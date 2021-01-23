Tata Altroz iTurbo Prices Revealed; Rivals Hyundai i20 Turbo And Volkswagen Polo TSI

Modified On Jan 23, 2021 11:07 AM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

Altroz iTurbo is the most affordable but the least powerful performance-focused hatchback you can buy in this segment

Tata Altroz iTurbo is priced from Rs 7.73 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh, demanding up to Rs 75,000 over the corresponding petrol variants.

It gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 110PS and 140Nm, which produces 24PS and 27Nm more than the existing 1.2-litre petrol.

Only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox; a 7-speed DCT automatic is expected later.

Tata Altroz is now offered in XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and the new-range topping XZ+ variant.

The Altroz iTurbo comes in three variants: XT, XZ and XZ+.

Very few cosmetic and feature upgrades that remain exclusive to the Altroz iTurbo.

Tata has finally launched the Altroz iTurbo in India from Rs 7.73 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The highlight of the Altroz iTurbo is its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With this, Tata has also introduced a new range-topping XZ+ variant to the Altroz’s lineup -- XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and the new XZ+. The Altroz iTurbo comes in three variants: XT, XZ and XZ+. Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variant Petrol (Old Prices) Petrol (New Prices) Difference iTurbo Petrol Difference (Petrol And Turbo) Diesel (Old Prices) Diesel (New Prices) Difference XE Rs 5.44 lakh Rs 5.69 lakh + 25,000 Rs 6.99 lakh XM Rs 6.30 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh + 5,000 XM+ Rs 6.60 lakh XT Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.13 lakh + 14,000 Rs 7.73 lakh + 60,000 Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.28 lakh + 9,000 XZ Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 7.70 lakh + 11,000 Rs 8.45 lakh + 75,000 Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh + 6,000 XZ+ (New) Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh + 60,000 Rs 9.45 lakh

As you can see, the price difference between most of the turbo-petrol and NA petrol variants is Rs 60,000, except for the XZ variant. It sees a price hike of up to Rs 75,000. The difference between the turbo-petrol and diesel engines ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000.

Alongside, the prices of the regular variants have also been hiked. The XE, XT and XZ petrol variants see an increment of up to Rs 25,000. The XM, XT and XZ diesel variants, on the other hand, are now pricier by up to Rs 9,000.

The Altroz iTurbo gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110PS and 140Nm of peak torque. In comparison to the naturally aspirated motor, it produces 24PS and 27Nm more. As of now, it comes paired only to a 5-speed manual transmission. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is said to be on the cards.

It gets an exclusive Sport drive mode along with the existing City mode. The Sport mode is claimed to offer 25 percent more torque for that extra punch you. We have already driven the turbocharged Altroz and here’s our expert review of the go-fast Tata hatchback. The Altroz iTurbo can sprint from 0-100 km/hr in under 12 seconds with a claimed fuel economy of 18.13kmpl.

In terms of cosmetic upgrades, it gets a new ‘iTurbo’ badging on the boot and a blacked-out roof, which is also optional with the existing variants. It comes in a new Harbor Blue shade, which again is available with the regular petrol and diesel variants. Additionally, it gets two more tweeters and a ‘Sport’ drive mode.

Along with this, the Altroz gets a new top-end XZ+ variant with more features. The new variant comes with leatherette seats, auto-up driver power window, connected car technology with 27 features, 70+ Hinglish voice commands, and express cool mode for climate control. In total, you can now choose between XE, XM, XM+, XT and XZ+ variants.

Other existing features include rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and cruise control. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

The Altroz iTurbo rivals the likes of the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI, both with similar power figures. However, both of them are a lot torquier (+30Nm) than the Altroz. The i20 Turbo retails from Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh and the Polo TSI from Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 9.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

