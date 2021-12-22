Here’re The Top 7 Hatchbacks Launched In 2021

Published On Dec 22, 2021 04:24 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The list includes hatchbacks ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 80 lakh

The year 2021 just wasn’t for SUVs–we saw some exciting launches in the hatchback segment as well. We saw some performance hatches being launched, including the i20 N Line, Altroz i-Turbo and the hottest one of them all, the Mercedes AMG A45 S.

So, here are the top seven launches of 2021 in the hatchback department, listed as per their starting price:

New-gen Maruti Celerio

Launch Date November 10 Price Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh Engine 1-litre three-cylinder petrol Power/Torque 67PS/89Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT

The second-gen Celerio finally got its first big upgrade after seven years.

It’s a more premium and stylish looking alternative to the Wagon R.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, passive keyless entry, hill-hold control (AMT only), and dual front airbags.

Maruti Swift Facelift

Launch Date March 9 Price Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol Power/Torque 90PS/113Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT

The facelifted Swift got minor cosmetic upgrades and a slightly more powerful engine.

New features onboard include auto idle engine start-stop, electronic stability control (AMT), hill hold assist (AMT), cruise control, a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display, and auto-folding ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

Tata Tiago NRG

Launch Date August 4 Price Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 7.12 lakh Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol Power/Torque 86PS/113Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT

The Tiago NRG is the regular model’s crossover-inspired version.

It gets black body cladding, front grille with tri-arrow pattern, non function roof rails, and 15-inch dual-tone styled wheels, over the Tiago.

Another big difference is that the NRG is available in four new colours: Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red, and Cloudy Grey.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, a digital instrument cluster, and a rear parking camera. In comparison to the Tiago, the NRG gains push-button start-stop and auto-folding ORVMs but misses out on automatic AC.

Tata Altroz i-Turbo

Launch Date January 23 Price Rs 8.07 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol Power/Torque 110PS/140Nm Transmission 5-speed manual

The Altroz i-Turbo just gets a more powerful engine over the regular hatch.

Cosmetic differences between the turbo and regular variants is limited to the badging, a blacked-out roof and a new Harbour Blue shade offered with the former.

It features rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and a rear parking camera.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Launch Date September 2 Price Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.9 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 120PS/172Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

The i20 N Line shares its turbo petrol engine with the regular model, but gets a sportier tuning, stiffer suspension setup, a new exhaust with a louder and a sportier note, and a relatively weighted steering wheel.

It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, electric sunroof, digitized instrument cluster, automatic LED headlamps, Bose sound system, tyre pressure monitor, hill assist control, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, and six airbags.

Facelifted Mini Cooper 3-door, JCW, and Convertible

3-Door and Convertible JCW Launch Date June 22 Prices Rs 38 lakh to Rs 44 lakh Rs 45.50 lakh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 192PS/280Nm 231PS/320Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 8-speed automatic

All the three facelifted models get subtle cosmetic upgrades and new features such as a 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, LED surround for the instrument cluster, and an optional 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster.

The JCW (John Cooper Works) is the more performance focused version of the regular models. Other than a more powerful engine, the JCW gets stiffer suspension, bigger 18-inch wheels, sport seats, and certain cosmetic enhancements over the regular 3-door and convertible.

Mercedes AMG A45 S

Launch Date November 19 Price Rs 79.50 lakh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 421PS/500Nm Transmission 8-speed DCT

The world’s most powerful four-cylinder hot hatchback is now on sale in India, as a CBU (fully imported offering).

It gets Mercedes’ 4MATIC (all-wheel drive) system and can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

The AMG A45 S gets six driving modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual, and RACE. These modes help alter torque delivery, the level of driver assists in effect, gear shift timings, and cylinder compression.

One interesting thing that you can see is that there was no diesel hatchback launched in 2021. So, it was a petrol or turbo-petrol-powered year for the hatch market.

