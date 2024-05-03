Maruti Brezza ZXi AT vs Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo AT: Specifications Compared
Modified On May 03, 2024 01:39 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX
For the price difference of just Rs 34,000, the Fronx offer a bigger touchscreen and more safety features over the Brezza
If you are looking for a sub-4m offering with the convenience of a torque-converter automatic transmission for less than Rs 13 lakh, there are many options available, two of which are the Maruti Brezza and the Maruti Fronx. When comparing their automatic variants, the Brezza ZXi AT is priced quite close to the top-spec Fronx Alpha Turbo variant. Let’s see how these compare in terms of specs and features on paper.
Prices
|
Maruti Brezza ZXi AT
|
Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo AT
|
Rs 12.54 lakh
|
Rs 12.88 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
-
The ZXi automatic variant of the Maruti Brezza is Rs 34,000 more affordable than the Fronx’s top-spec Alpha Turbo variant.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1790 mm
|
1765 mm
|
Height
|
1685 mm
|
1550 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2500 mm
|
2520 mm
|
Bootspace
|
328 litres
|
308 litres
-
Both the Maruti Brezza and the Maruti Fronx are identical in terms of length; however, surprisingly, the Fronx has a longer wheelbase.
-
However, the Brezza being a SUV, is 25 mm wider and 135 mm taller than the Fronx crossover which should translate into better headroom and shoulder-room for the former.
-
The Brezza offers just 20 litres of extra boot space over the Fronx, but it has higher luggage potential with the rear seats folded down.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
137 Nm
|
148 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed AT
|
6-speed AT
- The Fronx is the only Maruti model in India to offer a turbo-petrol engine option.
-
Though the Brezza uses the larger 1.5-litre petrol engine here, its power output is just 3 PS more than that of the Fronx, while the torque is lower by 11 Nm.
-
Despite having a small capacity, the Fronx’s 1-litre petrol engine is turbocharged, and it puts out 11 Nm higher torque than the Brezza.
-
Both Brezza and Fronx here come with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Maruti Brezza ZXi
|
Maruti Fronx Alpha
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
For just Rs 34,000 more, the top-spec Fronx is a more value-for-money choice as it not only offers extra features such as a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, and a heads-up display over the Brezza, but it also includes more safety features, including 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.
-
The infotainment system in both cars support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and both come with a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system. The audio system in the Fronx here also gets Surround Sense audio features for better acoustics.
-
The Fronx’ Alpha automatic variant also gets paddle shifters, which is not offered with the Brezza automatic.
-
Both cars here get necessary amenities like automatic AC, rear AC vents, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and tilt and telescopic steering wheel.
Final Takeaway
Although the Maruti Brezza ZXi AT offers all necessary features like a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and a 6-speaker sound system, the top-spec Fronx Alpha Turbo stands out as a more value-for-money choice. For the premium, it provides additional safety features and modern infotainment experience. However, if you prefer a traditional SUV road presence (and a sunroof too), you can opt for the Brezza at this price.
