Facelifted Maruti Swift Launched At Rs 5.73 lakh, Now More Efficient Than Before

Modified On Feb 24, 2021 01:46 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift

It gets a slightly more powerful engine with improved fuel efficiency, a new grille, and a few feature additions

Maruti has launched the facelifted Swift in India for Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It now gets the Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop feature.

Engine adds 7PS of power and increases claimed mileage to over 23kmpl for both manual and AMT variants.

New Swift now gets an electronic stability program, hill hold assist (AMT only), and cruise control.

Three new dual-tone options available for the first time with the range-topping variant.

The Maruti Swift’s mild facelift debuted in Japan last year and it has now been launched in India. It gets minor cosmetic tweaks and is now powered by the 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engine that comes with engine-idle start-stop functionality for increased fuel efficiency.

Here’s how the 2021 Maruti Swift has been priced:

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Lxi Rs 5.73 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 24,000 Vxi Rs 6.36 lakh Rs 6.19 lakh Rs 17,000 Zxi Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.78 lakh Rs 21,000 Zxi+ Rs 7.77 lakh Rs 7.58 lakh Rs 19,000 Vxi AMT Rs 6.86 lakh Rs 6.66 lakh Rs 20,000 Zxi AMT Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.25 lakh Rs 24,000 Zxi+ AMT Rs 8.27 lakh Rs 8.02 lakh Rs 25,000

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

The dual-tone option is offered with the Zxi+ variant for a premium of Rs 14,000. Maruti is offering three dual-tone colours for the facelifted Swift: red with black roof, white with black roof, and blue with white roof. Overall, the facelifted Swift costs up to Rs 25,000 more than the pre-facelift model.

Maruti now offers the petrol engine from the Baleno and the facelifted Dzire in the Swift. It produces 90PS (7PS more than before) while torque output is unchanged, at 113Nm. It gets the same 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options. The petrol-MT has a claimed mileage of 23.20kmpl and the AMT option of 23.76kmpl, an improvement over the previous claimed mileage of 21.21kmpl thanks to the addition of auto idle start-stop functionality.

The Swift gets a new mesh grille design with no notable changes to the interior. Its dashboard style is unchanged with the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. The feature list gets additions such as idle stop start, cruise control, and a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display as well as auto fold functionality for outside rearview mirrors. For the AMT variant, the Swift now gets hill hold assist (it does not allow the vehicle to roll-back on inclined slopes in stop-start traffic condition) and electronic stability control as standard.

The Swift continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, Maruti Ignis as well as the Renault Triber.

