English | हिंदी

Maruti Brezza ZXi AT vs Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo AT: Specifications Compared

Modified On May 03, 2024 01:39 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

  • 632 Views
  • Write a comment

For the price difference of just Rs 34,000, the Fronx offer a bigger touchscreen and more safety features over the Brezza

If you are looking for a sub-4m offering with the convenience of a torque-converter automatic transmission for less than Rs 13 lakh, there are many options available, two of which are the Maruti Brezza and the Maruti Fronx. When comparing their automatic variants, the Brezza ZXi AT is priced quite close to the top-spec Fronx Alpha Turbo variant. Let’s see how these compare in terms of specs and features on paper.

Prices

Maruti Brezza ZXi AT

Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo AT

Rs 12.54 lakh

Rs 12.88 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

  • The ZXi automatic variant of the Maruti Brezza is Rs 34,000 more affordable than the Fronx’s top-spec Alpha Turbo variant.

Dimensions

Model

Maruti Brezza

Maruti Fronx

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

Width

1790 mm

1765 mm

Height

1685 mm

1550 mm

Wheelbase

2500 mm

2520 mm

Bootspace

328 litres

308 litres

  • Both the Maruti Brezza and the Maruti Fronx are identical in terms of length; however, surprisingly, the Fronx has a longer wheelbase.

  • However, the Brezza being a SUV, is 25 mm wider and 135 mm taller than the Fronx crossover which should translate into better headroom and shoulder-room for the former.

  • The Brezza offers just 20 litres of extra boot space over the Fronx, but it has higher luggage potential with the rear seats folded down.

Also Check Out: New Maruti Swift Fuel Efficiency Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Powertrain

Specifications

Maruti Brezza 

Maruti Fronx

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

103 PS

100 PS

Torque

137 Nm

148 Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

6-speed AT
  • The Fronx is the only Maruti model in India to offer a turbo-petrol engine option.

  • Though the Brezza uses the larger 1.5-litre petrol engine here, its power output is just 3 PS more than that of the Fronx, while the torque is lower by 11 Nm.

Maruti Fronx Engine

  • Despite having a small capacity, the Fronx’s 1-litre petrol engine is turbocharged, and it puts out 11 Nm higher torque than the Brezza.

  • Both Brezza and Fronx here come with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features

Maruti Brezza ZXi

Maruti Fronx Alpha

Exterior

  • Dual LED Projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna

  • LED multi-reflector automatic headlights with follow me home function

  • LED DRLs

  • Connected LED Taillamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Rear armrest with cupholders

  • Adjustable headrests for front & rear seats

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest with sliding storage

  • Adjustable headrests for front & rear seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • All four power windows with driver side auto up/down function

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cruise control

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Sunroof

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Type-A and Type-C USB charger for rear seats

  • All four power windows

  • Electrically adjustable and auto fold ORVMs

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cruise control

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Wireless charger

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Paddle shifters

  • Heads-up display

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system with Surround Sense feature

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear view camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • ABS with EBD

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • ABS with EBD

Maruti Fronx Interior

  • For just Rs 34,000 more, the top-spec Fronx is a more value-for-money choice as it not only offers extra features such as a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, and a heads-up display over the Brezza, but it also includes more safety features, including 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

  • The infotainment system in both cars support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and both come with a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system. The audio system in the Fronx here also gets Surround Sense audio features for better acoustics.

  • The Fronx’ Alpha automatic variant also gets paddle shifters, which is not offered with the Brezza automatic.

  • Both cars here get necessary amenities like automatic AC, rear AC vents, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and tilt and telescopic steering wheel. 

Final Takeaway

Although the Maruti Brezza ZXi AT offers all necessary features like a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and a 6-speaker sound system, the top-spec Fronx Alpha Turbo stands out as a more value-for-money choice. For the premium, it provides additional safety features and modern infotainment experience. However, if you prefer a traditional SUV road presence (and a sunroof too), you can opt for the Brezza at this price.

Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti FRONX

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Maruti Brezza ZXi AT vs Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo AT: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience