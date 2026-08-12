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    Kia Syros EV: EMI Buying Guide

    We’ve considered a down payment of around 20 percent of the on-road price and a standard rate of 9.5 percent for the selected variant for your understanding.

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Aug 12, 2026 15:08 IST
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    Published OnAug 12, 2026 15:08 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 12, 2026 15:08 IST
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    Kia Syros EV

    Kia launched the Syros EV in India last month, and the SUV is based on the Syros ICE and carries all the glory it has. It features a premium interior, advanced safety features and a long feature list. If you are planning to get the Syros EV home with an EMI, our EMI buying guide will help you plan your down payment and give you an idea of what the EMI amount would be. Well, let’s take a detailed look.

    Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec X-Line variant of the Syros EV in New Delhi for this story. 

    Variant

    Syros EV X-Line

    On-road Price (Delhi)

    Rs 21,06,909

    Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price)

    Rs 4,20,000

    Loan Amount

    Rs 16,86,909

    Rate of Interest

    9.5%

    For an in-depth look at Syros EV’s EMI payments, head over here.

    Disclaimer:

    These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

    Syros EV: 3-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 54,037

    Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 19,45,332

    Kia Syros EV

    Syros EV: 4-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 42,380

    Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 20,34,240

    Kia Syros EV

    Syros EV: 5-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 35,428

    Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 21,25,680

    Kia Syros EV

    Syros EV: 7-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 27,571 

    Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 23,15,964

    Kia Syros EV

    Syros EV: An Overview

    As the Syros EV is based on the ICE Syros, both SUVs have similar dimensions and overall design. The serious-looking, odd-but-funky fascia features a pulled-up bumper styling and a bulbous nose. The vertically placed headlamps are placed on either end of the face. In silhouette, the Syros and the Syros EV are identical, just that the Syros EV has aero wheels instead of the normal alloys. 

    Kia Syros EV

    From our experience with the Kia Syros EV, we found the interior very pampering. The leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and the leatherette front and rear ventilated seats were truly comfortable in our long test runs. The dashboard carries the same layered design that we saw with the ICE Syros. It features a familiar triple-screen display layout with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 5-inch climate control screen and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 4-way powered driver seat, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature, a digital key feature and puddle lamps. 

    Kia Syros EV

    Safety features on the Syros EV include a level-2 ADAS suite, with 16 features, a built-in front and rear dashcam, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system. 

    The Syros EV is offered in two battery options: a 42 kWh standard range battery pack option and a 51.4 kWh extended range battery pack option. Here are the drivetrain specifications in detail:

    Battery

    42 kWh (Standard Range)

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    443 kms

    526 kms

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    If you are confused about the Syros EV variants, take a look at the variants explained story.

    Price & Competition

    The Kia Syros EV is priced from Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

    Kia Syros EV

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are looking for an electric SUV that has a premium interior, advanced safety tech and great comfort features and tech, then the Kia Syros EV is the one that you should buy. With this story, we have simplified the EMI buying process by giving you an idea of the down payment and possible payable monthly EMI amounts. You can check our Kia Syros EV booking story that will give you an idea of how to book the EV in simple steps.  

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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