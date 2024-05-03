Modified On May 03, 2024 01:39 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

For the price difference of just Rs 34,000, the Fronx offer a bigger touchscreen and more safety features over the Brezza

If you are looking for a sub-4m offering with the convenience of a torque-converter automatic transmission for less than Rs 13 lakh, there are many options available, two of which are the Maruti Brezza and the Maruti Fronx. When comparing their automatic variants, the Brezza ZXi AT is priced quite close to the top-spec Fronx Alpha Turbo variant. Let’s see how these compare in terms of specs and features on paper.

Prices

Maruti Brezza ZXi AT Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo AT Rs 12.54 lakh Rs 12.88 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The ZXi automatic variant of the Maruti Brezza is Rs 34,000 more affordable than the Fronx’s top-spec Alpha Turbo variant.

Dimensions

Model Maruti Brezza Maruti Fronx Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1790 mm 1765 mm Height 1685 mm 1550 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2520 mm Bootspace 328 litres 308 litres

Both the Maruti Brezza and the Maruti Fronx are identical in terms of length; however, surprisingly, the Fronx has a longer wheelbase.

However, the Brezza being a SUV, is 25 mm wider and 135 mm taller than the Fronx crossover which should translate into better headroom and shoulder-room for the former.

The Brezza offers just 20 litres of extra boot space over the Fronx, but it has higher luggage potential with the rear seats folded down.

Powertrain

Specifications Maruti Brezza Maruti Fronx Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 103 PS 100 PS Torque 137 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed AT

The Fronx is the only Maruti model in India to offer a turbo-petrol engine option.

Though the Brezza uses the larger 1.5-litre petrol engine here, its power output is just 3 PS more than that of the Fronx, while the torque is lower by 11 Nm.

Despite having a small capacity, the Fronx’s 1-litre petrol engine is turbocharged, and it puts out 11 Nm higher torque than the Brezza.

Both Brezza and Fronx here come with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features Maruti Brezza ZXi Maruti Fronx Alpha Exterior Dual LED Projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna LED multi-reflector automatic headlights with follow me home function

LED DRLs

Connected LED Taillamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Interior Dual-tone dashboard

Rear armrest with cupholders

Adjustable headrests for front & rear seats Dual-tone dashboard

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest with sliding storage

Adjustable headrests for front & rear seats Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

All four power windows with driver side auto up/down function

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cruise control

Push button engine start/stop

Sunroof

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Day/Night IRVM Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Type-A and Type-C USB charger for rear seats

All four power windows

Electrically adjustable and auto fold ORVMs

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cruise control

Push button engine start/stop

Wireless charger

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Paddle shifters

Heads-up display

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system 9-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system with Surround Sense feature Safety Dual front airbags

Rear view camera

Rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ABS with EBD 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ABS with EBD

For just Rs 34,000 more, the top-spec Fronx is a more value-for-money choice as it not only offers extra features such as a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, and a heads-up display over the Brezza, but it also includes more safety features, including 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

The infotainment system in both cars support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and both come with a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system. The audio system in the Fronx here also gets Surround Sense audio features for better acoustics.

The Fronx’ Alpha automatic variant also gets paddle shifters, which is not offered with the Brezza automatic.

Both cars here get necessary amenities like automatic AC, rear AC vents, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and tilt and telescopic steering wheel.

Final Takeaway

Although the Maruti Brezza ZXi AT offers all necessary features like a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and a 6-speaker sound system, the top-spec Fronx Alpha Turbo stands out as a more value-for-money choice. For the premium, it provides additional safety features and modern infotainment experience. However, if you prefer a traditional SUV road presence (and a sunroof too), you can opt for the Brezza at this price.

