Mercedes’ A 45 S 4MATIC+ Is Here To Give You The Hot Hatch Thrills You Always Wanted

Published On Nov 19, 2021 12:00 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

It is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an 8-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), driving all four wheels

Mercedes has brought in the AMG A 45 S as a CBU to India and offers it in a single trim.

Gets usual AMG traits like a Panamericana front grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and quad exhausts.

Its 2-litre turbocharged engine puts out a hefty 421PS and 500Nm.

Inside, it has two 10.25-inch displays, ambient lighting, and a head-up display.

The AMG A 45 S is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ has been launched in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU). It is available in a single trim and is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).The A 45 S 4MATIC+ is the fastest hatchback in India.

While the pièce de résistance is undeniably the hot hatch’s powertrain, we can’t skip over the exterior highlights of the AMG A 45 S. It gets the typical Panamericana front grille like other AMG models, aggressive bumpers with large air intakes, flared wheel arches, quad exhausts, and 19-inch alloys with red brake calipers.

On the inside, you get a familiar layout as seen on modern Mercedes-AMG cars. The AMG A 45 S has sporty front seats finished in black ARTICO leather and DINAMICA microfibre upholstery and stainless steel pedals. Mercedes has equipped it with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display , a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, a 590W 12-speaker Burmester sound system, and ambient lighting. Safety kit includes blind-spot assist, lane keep assist, multiple airbags and parking assist.

Now, coming to the heart of the hot hatch: its 2-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The unit develops 421PS and 500Nm mated to an 8-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) gearbox. As you can expect from its name (4MATIC+), it gets the carmaker’s all-wheel drive system for better handling and quicker acceleration. The AMG A 45 S has an electronically limited top speed of 270kmph and can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds. It also has six driving modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual, and RACE. These modes help alter torque delivery, the level of driver assists in effect, gear shift timings, and cylinder compression.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is one of its kind and has no direct competitors in our country.