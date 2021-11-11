Modified On Nov 11, 2021 01:23 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta 2022

The facelifted model gets several cosmetic upgrades along with additional features like ADAS

Gets a fresh front fascia inspired by the Tucson, and reworked tail lamps.

The cabin remains unchanged save for the addition of a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Features ADAS with blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and forward collision avoidance.

Should offer the same engines as before.

Expected to be launched in India in 2022.

Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted Creta at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. The SUV gets revisions to the front and rear profile along with several feature additions.

The facelifted Creta now gets new LED DRLs blended in the ‘Parametric Jewel’ front grille, refreshed LED headlamps, and a revised front bumper. Thanks to these changes, the front profile looks heavily inspired by the new Tucson.

It further gets reworked tail lights, thus keeping the side and rear profile largely unchanged. The front, side and rear profile also get heavy silver inserts. The visual enhancements are noticeable but maintain the silhouette of the pre-facelift SUV.

The cabin of the facelifted Creta remains unchanged save for the addition of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the Alcazar. The interior is finished in an all-black theme which is offered with the turbo DCT variants only in India.

Another notable addition to the Creta is ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). ADAS in the Creta consists of features such as forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, driver attention monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking. It is highly likely that ADAS will be carried over to the India-spec model since its arch rival, the MG Astor, is the only one in the segment to offer it right now.

The Indonesia-spec Creta features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (the Indian model should continue with its 10.25-inch unit), connected car technology, cruise control, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, air purifier, and Bose eight-speaker setup. Safety is further covered by tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, rear-view monitor, and up to six airbags.

The Indonesia-spec Hyundai Creta is powered by a single 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and CVT. When it comes to India, it will be further offered with 115PS 1.5-litre diesel and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines. The facelifted Creta in India could also feature the iMT (clutchless manual transmission) paired with the 1.5-litre petrol unit.

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Creta in India in 2022. It will demand a premium over the current price range of Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , and MG Astor. Its vast pricing range also puts it at par with Tata Harrier , Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector

