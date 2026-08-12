2026 Kia Syros EV On-road Prices In Detail
The Syros EV pricing varies across major cities; find out which city offers the best deal!
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The Kia Syros EV was recently launched with a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It has some cool features such as front and rear ventilated seats, Level-2 ADAS, and a huge panoramic sunroof. So, if you are looking to bring this electric SUV home and wondering how much it costs exactly to own, here are priced from the top five most popular cities that we have collected for you.
How Is The On-road Price Calculated?
The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price.
The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:
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Insurance
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TCS (Tax Collected at Source)
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Road Tax
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Registration Fees
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FASTag charges
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Logistics charges, where applicable
So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.
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What is TCS?
Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.
Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Mumbai
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Charges
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Syros EV HTK
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Syros EV X-line
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Ex-showroom Price
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Rs 13,49,000
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Rs 19,99,900
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Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
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Rs 13,490
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Rs 19,999
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Insurance
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Rs 65,768
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Rs 82,241
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Registration Fees and Road Tax
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Rs 6,000
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Rs 6,000
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FASTag Charges
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
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On-road Price
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Rs 14,35,667
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Rs 21,08,640
Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Delhi
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Charges
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Syros EV HTK
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Syros EV X-line
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Ex-showroom Price
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Rs 13,49,000
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Rs 19,99,900
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Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
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Rs 13,490
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Rs 19,999
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Insurance
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Rs 57,173
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Rs 71,460
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Registration Fees and Road Tax
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Rs 6,330
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Rs 6,330
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FASTag Charges
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Rs 700
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Rs 700
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On-road Price
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Rs 14,26,693
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Rs 20,98,389
Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Chennai
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Charges
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Syros EV HTK
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Syros EV X-line
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Ex-showroom Price
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Rs 13,49,000
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Rs 19,99,900
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Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
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Rs 13,490
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Rs 19,999
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Insurance
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Rs 57,350
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Rs 71,637
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Registration Fees and Road Tax
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Rs 450
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Rs 450
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FASTag Charges
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
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On-road Price
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Rs 14,21,699
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Rs 20,92,486
Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Bangalore
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Charges
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Syros EV HTK
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Syros EV X-line
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Ex-showroom Price
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Rs 13,49,000
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Rs 19,99,900
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Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
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Rs 13,490
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Rs 19,999
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Insurance
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Rs 57,352
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Rs 71,639
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Registration Fees and Road Tax
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Rs 3,662
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Rs 3,662
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Road Tax
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Rs 1,19,871
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Rs 1,77,591
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FASTag Charges
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Rs 650
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Rs 650
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On-road Price
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Rs 15,44,025
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Rs 22,73,441
Kia Syros EV On-road Price: Kolkata
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Charges
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Syros EV HTK
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Syros EV X-line
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Ex-showroom Price
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Rs 13,49,000
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Rs 19,99,900
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Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
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Rs 13,490
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Rs 19,999
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Insurance
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Rs 57,173
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Rs 71,460
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Registration Fees and Road Tax
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Rs 2,440
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Rs 2,440
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FASTag Charges
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
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On-road Price
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Rs 14,22,603
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Rs 20,94,299
Overview
While the Kia Syros EV is similar to the Syros ICE, it has a few differences, such as a dual-tone black and white interior theme and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos, unlike the two-spoke steering on the Syros ICE. Other features include a triple-display setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered driver seat, front and rear ventilated seats, and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel that adds more premiumness to the cabin.
In terms of safety, it gets Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), in which some of the features are lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind view monitor, and forward collision warning. It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a dashcam, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Battery Options & Performance
The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery. Let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of each of them:
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Battery
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Kia Syros EV 42kWh
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Kia Syros EV (Extended Range) 51.4 kWh
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Power (PS)
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135 PS
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171 PS
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Torque (Nm)
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255 Nm
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255 Nm
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Battery Pack
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42 kWh
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51.4 kWh
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MIDC Claimed Range (P1 + P2)
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443 km
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526 km
The Syros EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, which will charge both batteries from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. For home charging, the 11 kW AC fast charger tops up the 51.4 kWh battery in 4 hours and 50 minutes (from 10 percent to 100 percent) and 4 hours for the 42 kWh battery.
Rivals
The Kia Syros EV primarily competes with the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.