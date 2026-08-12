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    2026 Kia Syros EV On-road Prices In Detail

    The Syros EV pricing varies across major cities; find out which city offers the best deal!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 12, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Published OnAug 12, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 12, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Kia Syros EV On Road Price Explained

    The Kia Syros EV was recently launched with a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It has some cool features such as front and rear ventilated seats, Level-2 ADAS, and a huge panoramic sunroof. So, if you are looking to bring this electric SUV home and wondering how much it costs exactly to own, here are priced from the top five most popular cities that we have collected for you. 

    How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

    The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price. 

    The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include: 

    • Insurance

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

    • Road Tax

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • Logistics charges, where applicable 

    So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.

    What is TCS?

    Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

    Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Mumbai 

    Charges

    Syros EV HTK

    Syros EV X-line

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 13,49,000

    Rs 19,99,900

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 13,490

    Rs 19,999

    Insurance

    Rs 65,768

    Rs 82,241

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 6,000

    Rs 6,000

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 14,35,667

    Rs 21,08,640

    Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Syros EV HTK

    Syros EV X-line

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 13,49,000

    Rs 19,99,900

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 13,490

    Rs 19,999

    Insurance

    Rs 57,173

    Rs 71,460

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 6,330

    Rs 6,330

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 700

    Rs 700

    On-road Price

    Rs 14,26,693

    Rs 20,98,389

    Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Syros EV HTK

    Syros EV X-line

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 13,49,000

    Rs 19,99,900

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 13,490

    Rs 19,999

    Insurance

    Rs 57,350

    Rs 71,637

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 450

    Rs 450

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 14,21,699

    Rs 20,92,486

    Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Bangalore

    Charges

    Syros EV HTK

    Syros EV X-line

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 13,49,000

    Rs 19,99,900

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 13,490

    Rs 19,999

    Insurance

    Rs 57,352

    Rs 71,639

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 3,662

    Rs 3,662

    Road Tax

    Rs 1,19,871

    Rs 1,77,591

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 650

    Rs 650

    On-road Price

    Rs 15,44,025

    Rs 22,73,441

    Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Syros EV HTK

    Syros EV X-line

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 13,49,000

    Rs 19,99,900

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 13,490

    Rs 19,999

    Insurance

    Rs 57,173

    Rs 71,460

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 2,440

    Rs 2,440

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 14,22,603

    Rs 20,94,299

    Overview

    While the Kia Syros EV is similar to the Syros ICE, it has a few differences, such as a dual-tone black and white interior theme and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos, unlike the two-spoke steering on the Syros ICE. Other features include a triple-display setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered driver seat, front and rear ventilated seats, and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel that adds more premiumness to the cabin. 

    Kia Syros EV Interior 

    In terms of safety, it gets Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), in which some of the features are lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind view monitor, and forward collision warning. It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a dashcam, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Kia Syros EV 360-degree camera

    Battery Options & Performance

    The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery. Let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of each of them:

    Battery

    Kia Syros EV 42kWh

    Kia Syros EV (Extended Range) 51.4 kWh 

    Power (PS)

    135 PS 

    171 PS 

    Torque (Nm)

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh 

    51.4 kWh 

    MIDC Claimed Range (P1 + P2)

    443 km 

    526 km 

    The Syros EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, which will charge both batteries from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. For home charging, the 11 kW AC fast charger tops up the 51.4 kWh battery in 4 hours and 50 minutes (from 10 percent to 100 percent) and 4 hours for the 42 kWh battery.

    Kia Syros EV Charge Port

    Rivals

    The Kia Syros EV primarily competes with the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

    Kia Syros EV Front Quarter

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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