Among 8 models in total, Honda phased out three, and Skoda removed two sedan models from its India lineup

In 2023, the automotive landscape witnessed a flurry of exciting launches and refreshing facelifts from prominent manufacturers such as Tata, Honda, and Hyundai. On the other hand, some models from Honda, Skoda, Nissan, and Mahindra were discontinued in the Indian market, mostly due to the introduction of the BS6 Phase-2 norms, as the respective carmakers did not consider these models popular enough to be worth the high investment needed to make their engines comply with the updated emissions norms. Here are the 8 cars that were phased out in 2023:

Maruti Alto 800

Last recorded price - Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh

Engine - 0.8-litre (Petrol / CNG) engine (5-MT)

Debut - 2012

The Maruti Alto 800 was introduced in 2012, positioned not only as a more cost-effective alternative to the Alto K10 but also as the most affordable offering from Maruti in India. It came with options for both petrol and CNG powertrains. However, after over a decade in the market, the Alto 800 was discontinued in 2023, as the entry-level Maruti did not receive the BS6 Phase-2 update. The Alto name still lives with the K10 version, which gets the 1-litre petrol engine.

Honda Jazz

Last recorded price - Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh

Engine - 1.2-litre petrol engine (5-MT/CVT)

Debut - 2009

The Honda Jazz made its debut in the Indian market back in 2009, and underwent a significant generational update in 2015. Initially, the Jazz was offered in both petrol and diesel variants. In 2020, the Japanese icon underwent a facelift, losing the diesel option with the introduction of the BS6 emissions norms. And with the advent of the BS6 Phase-2 norms in April 2023, Honda discontinued it altogether.

Honda WR-V

Last recorded price - Rs 9.11 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh

Engine - 1.2-litre petrol petrol (5-MT) / 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-MT)

Debut - 2017

In 2017, Honda introduced the WR-V, a sub-4m crossover based on the Honda Jazz. Boasting both a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the WR-V was only offered with manual transmission options. However, the absence of an automatic transmission and rising competition significantly impacted the sales of the Honda WR-V. By 2023, the WR-V faced discontinuation along with the Jazz, unworthy of the investment needed to keep it compliant with the latest norms.

Honda City 4th-generation

Last recorded price - Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Engine - 1.5-litre-petrol engine (6-MT)

Debut - 2014

The fourth-generation Honda City was launched in India in 2014 and received a midlife update in 2017. It featured both a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with the former offering a CVT option as well. However, in 2020, the fifth-generation Honda City was launched and the older sedan was kept on sale but without the diesel engine and CVT options as an affordable alternative. But with the fifth-generation City receiving a facelift in March 2023, Honda finally phased out the fourth-generation City.

Nissan Kicks

Last recorded price - Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 14.90 lakh

Engine - 1.5-litre petrol engine (5-MT) / 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (MT / CVT)

Debut - 2019

The Nissan Kicks was introduced in India in 2019 as a compact SUV, aiming to rival models such as the Hyundai Creta. It came with both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, each offering manual transmission choices. In response to the tightening emission norms in 2020 with BS6, Nissan discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Instead, it introduced the new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (156 PS / 254 Nm), available with either a manual transmission or a CVT automatic. In 2023, when the new RDE (Real Driving Emissions) norms were implemented, Nissan said that the Kicks had already reached the end of its life cycle, and discontinued the low-selling SUV. Since, the only Nissan model sold in India remains the Magnite sub-4m SUV.

Skoda Octavia

Last recorded price - Rs 27.35 lakh to Rs 30.45 lakh

Engine - 2-litre turbo-petrol (7-DCT)

Debut - 2001

The first-generation Skoda Octavia made its debut in India 2 decades ago, receiving its final generational update in 2021. Sold as a CKD (completely knocked-down) model, this premium Skoda sedan gained popularity among enthusiasts for its handling and performance. The sedan also achieved a sales mark of over a lakh units in India in 2022. But the implementation of the BS6 Phase-2 norms in April 2023 led to the discontinuation of the Skoda Octavia from India. Interestingly, it remains alive and well in global markets with a plethora of new features and powertrain options.

Skoda Superb

Last recorded price - Rs 34.19 lakh to Rs 37.29 lakh

Engine - 2-litre turbo-petrol (7-DCT)

Debut - 2009

The Skoda Superb was the flagship sedan offering from Skoda in India.First introduced in 2009 in its second-generation avatar, it was offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. In 2020, the Superb was limited to petrol-only offerings as the Skoda-Volkswagen brand moved away from diesel engines entirely when the BS6 emission standards were implemented.

Just like the Octavia, the Superb was available as a CKD unit in India. And in 2023, when the norms became more stringent and the demand for non-luxury executive sedans kept falling, Skoda decided to phase out the Superb. Moreover, the new-generation Superb has already been unveiled globally, and may even be launched in India in 2024.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Last recorded price - Rs 6.06 lakh to 7.72 lakh

Engine - 1.2-litre petrol engine (5-MT)

Debut - 2016

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT entered the market in 2016 and was facelifted in 2017. The KUV100 NXT was a 6-seater crossover which had both a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre diesel unit. However at a later stage, the diesel engine variants were phased out. In 2023, Mahindra stopped taking both online and offline reservations for the KUV100 NXT, which meant the model was finally discontinued.

These were the 8 models which were taken off the market in 2023. Which model do you think should not have been discontinued, and why? Share your thoughts below.