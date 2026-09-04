2026 Kia Sorento Launched At Rs 27.99 Lakh With AWD, Diesel, Strong Hybrid And More

Kia wants a share of the premium SUV pie in India, and in its quest has launched the Sorento today, at a price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker looks serious with this proposition, and has loaded the SUV with a plethora of tech, a diverse range of powertrain options and suave styling for strong road presence. However, will it match up to established players? Let’s find out:

Price & Variants

Variant Strong-hybrid Diesel FWD AWD FWD AWD 7-seater 6-seater 7-seater 6-seater 7-seater 6-seater 7-seater 6-seater HTE Rs 29.49 lakh - - - Rs 27.99 lakh - - - HTE(O) Rs 30.99 lakh - - - Rs 29.49 lakh - - - HTK Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 34.19 lakh - - Rs 32.49 lakh Rs 32.69 lakh - - HTK (A) Rs 34.99 lakh Rs 35.19 lakh - - Rs 33.49 lakh Rs 33.69 lakh - - HTK(A) Black Line Rs 35.19 lakh Rs 35.39 lakh - - Rs 33.69 lakh Rs 33.89 lakh - - HTX - - Rs 38.99 lakh Rs 39.19 lakh - - Rs 37.49 lakh Rs Rs 37.69 lakh^ HTX Black Line - - Rs 39.19 lakh Rs 39.39 lakh - - Rs 37.69 lakh Rs 37.89 lakh HTX(A) - - Rs 39.99 lakh Rs 40.19 lakh - - Rs 38.49 lakh Rs 38.69 lakh HTX(A) Black Line - - Rs 40.19 lakh Rs 40.39 lakh - - Rs 38.69 lakh Rs 38.89 lakh

Prices for the Sorento range between Rs 27.99 lakh and Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom), with plenty of variants to choose from.

Bookings for the SUV are already open for an amount of Rs 25,000 via the brand's official website and through Kia dealerships.

Exterior

Design-wise, the India-spec Sorento remains closely related to its international version with a sleek and sophisticated look.

Up front, it has a massive ‘tiger-nose’ grille with chrome surrounds, a chunky silver skid plate and vertically-mounted LED headlamps with ‘inverted L-shaped’ DRLs.

In profile, it looks quite conventional with pull-type door handles, tall roof rails and black cladding.

For India, the SUV rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which give it a sharp look.

The rear-end too remains simple and traditional with squared-off two-part LED taillamps, a large rear spoiler, a chrome insert on the bumper, and reverse lamps placed lower down.

Dimensions: Length: 4815 mm, Width: 1900 mm, Height: 1700 mm, Wheelbase: 2815 mm

Colour Options

There are a total of eight colour options available on the Sorento:

Glacier White Pearl

Pewter Olive

Gravity Grey

Imperial Blue

Magma Red

Ivory Silver

Aurora Black Pearl

Dark Gun Metal

Our Pick: We feel the Sorento looks best in its Gravity Grey shade that adds a touch of sportiness to its otherwise sleek and elegant design language.

Interior

Inside, the Sorento also leans towards a more conservative look rather than a snazzy one like its rivals.

The dashboard features a sleek design, soft-touch materials and a dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

You also have a four-spoke steering wheel with a dual-tone leatherette wrap.

The cabin comes finished in a dual-tone beige and black theme, and you get the option of 6-seater and 7-seater layouts. The former offers captain seats for second-row passengers.

There are plenty of storage spaces throughout the cabin that enhance the SUV’s practicality.

Boot Space

With all seats up, the Sorento offers a large 179 litre boot. Fold the third row down, and it increases to 608 litres.

Features & Safety

As simple as it looks, Kia has ensured to equip the Sorento with plenty of technology.

The highlight of the package is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. You also have an 12-speaker Bose sound system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, 10-way powered driver and 8-way powered co-driver seats, front and rear seat ventilation, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, keyless entry, digital IRVM, head-up display and connected car technology.

Safety is taken care of with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 8 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA) and hill descent control (HDC).

Crash Test Rating: The Sorento has scored 5-stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests, which further prove its safety credentials.

Powertrains

The Sorento is powered by a choice of strong-hybrid and diesel engine options, both of which come with an automatic transmission as standard and an optional all-wheel drive setup too. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid 2.2-litre diesel Power 180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor) 193 PS Torque 265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor) 442 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 8-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD/AWD FWD/AWD

AT- Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

Rivals

The Sorento goes up against SUVs like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

CarDekho Says…

Unlike most of Kia’s offerings in India, the Sorento takes a different approach in its offering. It’s not come with the most futuristic styling, or an insane level of technology, but wants to fill in the large gap in its segment that continues to be underserved. And with the versatility of a multitude of variants, the fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrain and a comfortable cabin, it sure looks like the brand has one more blockbuster success on the block.

What do you think of the new Sorento? Drop a comment down below!