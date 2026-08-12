2026 Kia Syros EV On-road Prices In Detail

The Kia Syros EV was recently launched with a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It has some cool features such as front and rear ventilated seats, Level-2 ADAS, and a huge panoramic sunroof. So, if you are looking to bring this electric SUV home and wondering how much it costs exactly to own, here are priced from the top five most popular cities that we have collected for you.

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price.

The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

Insurance

TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

Road Tax

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

Logistics charges, where applicable

So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.

What is TCS? Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Syros EV HTK Syros EV X-line Ex-showroom Price Rs 13,49,000 Rs 19,99,900 Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 13,490 Rs 19,999 Insurance Rs 65,768 Rs 82,241 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 6,000 Rs 6,000 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 14,35,667 Rs 21,08,640

Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Syros EV HTK Syros EV X-line Ex-showroom Price Rs 13,49,000 Rs 19,99,900 Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 13,490 Rs 19,999 Insurance Rs 57,173 Rs 71,460 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 6,330 Rs 6,330 FASTag Charges Rs 700 Rs 700 On-road Price Rs 14,26,693 Rs 20,98,389

Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Syros EV HTK Syros EV X-line Ex-showroom Price Rs 13,49,000 Rs 19,99,900 Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 13,490 Rs 19,999 Insurance Rs 57,350 Rs 71,637 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 450 Rs 450 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 14,21,699 Rs 20,92,486

Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Bangalore

Charges Syros EV HTK Syros EV X-line Ex-showroom Price Rs 13,49,000 Rs 19,99,900 Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 13,490 Rs 19,999 Insurance Rs 57,352 Rs 71,639 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 3,662 Rs 3,662 Road Tax Rs 1,19,871 Rs 1,77,591 FASTag Charges Rs 650 Rs 650 On-road Price Rs 15,44,025 Rs 22,73,441

Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Syros EV HTK Syros EV X-line Ex-showroom Price Rs 13,49,000 Rs 19,99,900 Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 13,490 Rs 19,999 Insurance Rs 57,173 Rs 71,460 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 2,440 Rs 2,440 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 14,22,603 Rs 20,94,299

Overview

While the Kia Syros EV is similar to the Syros ICE, it has a few differences, such as a dual-tone black and white interior theme and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos, unlike the two-spoke steering on the Syros ICE. Other features include a triple-display setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered driver seat, front and rear ventilated seats, and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel that adds more premiumness to the cabin.

In terms of safety, it gets Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), in which some of the features are lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind view monitor, and forward collision warning. It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a dashcam, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Battery Options & Performance

The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery. Let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of each of them:

Battery Kia Syros EV 42kWh Kia Syros EV (Extended Range) 51.4 kWh Power (PS) 135 PS 171 PS Torque (Nm) 255 Nm 255 Nm Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh MIDC Claimed Range (P1 + P2) 443 km 526 km

The Syros EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, which will charge both batteries from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. For home charging, the 11 kW AC fast charger tops up the 51.4 kWh battery in 4 hours and 50 minutes (from 10 percent to 100 percent) and 4 hours for the 42 kWh battery.

Rivals

The Kia Syros EV primarily competes with the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.