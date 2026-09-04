Check Out The 2026 Kia Sorento In 21 Real-life Images!

Kia has launched its first hybrid product for the Indian automotive market, the Kia Sorento. The Sorento offers a self-charging hybrid powertrain, along with the option of a diesel engine as well.

It has been equipped with tons of features and safety equipment and offers a 7-seater layout as well. Today, we will be diving deep into the Sorento’s details and exploring what this premium SUV is going to take on the competitors! Let’s start with the design:

Design

Front

The Sorento has the signature Kia tiger nose upfront with a honeycomb pattern on the grille, with a 360-degree camera placed in it.

It comes equipped with LED headlamps with LED DRLs that stretch towards the bonnet.

It has the sculpted front bumper air vents over the side of it for improved aerodynamics.

It even has the LED fog lamps positioned in the lower grille

Side

It has a traditional SUV look in profile with black roof rails and chrome window line that extends over.

Kia has given the SUV huge ORVMs for better visibility outside and with integrated LED side turn indicators.

Lower down, you get a silver insert on the front quarter panel, which extends over the front doors.

The Sorento rides on classy-looking dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, which suit the SUV very well.

On the door, you even have silver door cladding that enhances the appeal of the Sorento, and pull-type door handles which have a request sensor present on both sides for the keyless entry.

Rear

Coming to the rear-end styling, it has squarish-looking LED taillamps with a sculpted tailgate that does look neat.

It gets split-LED taillamps that don't follow the connected look trend, which actually makes it stand out from the crowd!

Over to the center of the tailgate, you have the Kia logo, space for housing the registration plate, and below, a Sorento badge as well.

Lower down, it gets chrome inserts on the bumper and a set of reverse lamps as well. It even gets rear fog lamps for better visibility in fog or heavy rain conditions.

Dimension

Parameter Kia Sorento Length 4815 mm Width 1900 mm Height 1700 mm Wheelbase 2815 mm

To know more about the launch details, check out this article.

Colour Options

The Kia Sorento is available in 8 colours. Here’s a list of colours offered in it:

Glacier White Pearl

Pewter Olive

Gravity Grey

Imperial Blue

Magma Red

Ivory Silver Gloss

Aurora Black Pearl

Xclusive Matte Graphite

Our Pick: The Sorento looks more appealing and rugged with the Xclusive Matte Graphite shade, which will make it stand out from the crowd.

Interior

Sitting inside the Sorento, you get a soft-touch finish on the dashboard with a dual-display setup.

The air-con vents are neatly integrated, which also has the ambient light strip running throughout as well.

On the doorpads, there are multiple patterns and textures that work along with the ambient light, silver-finished inside door handles, and block patterns over the door panel.

In the center, it gets a large 12.3-inch infotainment unit that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in navigation, and connected car features as well.

Furthermore, it gets a wireless phone charger, two USB Type-C charge ports, buttons for ventilated front seats, two cup holders, a gear selector dial, and a traction modes dial in the centre.

You also get to see a leatherette four-spoke steering wheel which has controls for the music, calls, and the digital driver’s display.

As part of the dual-display setup, this also includes the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display unit, which displays multiple pieces of information such as turn-by-turn navigation, tyre pressure, and trip data.

The second-row seats are also equipped with a ventilation function, which will make rear passengers comfortable in a hot climate like India.

Features & Safety

As we saw in the pictures above, it gets a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and new first-in-the-segment generative AI with connected car technology as well as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

It is also equipped with 10- way powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats with a memory function for the driver’s seat, a premium Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and rear sunshades

In terms of safety, this Korean SUV does pack in a lot of equipment such as 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera, an in-built dashcam placed at front and rear windshield, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, hill hold assist, traction modes and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Sorento is powered by a choice of 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both of which are available with an all-wheel drive drivetrain.

Here are the detailed specifications of the India-spec Sorento:

Engine 2.2-litre Diesel 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong hybrid Power 180 PS + 65 PS (Motor) 193 PS Torque 265 Nm + 245 Nm (Motor) 440 Nm Transmission 8-speed DCT 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD/AWD FWD/AWD

*AWD- All-wheel Drive, FWD- Front-wheel Drive, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

The Sorento is the first offering from Kia with a strong hybrid powertrain in India.

Price & Rivals

The Kia Sorento starts at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. It rivals the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

CarDekho Says..

The Kia Sorento enters the premium seven-seater SUV space with competitors like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Jeep Meridian, and even the Tata Safari. It will be interesting to see how well it performs against its rivals.

As emission regulations become more and more strict for vehicles, manufacturers are finding alternative solutions for diesel lovers. Kia, however, takes on this challenge by providing two long-distance-friendly engine options, ensuring buyers won't feel let down.

Will the Sorento now dethrone the German SUVs? Let us know your thoughts!