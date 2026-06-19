MG Majestor Vs Jeep Meridian: Which Premium 7-seater SUV Offers Better Value In 2026?

The premium three-row SUV segment in India has always been a niche space, with buyers seeking a mix of road presence, comfort, performance, and a touch of off-road capability. Two SUVs competing in this space are the MG Majestor and Jeep Meridian, but with very different identities and packages.

The MG Majestor is essentially the MG Gloster’s more premium and rugged version, while the Meridian is a more premium and larger version of the Jeep Compass, as both SUVs are built on the same platform.

If you are looking for a capable three-row SUV and are confused between these two, here is a detailed comparison across different parameters:

Price

Model MG Majestor Jeep Meridian Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 38.99 lakh (expected) to Rs 44.99 lakh From Rs 23.33 lakh to Rs 37.82 lakh

The Jeep Meridian is significantly more affordable than the MG Majestor. Although the Majestor's lower-spec prices are yet to be revealed.

From what we expect, there could be a price gap of around Rs 15 lakh between the base variants. The difference remains substantial even between the top-spec versions.

The Meridian’s lower price makes it more accessible to buyers seeking a premium three-row SUV without entering luxury SUV territory. On the other hand, the Majestor is expected to justify its premium positioning with a larger footprint, more features and a more luxurious cabin experience.

Here’s what the MG Majestor offers for the additional premium:

Dimensions

Parameter MG Majestor Jeep Meridian Difference Length 5046 mm 4769 mm +277 mm Width 2016 mm 1859 mm +157 mm Height 1876 mm 1698 mm +178 mm Wheelbase 2950 mm 2782 mm +168 mm

The MG Majestor is significantly larger than the Jeep Meridian in almost every dimension.

The Majestor has a commanding road presence, with a much longer body, a wider stance, and a larger wheelbase. This translates into a more spacious cabin, especially for passengers sitting in the second and third rows.

The Meridian, with its compact dimensions, would be a bit easier to drive in urban conditions and more suitable for buyers who want an SUV for narrow lanes.

Colour Options

MG Majestor Jeep Meridian Pearl White Galaxy Blue Concrete Grey Pearl White Black Metal Brilliant Black Black Ash Minimal Grey — Techno Metallic Green — Velvet Red — Silvery Moon — Magnesio Grey

The Jeep Meridian offers a wider range of colour options, while the MG Majestor focuses on premium and sophisticated shades.

The Majestor also gets a more premium-looking dark exterior theme, which complements its larger SUV stance.

The Meridian also comes with Track and Trail Edition, featuring bespoke styling elements inside and out.

Powertrain

MG Majestor Jeep Meridian Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel 2-litre diesel engine Transmission 8-speed AT 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT Power 215 PS 170 PS Torque 478 Nm 350 Nm Drivetrain RWD/ 4WD FWD/ AWD

The MG Majestor gets a more powerful diesel engine compared to the Jeep Meridian.

The Majestor’s twin-turbo diesel engine produces significantly higher power and torque, making it better suited for highway cruising and effortless overtaking.

The Meridian’s diesel engine is not as powerful but offers a good balance of performance and efficiency.

The Majestor is more capable on uncharted roads, with better off-road tech than the Meridian. The Meridian is more suited for regular driving, but it will be able to get you out of tricky situations.

Features

Feature MG Majestor Jeep Meridian Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅(Dual) ✅(Single) Sound system 12-speaker JBL sound system 9-speaker Alpine sound system Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Three-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated rear seats ✅ ❌ Massaging front and rear seats ✅ ❌ Powered seats Yes, 12-way powered Yes, 8-way powered Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ✅

The MG Majestor takes a clear lead in terms of equipment.

It offers a larger infotainment screen, ventilated and massaging rear seats, more ways of adjustment for the driver's seat, and a better sound system.

However, both SUVs still offer premium features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and connected car tech.

CarDekho Says

On paper, the 2026 MG Majestor emerges as the more premium and feature-rich SUV. It offers a larger size, a more powerful diesel engine, a more luxurious cabin and significantly more technology. Buyers looking for maximum road presence, comfort and premium features will find the Majestor a more complete package.

The Jeep Meridian, however, continues to appeal to buyers who value the Jeep brand, driving confidence and off-road capability. Its smaller dimensions, lower pricing and premium cabin make it a practical choice for enthusiasts who want a sophisticated SUV that you can take anywhere.

If you want the best road presence and the ultimate go-anywhere SUV, then the Majestor should be your pick. However, if you want an SUV that provides more value, then the Meridian’s lower or mid-spec variants should be considered.

Here are some other options you can consider besides the MG Majestor or Jeep Meridian: