May 03, 2024 for Maruti Swift 2024

The model pictured is likely the top-spec variant as suggested by the LED lighting, alloy wheels and the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Bookings for the new Swift are open for Rs 11,000.

To reportedly be offered in five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

Features an oval-ish grille, longer L-shaped LED DRLs, and a fresh set of alloy wheels.

Its equipment set will likely include a wireless phone charger, six airbags (as standard), and a 360-degree camera.

To get a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and AMT options.

It will be launched on May 9, with prices likely to start from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was recently confirmed that the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will go on sale on May 9, 2024. Its bookings are already open and the new hatchback’s undisguised images have now surfaced online revealing the India-spec Swift for the first time. Here’s what we can take away from this 2024 Swift arriving at a dealership.

Exterior Detailed

The new Swift seen here is finished in a white paint option and is likely the fully equipped variant. You can notice the new oval-ish grille, long L-shaped LED DRLs, and the LED fog lamps in the bumper. Other exterior changes include sharper dual-tone alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lights.

A New Cabin And Equipment Set

Maruti has chosen a combination of light and dark grey materials for the new Swift’s cabin. It now also comes with a revised climate control panel and a bigger 9-inch touchscreen as seen on the Baleno and Fronx.

Other features on board include a wireless phone charger, cruise control, a heads-up display, auto AC, and push-button start/stop. Its safety net will likely comprise six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), and probably a 360-degree camera as well as blind spot detection (based on previously spied test mules).

Engine-gearbox Options

The new Swift will get a fresh 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS/up to 112 Nm). It will come with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT (as seen in these images). There won’t be a CNG variant on offer, at least at launch.

Expected Price And Competition

We expect the 2024 Maruti Swift to have a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will square off against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also serving as an option to the Renault Triber sub-4m crossover MPV.

