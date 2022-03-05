Maruti Baleno Alpha Variant Analysis: Are The Segment-First Features Worth The Premium?
Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno
It’s the trim with the segment first features like a 360-degree camera and head-up display
Maruti has reserved all the coolest features of the new Baleno for the top-spec Alpha variant. It attracts a premium of Rs 90,000 over the previous trim while still being more affordable than the top-variants of its rivals. Let’s see what it has to offer for the price:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol MT
|
1.2-litre Petrol AMT
|
Alpha
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
Why consider the Baleno Alpha?
The top-spec Alpha variant gets segment first features like the head-up display and 360-degree camera. It also gets Maruti’s new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the sound system is tuned by Arkamys for an upmarket experience. The LED fog lamps, LED daytime running lights and precision-cut alloys make the Baleno look its best. Other useful features reserved for the top trim are cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and UV cut glass.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
What could have been better about the Baleno Alpha?
The top-spec Baleno could have offered with more premium features suited to the segment it competes in such as leatherette upholstery, a rear foldout armrest, wireless connectivity and maybe even a sunroof. It also does not offer a three-point seatbelt or a headrest for the rear middle seat.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.
|
Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.
|
Offers best value and is our recommended choice.
|
Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.
Also read: 2022 Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Price Talk
Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT
- Renew Maruti Baleno Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful