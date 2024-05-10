Published On May 10, 2024 07:01 PM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

The French automaker, Renault, has announced a nationwide service camp in India, the 'Renault Summer Camp', set to start from May 13. The automaker will offer numerous service benefits to its existing customers. The camp will be organised across more than 430 service centres across the country. This will be a week long summer camp which will run from May 13 to May 20.

During the summer camp, Renault will offer a complimentary car wash, while customers will also get up to 15 percent off of select parts and accessories, savings of up to 15 percent on labour charges, and 10 percent discount on engine oil replacement. There will also be some special benefits on AC servicing during the summer camp.

Additionally, customers will receive a rebate of up to 10 percent on the extension of warranty and roadside assistance. Renault will also organise many fun-filled activities for customers during this period, where they will also receive assured gifts.

The automaker currently sells three models in India – Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. Renault’s future plans in India also involve launching a new compact SUV by 2025, which might well be the new-generation Renault Duster. Click here to know more about Renault’s future plans.

