Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: New Features To Expect

Modified On Apr 09, 2024 02:58 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV300

It will be more tech-loaded and will also be the first in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof

On April 29, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300, now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO, will be unveiled with a brand new design and an updated cabin. This much awaited facelift will not only change the look of the subcompact SUV, but will also give it a new set of features. Based on the teasers so far, here are 5 features that the Mahindra XUV 3XO will get over the Mahindra XUV300.

Panoramic Sunroof

The first and the most important update we noticed from the teaser was the presence of a panoramic sunroof. The current XUV300 along with other offerings from this segment only has a single-pane sunroof. The Mahindra XUV 3XO will also be the first in the segment to offer a panoramic unit.

A Bigger Touchscreen

The current XUV300 comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will get a 10.25-inch unit that supports wireless smartphone connectivity and likely with more connected car tech features. This screen can also be found on the Mahindra XUV400 (electric version of the Mahindra XUV300), after it got its model year update.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

Image of Mahindra XUV400's Digital Driver's Display used for reference

Next to the bigger touchscreen, the XUV 3XO will get a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, another common feature with the new XUV400. This will be a big update compared to the current semi-digital instrument cluster, as this digital driver display not only displays the information of your drive, but it also has integrated navigation which is a pretty useful touch.

Also Read: MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Teased, To Be Launched On April 10

These new displays will bring it level with the facelifted Tata Nexon in terms of screen setups in the segment, and ahead of the likes of the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza.

Ventilated Front Seats

To take your comfort up a notch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will also be offering ventilated front seats. Few cars in the segment like the Nexon and Sonet already have this feature, and it will be a necessary addition in the updated Mahindra sub-4m SUV to keep up with the competition.

Wireless Phone Charger

Lastly, Mahindra can also add a wireless phone charger to the XUV 3XO’s features list. This feature was also added to the XUV400 in its model year update. Not only does it make charging more convenient, in combination with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, this also makes your cabin’s front console wire-free.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be unveiled on April 29 and it is likely to launch soon after. We expect it to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and it will continue its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT