Toyota Launches A New Aero Black Edition For Hyryder

Toyota has launched a new edition for the Hyryder. This is called the Aero Black Edition, which is a styling package you can opt for at the price of Rs 31,999 over the standard variants. The Aero Black Edition is available on the G and V variants of both the NeoDrive mild-hybrid variants and the strong hybrid variants. Let’s explore in detail what the sportier-looking Hyryder gets.

What’s New On The Aero Black Edition?

The Aero Black Edition kit is for those who want a sportier-looking Hyryder. The kit, in a nutshell, essentially blacks out almost the entire exterior of the car. Moreover, adds some extra elements, giving it a youthful appeal.

The most noticeable changes are at the front, where the package adds a black upper garnish for the grille, a sporty front spoiler, and blacked-out headlamp garnishes. These elements replace the chrome and silver accents on the standard car, which gives it a more purposeful look. At the rear, the treatment continues with a black tailgate garnish and a functional rear spoiler. To complete the look and signify its special status, the SUV also gets an exclusive ‘Aero Black’ Limited Edition badge. It’s important to note that these additions do not alter the core mechanicals or feature list of the Hyryder.

Hyryder Design Overview

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder already has modern and distinct design in the competitive compact SUV segment. Its styling is defined by a bold front end featuring Toyota’s signature Crystal Acrylic Grille, which creates a closed-off, premium look. This is flanked by sleek twin LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), while the main projector headlamps are housed lower down in the bumper. This split-headlamp setup is a popular design trend that gives the SUV a contemporary face.

*Image of the standard Hyryder Hybrid used for representation purposes.

The Toyota Hyryder is among the neatly styled SUVs in the segment. Being the Toyota cousin of the Maruti Grand Vitara, it shares the same shape and silhouette. However, the Toyota design gives this it’s unique identity. The split-light setup includes the DRLs on the fascia, which double up as the indicators. The LED headlights on the upper half of the bumper have different surrounds indicating the engine option. However, this Aero Black Edition would have them all in black. The lower half has the honeycomb grille covering the air dam and is finished off with a faux skid plat on the bottom.

The side profile is handsome thanks to the stretched design and the 17-inch alloy wheels. The Hyryder has the typical SUV-crossover design thanks to the raked windscreen, blacked-out B and C pillars and the muscular haunches to complete the SUV stance. The rear end has the distinct boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps. The design here can be a bit busy for some people but is tastefully executed. The indicator and reverse lamp housing on the bumper and the big faux skid plate on the bottom finish the look of the Hyryder.

Features and Interior

Since the Aero Black edition is a styling package, the interior and the equipment list remain identical to the standard G and V variants it is based on. The Hyryder’s cabin is known for its premium feel, with a dual-tone black and brown theme, and soft-touch materials on the dashboard. The interiors are decently finished, with leatheretter finish on most of the touchpoints and has good enough room for 5 on board. However, 3 adults cannot be comfortable for a long duration on the backseat.

*Image of the standard Hyryder Hybrid used for representation purposes.

Key feature highlights on the top-spec trims include a panoramic sunroof and a 9-inch touchscreen system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other premium features include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera for easy manoeuvring in tight spaces. Rear passengers are also well catered for with reclining rear seats, dedicated AC vents, and USB charging ports. The 60:40 split-folding rear seat adds a layer of practicality for carrying larger items.

Safety Equipment

The Toyota Hyryder comes with a robust safety package, and this remains unchanged for the Aero Black Edition. The safety kit includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill-hold control.

The Hyryder also includes a 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. While the Hyryder has not yet been tested by an NCAP agency, its platform sibling, the Maruti Grand Vitara, has demonstrated a strong safety performance in global tests.

Powertrain Options

The Hyryder comes with three engine options. A 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG.

*Image of the standard Hyryder Hybrid used for representation purposes.

Uniquely in its segment, the manual version of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol called the Neo Drive is also offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, making the Hyryder a capable choice for those who occasionally venture onto tricky terrain.

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 116 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm 137 Nm 121 Nm Transmission e-CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain 2WD 2WD / AWD (MT only) 2WD

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

2WD - Two-Wheel Drive / AWD - All-Wheel Drive

Price And Rivals

The Toyota Hyryder is priced at Rs 11.31 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Hyryder goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv and Sierra, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, and its cousin the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

CarDekho Says...

The Toyota Hyryder is among the most no-nonsense SUVs in the segment. It comes with the solid reliability of the Japanese with the fuss-free ownership associated with a Toyota. Couple it with the good fuel efficiency and the long feature list, and it is among the top options in the compact SUV segment.

*Image of the standard Hyryder Hybrid used for representation purposes.

The new Aero Black Edition package is essentially a factory-fitted accessory kit, which ensures a high-quality finish and seamless integration with the vehicle's design. At Rs 31,999, the cost is a reasonable premium for a distinct look without resorting to aftermarket modifications. However, since there are no changes to the features, performance, or cabin, its appeal is limited to those who prioritise exterior styling. For buyers who were already considering a top-spec black Hyryder, the Aero Black Edition presents a compelling and official way to add a layer of exclusivity to their purchase.