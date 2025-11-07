All
    Kia Cars To Get Software Updates Before Getting Dispatched

    Modified On Nov 07, 2025 07:13 PM By Bikramjit

    148 Views
    This update is meant only for the car variants that are equipped with connected car tech 

    Kia

    Kia India has rolled out a Plant Remote Over-The-Air (OTA) software update system, which allows its connected cars to receive the latest software updates right at the manufacturing plant. This ensures that every new Kia model leaves the factory with up-to-date features and systems, ready for the road from day one. Here’s more in detail about this update:

    More About This Update

    Kia

    The new feature will be available in all Kia models equipped with the carmaker’s connected car tech feature. Using this, the software updates are sent wirelessly to cars while they are still at the plant. Once the update is complete, the car rolls out with the latest version of its connected services, navigation data, and system features already installed.

    In simpler terms, this works much like a smartphone software update. The car receives the latest software interface and infotainment features, without needing any additional visit to the dealership. For buyers, this means their new vehicle will already have the performance updates and security fixes during the time of delivery, hence removing the hassle of waiting or any further steps.

    Kia Models On Sale In India

    The Korean carmaker currently has nine models on sale in India. We have given the price range for all of these models for your reference:

    Models

    Price Range (ex-showroom)

    Kia Sonet

    Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.65 lakh

    Kia Syros

    Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 15.94 lakh

    Kia Seltos

    Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 19.81 lakh

    Kia Carens

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 12.77 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Rs 11.08 lakh to Rs 20.71 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh

    Kia Carnival

    Rs 59.42 lakh

    Kia EV6

    Rs 65.97 lakh

    Kia EV9

    Rs 1.30 crore
