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    MG Majestor Vs Jeep Meridian: Which Premium 7-seater SUV Offers Better Value In 2026?

    The MG Majestor enters as a newer, more macho SUV, while the Jeep Meridian continues with its sophisticated appeal

    Published On Jun 19, 2026 05:03 PM By Yashein

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    Majestor vs Meridian

    The premium three-row SUV segment in India has always been a niche space, with buyers seeking a mix of road presence, comfort, performance, and a touch of off-road capability. Two SUVs competing in this space are the MG Majestor and Jeep Meridian, but with very different identities and packages. 

    The MG Majestor is essentially the MG Gloster’s more premium and rugged version, while the Meridian is a more premium and larger version of the Jeep Compass, as both SUVs are built on the same platform. 

    If you are looking for a capable three-row SUV and are confused between these two, here is a detailed comparison across different parameters:

    Price  

    Model

    MG Majestor 

    Jeep Meridian 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 38.99 lakh (expected) to Rs 44.99 lakh 

    From Rs 23.33 lakh to Rs 37.82 lakh 
    • The Jeep Meridian is significantly more affordable than the MG Majestor. Although the Majestor's lower-spec prices are yet to be revealed.

    • From what we expect, there could be a price gap of around Rs 15 lakh between the base variants. The difference remains substantial even between the top-spec versions.

    • The Meridian’s lower price makes it more accessible to buyers seeking a premium three-row SUV without entering luxury SUV territory. On the other hand, the Majestor is expected to justify its premium positioning with a larger footprint, more features and a more luxurious cabin experience.

    Here’s what the MG Majestor offers for the additional premium:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    MG Majestor 

    Jeep Meridian

    Difference

    Length

    5046 mm

    4769 mm

    +277 mm

    Width

    2016 mm

    1859 mm

    +157 mm

    Height 

    1876 mm 

    1698 mm 

    +178 mm

    Wheelbase

    2950 mm 

    2782 mm

    +168 mm
    • The MG Majestor is significantly larger than the Jeep Meridian in almost every dimension.

    MG Majestor side

    • The Majestor has a commanding road presence, with a much longer body, a wider stance, and a larger wheelbase. This translates into a more spacious cabin, especially for passengers sitting in the second and third rows.

    Jeep Meridian Side Profile

    • The Meridian, with its compact dimensions, would be a bit easier to drive in urban conditions and more suitable for buyers who want an SUV for narrow lanes. 

    Colour Options

    MG Majestor

    Jeep Meridian 

    Pearl White

    Galaxy Blue

    Concrete Grey 

    Pearl White

    Black Metal

    Brilliant Black 

    Black Ash

    Minimal Grey

    Techno Metallic Green

    Velvet Red

    Silvery Moon

    Magnesio Grey 
    • The Jeep Meridian offers a wider range of colour options, while the MG Majestor focuses on premium and sophisticated shades.

    • The Majestor also gets a more premium-looking dark exterior theme, which complements its larger SUV stance.

    • The Meridian also comes with Track and Trail Edition, featuring bespoke styling elements inside and out. 

    Powertrain

     

    MG Majestor 

    Jeep Meridian 

    Engine

    2-litre twin-turbo diesel

    2-litre diesel engine 

    Transmission

    8-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 9-speed AT

    Power

    215 PS

    170 PS

    Torque

    478 Nm

    350 Nm

    Drivetrain 

    RWD/ 4WD

    FWD/ AWD
    MT = Manual transmission, AT = Automatic transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD- Four-wheel-drive, FWD- Front-wheel-drive, AWD- All-wheel-drive

    • The MG Majestor gets a more powerful diesel engine compared to the Jeep Meridian.

    • The Majestor’s twin-turbo diesel engine produces significantly higher power and torque, making it better suited for highway cruising and effortless overtaking.

    • The Meridian’s diesel engine is not as powerful but offers a good balance of performance and efficiency.

    • The Majestor is more capable on uncharted roads, with better off-road tech than the Meridian. The Meridian is more suited for regular driving, but it will be able to get you out of tricky situations. 

    Features

    Feature

    MG Majestor

    Jeep Meridian 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅(Dual)

    ✅(Single)

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system 

    9-speaker Alpine sound system

    Air purifier 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Three-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Ventilated rear seats 

    Massaging front and rear seats 

    Powered seats

    Yes, 12-way powered 

    Yes, 8-way powered 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Powered tailgate 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    • The MG Majestor takes a clear lead in terms of equipment.

    MG Majestor dashboard
    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    • It offers a larger infotainment screen, ventilated and massaging rear seats, more ways of adjustment for the driver's seat, and a better sound system. 

    • However, both SUVs still offer premium features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and connected car tech. 

    CarDekho Says

    On paper, the 2026 MG Majestor emerges as the more premium and feature-rich SUV. It offers a larger size, a more powerful diesel engine, a more luxurious cabin and significantly more technology. Buyers looking for maximum road presence, comfort and premium features will find the Majestor a more complete package.

    MG Majestor Front
    Jeep Meridian Front
     

    The Jeep Meridian, however, continues to appeal to buyers who value the Jeep brand, driving confidence and off-road capability. Its smaller dimensions, lower pricing and premium cabin make it a practical choice for enthusiasts who want a sophisticated SUV that you can take anywhere. 

    If you want the best road presence and the ultimate go-anywhere SUV, then the Majestor should be your pick. However, if you want an SUV that provides more value, then the Meridian’s lower or mid-spec variants should be considered. 

    Here are some other options you can consider besides the MG Majestor or Jeep Meridian:

    • Toyota Fortuner / Fortuner Legender: The segment top seller, known for reliability, resale value and strong off-road ability. However, it feels outdated now and needs an update.
    • Skoda Kodiaq: A premium seven-seater SUV offering strong performance, a luxurious cabin and excellent driving dynamics.
    • MG Gloster: The Majestor is essentially a heavily updated version of the Gloster, which is slightly smaller and size and not as premium. However, it is available at a lower price and offers a well-rounded package.   
    • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: A premium SUV focused on refinement, comfort and European driving feel.
    • Tata Safari: A more budget-friendly option. It is a spacious family SUV with a feature-loaded cabin and strong road presence.
    • Mahindra XUV 7XO: One of the best value-for-money SUVs with powerful engines, premium features and strong performance.
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    MG Majestor Vs Jeep Meridian: Which Premium 7-seater SUV Offers Better Value In 2026?
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