper and washer

ISOFIX Other features Precision cut 16-inch alloys

Chrome garnish on grille, handles and bootlid Front and rear adjustable headrests

Front footwell lamp

Auto-dimming IRVM Auto AC with rear vents

Push-button start/stop

TFT MID

Auto headlights 6 speakers ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

ABS with EBD

What could have been better about the Baleno Alpha?

The top-spec Baleno could have offered with more premium features suited to the segment it competes in such as leatherette upholstery, a rear foldout armrest, wireless connectivity and maybe even a sunroof. It also does not offer a three-point seatbelt or a headrest for the rear middle seat.

Variant Verdict Sigma Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget. Delta Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep. Zeta Offers best value and is our recommended choice. Alpha Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.

