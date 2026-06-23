2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift vs Rivals: Which Luxurious Land-Yacht Is The Best Out Of All?

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift was launched in India recently, and the updated model brings with it subtle design revisions, a thoroughly updated cabin, and the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. As the brand's flagship luxury sedan, the S-Class continues to set benchmarks for comfort, technology, and chauffeur-driven luxury. However, it faces stiff competition from rivals such as the BMW 7-Series and the all-electric BMW i7, while buyers looking for maximum rear seat comfort and exclusivity may also consider the Lexus LM MPV. Those seeking a more commanding driving position and added practicality towards Indian roads can also opt for the Mercedes-Benz GLS. So, how does the facelifted S-Class stack up against its key rivals on paper? Let's find out.

Price Comparison

Model Price range (ex-showroom) Mercedes-Benz S-Class Rs 2.20 crore to Rs 2.38 crore BMW 7-Series Rs 1.84 crore BMW i7 Rs 2.05 crore to Rs 2.58 crore Mercedes-Benz GLS Rs 1.37 crore to Rs 1.42 crore Lexus LM Rs 2.20 crore to Rs 2.74 crore

Out of all the cars in comparison, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has the lowest starting price of Rs 1.37 crore. Even the higher variants are very low-priced as compared to others.

The BMW i7 starts at a considerable price, but the top-end demands a whopping premium of Rs 2.58 crore, making it the most expensive sedan of the lot.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has the highest starting price of Rs 2.20 crore. But it justifies the price with its long list of standard equipment on offer.

The BMW 7-Series seems the most thoughtfully priced luxury sedan in this comparison, with both the petrol and diesel variants costing the same.

The Lexus LM is the most expensive car in this comparison. Starting with a price similar to the S-Class, the top-end variant costs a hefty premium of close to Rs 3 crore!

Dimensions Comparison

Mercedes-Benz S-Class BMW 7-Series BMW i7 Mercedes-Benz GLS Lexus LM Length 5304 mm 5391 mm 5391 mm 5209 mm 5125 mm Width 1921 mm 1950 mm 1950 mm 2157 mm 1890 mm Height 1503 mm 1544 mm 1544 mm 1823 mm 1940 mm Wheelbase 3216 mm 3215 mm 3215 mm 3135 mm 3000 mm

The BMW twins are the longest in this comparison, followed by the S-Class and the GLS.

Since the Mercedes-Benz GLS is a full-size SUV, it boasts the maximum width.

The Lexus LM is an MPV, and hence has the maximum height, but the shortest wheelbase.

If only the luxury sedans are taken into consideration, it is again the BMW twins that win by offering more width and height as compared to the S-Class.

The S-Class has a longer wheelbase than the BMW twins by a fraction of an inch.

Each car here has something special to offer. The LM MPV boasts an ultra-luxurious and spacious cabin, and the GLS also offers a generous amount of space inside because of its SUV body type, while the S-Class, 7-Series, and i7 continue to offer an overall similar cabin experience, with the S-Class being slightly more luxurious.

Powertrains Comparision

Mercedes-Benz S-Class BMW 7-Series BMW i7 (electric) Mercedes-Benz GLS Lexus LM Engine 3-litre turbo petrol with plug-in hybrid 3-litre diesel with 48V mild-hybrid 3-litre turbo petrol with 48V mild-hybrid 101.7kWh battery offering 603 km range (WLTP) 101.7kWh battery offering 560 km range (WLTP) 3-litre diesel 3-litre turbo petrol with 48V mild-hybrid 2.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid No. of cylinders 6 6 6 - - 6 6 4 Power (PS) 449 PS 285 PS 380 PS 455 PS 659 PS 387 PS 401 PS 187 PS Torque (Nm) 680 Nm 650 Nm 520 Nm 650 Nm 1015 Nm 750 Nm 500 Nm 239 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 1-speed AT 1-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT CVT Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD RWD AWD AWD AWD AWD 0-100 kmph 5.7 seconds 6 seconds 5.4 seconds 4.7 seconds 3.7 seconds 6.1 seconds 6.1 seconds 8.7 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph 250 kmph 250 kmph 240 kmph 250 kmph 250 kmph 250 kmph 190 kmph

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the first car in the segment, and the only car in this comparison to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 115 km of EV-only range and the first PHEV with DC fast charging compatibility.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has an interesting range of powertrain options, comprising both diesel and petrol engines, and both offering an all-wheel drive drivetrain.

The BMW 7-Series also has both petrol and diesel engines on offer, both of them comprising a 48V mild-hybrid setup for added performance and efficiency. Unfortunately, there is no option of an all-wheel drive drivetrain on the 7-Series.

The BMW i7 easily wins this section because of its big battery pack and powerful electric motors. It is the fastest one to reach 100 kmph, offers all-wheel drive, and has the maximum amount of power and torque, giving enthusiasts the driving thrill BMW is known for.

For the ICE counterparts, it is the new S-Class with the PHEV setup which wins in terms of power and torque. Although the 7-Series turbo petrol is faster to reach 100 kmph by 0.3 seconds.

The Lexus LM is the most underpowered car in the comparison here, but it does come with a full-hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel drive drivetrain. The LM is not a car you would like to buy for its performance; it is the sheer luxury that justifies the high price of the car.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Overview

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift continues to embody everything expected from a flagship luxury sedan, combining understated elegance with cutting-edge technology and chauffeur-focused comfort. On the outside, it receives subtle styling updates in the form of a larger illuminated grille, illuminated bonnet emblem, DIGITAL LIGHT headlights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new LED taillights with three-pointed star lighting signatures. The refreshed design helps the S-Class maintain its commanding road presence while giving it a more contemporary look.

On the inside, the biggest highlight is the new MBUX Superscreen triple-screen setup, incorporating a 14.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all powered by Mercedes-Benz's latest MB.OS software. The S-Class is loaded with many premium features like a 31-speaker Burmester 4D sound system, heated and ventilated seats, rear entertainment screens, rear-seat control tablets, four-zone climate control, and a dual-pane sunroof. It also comes equipped with air suspension, rear-wheel steering, a Level 2++ ADAS suite, up to 15 airbags, and a host of convenience features aimed at delivering a first-class travel experience.

To have an in-depth detail about everything the new S-Class has to offer, check out this story.

CarDekho Says…

On paper, each of these flagship offerings caters to a slightly different audience. The BMW i7 stands out as the most technology-forward choice with its all-electric powertrain, while the BMW 7-Series appeals to those who prefer a traditional luxury sedan with a more driver-focused and sporty character. The Lexus LM takes a different approach altogether, focusing heavily on rear-seat comfort and limousine-like luxury. The Mercedes-Benz GLS, on the other hand, brings the added practicality, road presence, and versatility of a full-size luxury SUV.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift continues to strike a fine balance between luxury, comfort, technology, and sophistication. While it may not be the largest or the most economical option here, it remains one of the most complete packages in the segment. For buyers seeking the quintessential flagship luxury sedan experience, the updated S-Class still makes a very strong case for itself.