Published On Jul 17, 2022 09:27 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

ADAS, once a premium safety technology, is now trickling down to mass-market cars

ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System is a radar-based technology that gives a car a certain level of autonomous capability. You have cameras and sensors working and scanning the area in your vehicle vicinity, which then feeds that information to the car’s system. Based on the input, the system performs an array of functions ranging from preventing an accident to aiding your driving.

Now, this is a premium feature that was earlier seen only on high-end cars, particularly Volvos. With the growing technology and the need for safer roads, ADAS is making its way onto mass-market cars. There are six levels of ADAS, but most of the cars around the world just got up to Level 2 of the technology. The ones we have in India are all level 2 ADAS equipped. Here’s a detailed explanation of ADAS and what challenges does it pose in India.

So, here are the top five most affordable cars in India that get the ADAS safety technology:

MG Astor

Variant Onwards Sharp (O) (Top-end) Price Rs 16.50 lakh onwards

The Astor offers ADAS tech only in its top-end Sharp (O) (Savvy) variant, starting from Rs 16.50 lakh onwards. Its full-blown ADAS tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/prevention, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking (even for the pedestrian), high-beam assist, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert.

For reference, even the ZS EV gets select ADAS features, but not the entire suite. It gets rear drive assist, blind spot detection system, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. These features do not require any level of autonomous intervention, which technically doesn’t qualify for the ADAS that you get in the five cars on this list.

Mahindra XUV700

Variant AX7 onwards Price Rs 19.20 lakh onwards

The second-from-top AX7 variant is offered with ADAS. The XUV700’s list includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, and traffic sign recognition. However, the blind-view monitor and adaptive cruise control are exclusive to the top-spec AX7 L variant.

Honda City Hybrid

Variant ZX Sensing e:HEV Price Rs 19.50 lakh

Besides having its self-charging strong-hybrid system as a segment-exclusive feature, the City another’s standout is the ADAS feature. Its ADAS suite gets lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, road-departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beam. While there’s no blind-spot monitoring or rear cross traffic alert, you do get a lane-watch camera (mounted on the left side outside the rear-view mirror).

2022 Hyundai Tucson

While the new Hyundai Tucson has been revealed for India, its prices will be out in early August. It’s the first Hyundai to feature ADAS in the country and it will be followed by models like the Creta and Alcazar. The Tucson’s ADAS suite is the largest here, featuring forward collision warning/avoidance (for cars, pedestrian, cycle, and junction turning), blind spot collision warning/avoidance, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, safe exit warning, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, leading vehicle departure alert, and rear cross-traffic collision warning/avoidance.

MG Gloster

Variant Top-end Savvy Price Rs 39.50 lakh

The MG Gloster was one of the earliest mass-market cars to get ADAS in India. The Gloster’s ADAS suite includes the same adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/prevention, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, blind-spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert. While it’s the costliest one here, it does get one feature that you won’t find on any car in this list. However, you do get semi-autonomous parking assist, where the car controls the steering wheel and you just have to work on the brakes and accelerator.

Right now, we only have five cars on this list. With Hyundai planning for more ADAS cars, Kia will also follow suit. Since the Astor gets the safety feature, even the Hector might get it soon. By the end of 2023, we will see many additions to this list, from different manufacturers.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price