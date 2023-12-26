Modified On Dec 26, 2023 03:44 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV300

The latest spy shots show that the Mahindra XUV300 facelift will offer new features, like an electronic parking brake and ventilated front seats

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift will get an all-new centre console with a floating touchscreen system.

It will get features like wireless charging, automatic AC, and ventilated front seats.

Mahindra will likely retain the same petrol and diesel powertrain options with the facelifted XUV300.

Mahindra could launch it by March 2024 with a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV300 is set to undergo a midlife update in 2024, with the refreshed subcompact SUV currently undergoing extensive testing before its debut. The test mule of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift has once again been spotted, providing us with a clearer picture of the facelifted SUV's interior, which was also camouflaged. Let's delve into what these new interior spy shots reveal about the updated XUV300.

New Centre Console

In this latest interior spy shot, the XUV300 facelift gets an updated centre console with a large floating touchscreen system above, a new AC control panel, and wireless charging below.

The spy images offer a glimpse of both the manual and automatic transmission variants of the updated subcompact SUV, but perhaps of different grades. The manual variant features an electronic parking brake and the perforated upholstery hints at ventilated front seats, while the automatic version of the SUV is equipped with a manual parking brake lever and standard front seats. Both variants also include a single-pane sunroof.

Also Check Out: 8 Cars That Bid Adieu To The Indian Market In 2023

The rear seats of the XUV300 already came with all three headrests, 3-point seatbelts, and a centre armrest, but will now also offer rear AC vents.

Other Expected Features

Mahindra could equip the XUV300 facelift with amenities such as a digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

Also Check Out: These 8 Features Give The Kia Sonet Facelift An Edge Over The Maruti Brezza

Same Powertrain Options

With the Mahindra XUV300 facelift, the automaker will most likely retain the existing powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 200 Nm), 1.5-litre diesel engine (117 PS / 300 Nm), and a 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct-injection) turbo-petrol engine (130 PS / up to 250 Nm). All three engines are offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, while the 110 PS petrol and the diesel also come with a 6-speed AMT as an option. Mahindra could also offer the updated SUV with the choice of a torque converter.

Expected Launch & Rivals

Mahindra could launch the facelifted XUV300 in the first half of 2024 from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet facelift, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx crossover.

Image Source

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT