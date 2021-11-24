New-gen Hyundai Verna Spotted, Could Come To India In 2022

Published On Nov 24, 2021 04:10 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Verna 2022

The upcoming model is expected to be borrow design elements from the Elantra that’s sold overseas

The headlamp cluster seems like it has been moved lower.

Tail lamp design looks like sleek LEDs with possibly a light bar in the middle.

We don’t expect any major change to the powertrain options.

We expect a larger touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and a more premium sound system.

The Hyundai Verna is in its third-gen avatar in India, and now a test mule of the upcoming fourth-gen model has been spied. While it was fully camouflaged, we could make out a few things about the upcoming compact sedan.

For reference, the Verna underwent its last generation update in 2017 followed by a facelift in 2020. So we reckon another generation update is certainly on the cards -- by late next year or early 2023.

Design-wise, we expect the new sedan's fascia to be like the Elantra. It seems that the headlamp cluster has been lowered onto the bumper (like the bigger sedan). The ORVMs are clearly visible, and they have that typical Hyundai-like shape. The alloy wheels are pretty plainly styled, although that could change by the time the production-spec model is ready.

There's a shark-fin antenna on the roof, and the tail lamp is also visible, although not clearly. It looks like it has a sleek LED design and could feature a light bar in the middle connecting the two tail lamps. The tail of the car is raked, and from preliminary inspection, it looks like the rear might be bigger in the final model. Overall, the test mule's silhouette is similar to the new-gen Elantra sold overseas.

While it's too early to comment on the features, we expect a fully digital instrument cluster, a more premium sound system, and a bigger touchscreen on the upcoming sedan.

As far as engine options go, we don't expect any changes. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (with manual and CVT transmissions), 1.5-litre diesel (manual transmission and a torque converter), and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (7-speed dual-clutch) are expected to be carried over. Hyundai might also provide a manual transmission or the iMT (clutchless manual) with the turbo-petrol engine.

Source

Read More on : Verna on road price