Kia Syros EV: EMI Buying Guide

Kia launched the Syros EV in India last month, and the SUV is based on the Syros ICE and carries all the glory it has. It features a premium interior, advanced safety features and a long feature list. If you are planning to get the Syros EV home with an EMI, our EMI buying guide will help you plan your down payment and give you an idea of what the EMI amount would be. Well, let’s take a detailed look.

Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec X-Line variant of the Syros EV in New Delhi for this story.

Variant Syros EV X-Line On-road Price (Delhi) Rs 21,06,909 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 4,20,000 Loan Amount Rs 16,86,909 Rate of Interest 9.5%

For an in-depth look at Syros EV’s EMI payments, head over here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Syros EV: 3-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 54,037

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 19,45,332

Syros EV: 4-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 42,380

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 20,34,240

Syros EV: 5-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 35,428

Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 21,25,680

Syros EV: 7-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 27,571

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 23,15,964

Syros EV: An Overview

As the Syros EV is based on the ICE Syros, both SUVs have similar dimensions and overall design. The serious-looking, odd-but-funky fascia features a pulled-up bumper styling and a bulbous nose. The vertically placed headlamps are placed on either end of the face. In silhouette, the Syros and the Syros EV are identical, just that the Syros EV has aero wheels instead of the normal alloys.

From our experience with the Kia Syros EV, we found the interior very pampering. The leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and the leatherette front and rear ventilated seats were truly comfortable in our long test runs. The dashboard carries the same layered design that we saw with the ICE Syros. It features a familiar triple-screen display layout with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 5-inch climate control screen and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 4-way powered driver seat, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature, a digital key feature and puddle lamps.

Safety features on the Syros EV include a level-2 ADAS suite, with 16 features, a built-in front and rear dashcam, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Syros EV is offered in two battery options: a 42 kWh standard range battery pack option and a 51.4 kWh extended range battery pack option. Here are the drivetrain specifications in detail:

Battery 42 kWh (Standard Range) 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 kms 526 kms Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

If you are confused about the Syros EV variants, take a look at the variants explained story.

Price & Competition

The Kia Syros EV is priced from Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

If you are looking for an electric SUV that has a premium interior, advanced safety tech and great comfort features and tech, then the Kia Syros EV is the one that you should buy. With this story, we have simplified the EMI buying process by giving you an idea of the down payment and possible payable monthly EMI amounts. You can check our Kia Syros EV booking story that will give you an idea of how to book the EV in simple steps.