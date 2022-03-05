Maruti Baleno Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
Modified On Mar 05, 2022 05:31 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno
The Baleno continues to be offered in five variants, but with just one petrol engine
The best-selling premium hatchback in India has got its most significant update till date. The new Maruti Baleno has been launched with refreshed exterior styling, a revamped dashboard and a wave of new premium features. It even gets mechanical updates in the form of the latest version of Maruti’s petrol engine, bigger brakes and a new suspension setup. With all the changes, it might be hard to identify the right variant of the Baleno for you and that’s where we can help. Let’s start by looking at the specifications of the updated hatch:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
90PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
Claimed fuel efficiency
|
22.35kmpl (MT), 22.94kmpl (AMT)
The Baleno now only comes with Maruti Suzuki’s latest 1.2-litre K Series DualJet petrol engine. It no longer features mild-hybrid tech. The new engine also offers idle start/stop as standard for improved fuel economy, highest in the segment for a petrol offering. Maruti has also ditched the CVT automatic for a more affordable AMT option on the new Baleno.
|
Dimensions
|
LxWxH
|
3990mm x 1745mm x 1500mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2520mm
|
Bootspace
|
318 litres
The new Baleno has similar proportions as before, only slightly lower. It’s not the biggest in the segment though not by much.
Related: Facelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo
Maruti is offering the new Baleno in six exterior colours:
-
Nexa Blue
-
Grandeur Grey
-
Arctic White
-
Splendid Silver
-
Opulent Red
-
Luxe Beige
Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the new Maruti Baleno:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol MT
|
1.2-litre Petrol AMT
|
Sigma
|
Rs 6.35 lakh
|
Delta
|
Rs 7.19 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Zeta
|
Rs 8.09 lakh
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Alpha
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant. You can explore each in detail by simply clicking on it:
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics but best for those on a strict budget.
|
Entry-level AMT, but the premium feels a bit steep.
|
Offers best value and is our recommended choice.
|
Only consider it for the premium, segment-first features.
Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT
- Renew Maruti Baleno Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful