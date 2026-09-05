2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Is More Fuel Efficient Than Before; Here Are The Fuel Efficiency Figures!

Maruti has launched the 2026 Baleno facelift today at an introductory festival price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), and with this update, it features minor styling tweaks and new features. However, the biggest change has come in the form of the new Z-series engine that is known to deliver excellent fuel efficiency in the Swift. If you wanted to know more about how this does in the new Baleno, here’s a detailed explainer:

Powertrain Options

Before we get into the efficiency figures, let’s take a look at the new powertrains and their specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

In its petrol guise, the Baleno facelift now makes 8 PS less power compared to its outgoing version, while torque goes down by a marginal 1 Nm.

With the CNG powertrain, the hatchback makes 8 PS less power, but gains 3 Nm of torque compared to the older car.

However, it carries over the same transmission options, with the 5-speed manual gearbox offering slick throws and a light clutch.

The 5-speed AMT, on the other hand, is one of the smoother units in this segment and will be our suggestion for use in dense urban confines.

Fuel Efficiency

Now, let’s take a look at the fuel efficiency that each powertrain combination delivers:

Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Transmission MT AMT MT Fuel Efficiency* 23.80 kmpl 24.77 kmpl 33.61 km/kg

*ARAI-claimed figures

The new Z12E engine has resulted in small gains when it comes to fuel efficiency.

According to Maruti, the Petrol MT powertrain is 6.4 percent and the Petrol AMT combination is 7.9 percent more efficient than the outgoing car, respectively.

For the CNG version, the figure has improved by 9.8 percent.

About The 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

Besides the new powertrains, this update to the Baleno only brings minor cosmetic tweaks and a few added features to the hatchback. It retains its curvy and inoffensive design, all-LED lighting and premium touches like chrome door handles and dual-tone alloy wheels. There is a new front-end, though, with a large chrome grille and a sculpted bumper.

Inside, it still offers a roomy and practical cabin that it was always known for, which now features gloss black inserts in some areas that add a premium feel.

You also get to see equipment such as a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a Clarion sound system added to the list. As before, it is still equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Safety is taken care of with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear washer, wiper and defogger and ISOFIX child seat anchors. A Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) have also been added as part of this update.

Price & Rivals

Maruti has not revealed the full pricing of the 2026 Baleno yet, although we know that it starts at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more about the hatchback here.

There are a handful of competitors to the Baleno, including the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and its badge-engineered twin, the Toyota Glanza. Amongst other cars in the same price range, it also competes with the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx and the Maruti Swift.

CarDekho Says…

Easy on the pocket, spacious, practical and feature-loaded; it’s no surprise that the Baleno is one of India’s most popular cars. And now, with this update, Maruti has made the proposition even better. Enthusiasts may feel disappointed with the slightly lower power figures, although we feel that the new engine has a far more practical tune that makes in-city driving a lot easier, as we observed in the Swift.

What do you think of the 2026 Baleno facelift with its new powertrain? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!