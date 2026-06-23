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    2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift vs Rivals: Which Luxurious Land-Yacht Is The Best Out Of All?

    The S-Class has always been the most luxurious of the lot, but the rivals are not far behind!

    Published On Jun 23, 2026 12:28 PM By CarDekho

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    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift was launched in India recently, and the updated model brings with it subtle design revisions, a thoroughly updated cabin, and the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. As the brand's flagship luxury sedan, the S-Class continues to set benchmarks for comfort, technology, and chauffeur-driven luxury. However, it faces stiff competition from rivals such as the BMW 7-Series and the all-electric BMW i7, while buyers looking for maximum rear seat comfort and exclusivity may also consider the Lexus LM MPV. Those seeking a more commanding driving position and added practicality towards Indian roads can also opt for the Mercedes-Benz GLS. So, how does the facelifted S-Class stack up against its key rivals on paper? Let's find out.

    Price Comparison 

    Model

    Price range (ex-showroom)

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Rs 2.20 crore to Rs 2.38 crore 

    BMW 7-Series 

    Rs 1.84 crore 

    BMW i7

    Rs 2.05 crore to Rs 2.58 crore

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Rs 1.37 crore to Rs 1.42 crore

    Lexus LM 

    Rs 2.20 crore to Rs 2.74 crore 
    All prices are ex-showroom

    • Out of all the cars in comparison, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has the lowest starting price of Rs 1.37 crore. Even the higher variants are very low-priced as compared to others. 

    • The BMW i7 starts at a considerable price, but the top-end demands a whopping premium of Rs 2.58 crore, making it the most expensive sedan of the lot. 

    • The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has the highest starting price of Rs 2.20 crore. But it justifies the price with its long list of standard equipment on offer. 

    • The BMW 7-Series seems the most thoughtfully priced luxury sedan in this comparison, with both the petrol and diesel variants costing the same. 

    • The Lexus LM is the most expensive car in this comparison. Starting with a price similar to the S-Class, the top-end variant costs a hefty premium of close to Rs 3 crore!

    Dimensions Comparison 

     

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    BMW 7-Series

    BMW i7

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Lexus LM

    Length

    5304 mm

    5391 mm

    5391 mm

    5209 mm

    5125 mm

    Width 

    1921 mm

    1950 mm

    1950 mm

    2157 mm

    1890 mm

    Height

    1503 mm

    1544 mm

    1544 mm

    1823 mm

    1940 mm

    Wheelbase 

    3216 mm

    3215 mm

    3215 mm

    3135 mm

    3000 mm
    • The BMW twins are the longest in this comparison, followed by the S-Class and the GLS. 

    • Since the Mercedes-Benz GLS is a full-size SUV, it boasts the maximum width.

    • The Lexus LM is an MPV, and hence has the maximum height, but the shortest wheelbase. 

    • If only the luxury sedans are taken into consideration, it is again the BMW twins that win by offering more width and height as compared to the S-Class. 

    • The S-Class has a longer wheelbase than the BMW twins by a fraction of an inch. 

    • Each car here has something special to offer. The LM MPV boasts an ultra-luxurious and spacious cabin, and the GLS also offers a generous amount of space inside because of its SUV body type, while the S-Class, 7-Series, and i7 continue to offer an overall similar cabin experience, with the S-Class being slightly more luxurious. 

    Powertrains Comparision 

     

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    BMW 7-Series

    BMW i7 (electric)

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Lexus LM

    Engine 

    3-litre turbo petrol with plug-in hybrid 

    3-litre diesel with 48V mild-hybrid

    3-litre turbo petrol with 48V mild-hybrid 

    101.7kWh battery offering

    603 km range (WLTP)

    101.7kWh battery offering

    560 km range (WLTP)

    3-litre diesel

    3-litre turbo petrol with 48V mild-hybrid

    2.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid

    No. of cylinders

    6

    6

    6

    -

    -

    6

    6

    4

    Power (PS)

    449 PS

    285 PS

    380 PS

    455 PS

    659 PS

    387 PS

    401 PS

    187 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    680 Nm

    650 Nm

    520 Nm

    650 Nm

    1015 Nm

    750 Nm

    500 Nm

    239 Nm

    Transmission 

    9-speed AT

    8-speed AT

    8-speed AT

    1-speed AT

    1-speed AT

    9-speed AT

    9-speed AT

    CVT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    AWD

    AWD

    AWD

    0-100 kmph

    5.7 seconds

    6 seconds

    5.4 seconds

    4.7 seconds

    3.7 seconds

    6.1 seconds

    6.1 seconds

    8.7 seconds

    Top Speed 

    250 kmph

    250 kmph

    250 kmph

    240 kmph

    250 kmph

    250 kmph

    250 kmph

    190 kmph
    • The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the first car in the segment, and the only car in this comparison to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 115 km of EV-only range and the first PHEV with DC fast charging compatibility. 

    • The Mercedes-Benz GLS has an interesting range of powertrain options, comprising both diesel and petrol engines, and both offering an all-wheel drive drivetrain. 

    • The BMW 7-Series also has both petrol and diesel engines on offer, both of them comprising a 48V mild-hybrid setup for added performance and efficiency. Unfortunately, there is no option of an all-wheel drive drivetrain on the 7-Series. 

    • The BMW i7 easily wins this section because of its big battery pack and powerful electric motors. It is the fastest one to reach 100 kmph, offers all-wheel drive, and has the maximum amount of power and torque, giving enthusiasts the driving thrill BMW is known for. 

    • For the ICE counterparts, it is the new S-Class with the PHEV setup which wins in terms of power and torque. Although the 7-Series turbo petrol is faster to reach 100 kmph by 0.3 seconds. 

    • The Lexus LM is the most underpowered car in the comparison here, but it does come with a full-hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel drive drivetrain. The LM is not a car you would like to buy for its performance; it is the sheer luxury that justifies the high price of the car. 

    2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Overview 

    The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift continues to embody everything expected from a flagship luxury sedan, combining understated elegance with cutting-edge technology and chauffeur-focused comfort. On the outside, it receives subtle styling updates in the form of a larger illuminated grille, illuminated bonnet emblem, DIGITAL LIGHT headlights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new LED taillights with three-pointed star lighting signatures. The refreshed design helps the S-Class maintain its commanding road presence while giving it a more contemporary look.

    Mercedes S-Class Front Quarter 

    On the inside, the biggest highlight is the new MBUX Superscreen triple-screen setup, incorporating a 14.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all powered by Mercedes-Benz's latest MB.OS software. The S-Class is loaded with many premium features like a 31-speaker Burmester 4D sound system, heated and ventilated seats, rear entertainment screens, rear-seat control tablets, four-zone climate control, and a dual-pane sunroof. It also comes equipped with air suspension, rear-wheel steering, a Level 2++ ADAS suite, up to 15 airbags, and a host of convenience features aimed at delivering a first-class travel experience.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Dashboard

    To have an in-depth detail about everything the new S-Class has to offer, check out this story.

    CarDekho Says… 

    On paper, each of these flagship offerings caters to a slightly different audience. The BMW i7 stands out as the most technology-forward choice with its all-electric powertrain, while the BMW 7-Series appeals to those who prefer a traditional luxury sedan with a more driver-focused and sporty character. The Lexus LM takes a different approach altogether, focusing heavily on rear-seat comfort and limousine-like luxury. The Mercedes-Benz GLS, on the other hand, brings the added practicality, road presence, and versatility of a full-size luxury SUV.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Side Profile

    The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift continues to strike a fine balance between luxury, comfort, technology, and sophistication. While it may not be the largest or the most economical option here, it remains one of the most complete packages in the segment. For buyers seeking the quintessential flagship luxury sedan experience, the updated S-Class still makes a very strong case for itself.

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    2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift vs Rivals: Which Luxurious Land-Yacht Is The Best Out Of All?
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