Published On Aug 07, 2022 11:16 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta 2022

The semi-autonomous safety technology is now seen in several cars in India

ADAS or advanced driver-assistance systems is a trending suite of features that is now seen in some mass market cars in India. While ADAS was earlier seen only in high-end luxury cars, due to new age buyers’ growing hunger for more features and safety, it is slowly finding its way into more affordable cars.

ADAS is a radar-based technology that gives a car a certain level of autonomous capability, with different cameras and sensors working all the time.

While we’ve already mentioned the top five cars with ADAS, it’s time for us to divulge the top five upcoming cars that will get the safety technology:

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has confirmed that some of its models will get ADAS, starting from the new Tucson. The Hyundai Verna could also get the safety technology in its upcoming fourth-generation form. Do remember that its strong-hybrid rival, the City, just got the segment-exclusive ADAS.

We can see the Verna getting most of the Tucson’s ADAS features, such as blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, and lane-keep assist. The feature will possibly be limited to the top-spec variant, as will the case be with other cars in this list.

Talking about the new Verna, it has been spied in South Korea, with a silhouette similar to the globally-sold (and larger) Elantra. We’re expecting it to debut in India in 2023.

Hyundai Creta

Even the Hyundai Creta will get ADAS, as the Indonesia-spec facelifted model already features it. We’re expecting the facelifted Creta to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and with that, the SUV might get the safety technology.

Just like all the other ADAS cars in India, it will get forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, driver attention monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking. Do note that MG Astor is the only one among its rivals to get the radar-based tech.

The facelifted Creta will carry a tweaked exterior design and the changes will be largely focused on the front fascia. The compact SUV will further get some feature additions, but is unlikely to get any mechanical changes.

Hyundai Alcazar

Continuing with Hyundai, its three-row SUV, the Alcazar should also get ADAS. The safety features will be the same as seen on the Creta and Verna. Among its rivals, we have the Mahindra XUV700 which gets the complete ADAS suite.

MG Hector Facelift

The upcoming facelifted MG Hector will feature ADAS. The ADAS features will be the same as seen with the Astor, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/prevention, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking (even for the pedestrian), high-beam assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.

With the Alcazar getting the technology and XUV700 already being equipped with it, the competition will just get tougher for Hector. As for the Hector facelift, MG has teased its class-leading portrait-shaped 14-inch touchscreen infotainment. The updated SUV is also expected to get minor design changes inside and out with new features.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra’s upcoming long-range EV is expected to feature the ADAS technology. The XUV400 EV is based on the XUV300 and it will be a slightly bigger model at 4.2 metres long. The wheelbase won’t be touched, but the boot shape will be redesigned for that extra 200mm space.

The mechanical specifications are yet to be revealed, but we’re expecting it to offer a range of around 450 kilometres. The XUV400 EV will be revealed this September, while the launch is likely to happen in early 2023.