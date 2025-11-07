Kia Cars To Get Software Updates Before Getting Dispatched

This update is meant only for the car variants that are equipped with connected car tech

Kia India has rolled out a Plant Remote Over-The-Air (OTA) software update system, which allows its connected cars to receive the latest software updates right at the manufacturing plant. This ensures that every new Kia model leaves the factory with up-to-date features and systems, ready for the road from day one. Here’s more in detail about this update:

More About This Update

The new feature will be available in all Kia models equipped with the carmaker’s connected car tech feature. Using this, the software updates are sent wirelessly to cars while they are still at the plant. Once the update is complete, the car rolls out with the latest version of its connected services, navigation data, and system features already installed.

In simpler terms, this works much like a smartphone software update. The car receives the latest software interface and infotainment features, without needing any additional visit to the dealership. For buyers, this means their new vehicle will already have the performance updates and security fixes during the time of delivery, hence removing the hassle of waiting or any further steps.

