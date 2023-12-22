Modified On Dec 22, 2023 06:13 PM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet 2024

The Sonet facelift also offers more safety tech as well as more engine and transmission options than the Brezza.

The Kia Sonet facelift has been unveiled with a fresh look and new features. Bookings for the feature-packed SUV are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Sonet facelift is a direct rival to the Maruti Brezza, one of the top-selling subcompact SUVs in the segment. Here are 8 features that give the soon-to-be-launched Kia Sonet facelift an edge over the Maruti Brezza.

Larger Infotainment System

The higher-specced HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line variants of the Kia Sonet are equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Maruti Brezza comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Although the Sonet takes a clear advantage in terms of size, its larger touchscreen unit does not support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which the Brezza’s system does offer.

It is also interesting to note that the mid-spec variants of the Sonet feature a smaller 8-inch touchscreen unit that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Digital Driver’s Display

While the Maruti Brezza comes with a traditional analog instrument cluster with an MID in between, the Sonet offers a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, available from the HTX+ trim onwards. What makes it even better is that the blind spot monitor is displayed on the driver’s display itself. In contrast, the Brezza also features a 360-degree camera but lacks a blind spot monitor.

Premium Sound System With Mood Lighting

Though both the Kia Sonet facelift and Maruti Brezza boast premium sound systems, the Sonet has a 7-speaker Bose sound system compared to the Brezza’s 6-speaker Arkamys audio system.

The Kia Sonet facelift also comes with an ambient sound lighting feature, which works in sync with the car’s audio system and varies colour according to the music and settings. You can have this feature from the Sonet facelift’s HTX+ variant.

Powered Driver Seat

The Kia Sonet facelift is the second subcompact SUV in the segment to boast a 4-way powered driver’s seat. This upmarket feature is available from the mid-spec HTX+ variant of the Kia SUV. On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza only comes with manual seat adjustment.

Ventilated Front Seats

Another convenient feature that gives the Sonet facelift an edge over the Brezza is the ventilated front seats. This feature is available in the HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line variants of the facelifted Sonet.

ADAS

One of the biggest feature additions for the Kia Sonet facelift is the level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including forward-collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, and high-beam assist. Please note that these ADAS features are only available with the top-spec GTX+ and X-Line variants of the updated Sonet. Meanwhile, there is no Maruti that offers ADAS tech.

Furthermore, the Sonet also comes with 6 airbags standard across all its variants, whereas the Brezza only gets 6 airbags in its top-spec ZXi+ trim.

Front Parking Sensors

With the facelift, Kia has retained the front parking sensors on the Sonet subcompact SUV, offering this safety feature from the mid-spec HTK trim. In contrast, the Brezza only comes with rear parking sensors.

More Engine & Transmission Options

The Maruti Brezza only comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (103 PS / 137 Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The CNG variants of the Brezza use the same engine but come with a reduced output of 88 PS and 121.5 Nm.

The Kia Sonet facelift continues to come with three engine choices: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm) mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT, a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS / 115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS / 250 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine can now also be had with a 6-speed manual transmission.

So, these are the 8 advantages the Kia Sonet facelift enjoys over its direct rival, the Maruti Brezza. Which of these features matters to you the most and why? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

