Facelifted MG Hector To Get Even Larger 14-inch Infotainment Display

Modified On Jul 26, 2022 04:27 PM By Sonny for MG Hector

With its first midlife refresh, the Hector is expected to pack some serious updates

Facelifted Hector to get an updated dash layout, new 14-inch portrait-oriented central display.

The screen design seems to take inspiration from the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz models.

Also gets new design for the central AC vents and the drive selector.

Likely to carry forward the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines as the current model.

Facelifted Hector is expected to be launched by the end of 2022.

MG has teased the first detail of the upcoming facelift for the Hector SUV. It will be equipped with a 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system that will replace the current 10.4-inch unit.

The new design seems to be inspired by the likes of the latest Mercedes-Benz central consoles with the screen rising up and onto the dashboard. It no longer has any physical controls unlike the current Hector’s console layout and the only visible hot keys below the screen seem to be haptic touch controls.

The new display has a tablet-like interface with various apps for the infotainment system which will continue to offer connected car tech. The climate controls are already controlled via the central touchscreen display on the current Hector. MG is bound to introduce new features too for the upgraded infotainment system.

The teaser also reveals the new look for the central AC vents and the drive selector and both look more upmarket now. The broad handle for the drive selector is similar to that of more premium SUVs, including the MG Gloster. Given that MG’s tagline for the new Hector states an intent to offer a ‘luxurious’ experience, expect minor changes to the exterior design as well to make the facelifted model look more premium.

MG is expected to continue offering the Hector with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. It could use the update to introduce the option of an automatic transmission for the Hector’s diesel engine to catch up with the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700. The facelifted Hector is likely to debut in the coming months while its launch slated for the festive season.

Read More on : Hector on road price