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    2026 Kia Sorento Booking Details And Delivery Timelines Explained

    The Sorento is here, and you can book it immediately for just Rs 25,000!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 04, 2026 14:55 IST
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    Published OnSep 04, 2026 13:28 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 04, 2026 14:55 IST
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    Kia Sorento

    Kia’s product onslaught for 2026 has begun, and at its Inspiration Day event, the carmaker has now launched the Sorento premium SUV at a price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). If you were in the market for the SUV, and wanted to know more about its booking process and delivery timelines, here is a guide:

    How To Book The 2026 Kia Sorento?

    To book the Sorento online, you can visit the brand’s official website, and follow these steps:

    • Under the Cars section, select the model - Sorento.

    • Click on Book Now

    • Enter your details such as name, phone number, and email address.

    • Select your preferred configuration with the choice of variant, powertrain and colour.

    • After this, select the nearest or preferred dealership where you want to take delivery.

    • Review your entered information.

    You can then proceed to pay the booking amount of Rs 25,000 online to confirm your reservation.

    Dealership Booking Process

    • You can also book the 2026 Kia Sorento by visiting your preferred official Kia dealer.

    • A salesperson will be assigned to you and will provide a complete walkaround of the car.

    • We recommend taking a test drive of the SUV, before finalising the decision.

    • Share your personal details for registration purposes.

    • Finalise the variant and colour.

    • Pay the booking amount to reserve your own Sorento.

    Do note: 

    Before finalising your booking, we recommend checking it out thoroughly and taking a long test drive to know the car better. 

    It is also advisable to check cancellation policies, finance options, and estimated delivery timelines with your chosen dealership, as waiting periods may vary depending on various factors like your region, variant chosen and more.

    Delivery Timeline

    The Kia Sorento has already started to arrive at the dealerships, and deliveries will commence later this month. While Kia is good at managing the delivery timeline and getting your new car pretty fast will still be dependent on the variant and colour you choose. 

    Features & Safety

    The Sorento facelift packs in features like dual 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable front seats, front and rear ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, rear sunshades and connected car technology.

    Kia Sorento

    Coming to safety, Kia has been offering a lot of equipment with all its cars, including the new Sorento, which has 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Level 2+ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist (HHA), electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

    Powertrain Options

    The Sorento gets a choice of strong-hybrid and diesel engine options, bith of which get automatic transmissions as standard and an optional all-wheel drive setup too. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor)

    193 PS

    Torque

    265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor)

    442 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    8-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    FWD/AWD

    FWD/AWD

    AT- Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

    Kia Sorento

    Price & Rivals

    The updated Sorento is priced from Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out its detailed pricing here

    The Sorento rivals SUVs like the Jeep MeridianSkoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are shopping for a premium SUV, the Sorento makes for a great case. It may not have the futuristic styling or edginess of its rivals, but it more than makes up for it with its elegant and classy styling, feature rich cabin and a set of powerful and efficient powertrains. With this guide, you should be able to go ahead with booking the SUV easily, and we suggest checking out the car and placing your booking soon to avoid delaying deliveries.

    What are your thoughts on the Sorento? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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