Modified On Mar 10, 2022 01:44 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

Maruti occupies seven out of 10 positions in this list

Maruti continues to be the leader in terms of sales, as it continues to dominate the highest selling cars in February. The Swift climbs up to the first position, which has been occupied by the Wagon R since November 2021. Overall, half of the models saw a minor Y-o-Y sales decline, while the rest half saw an upward trend. 

So, here are the top 10 highest selling cars of February: 

Models

February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Swift

19,202

19,108

20,264

Dzire

17,438

14,967

11,901

Wagon R

14,669

20,334

18,728

Baleno

12,570

6,791

20,070

Nexon

12,259

13,816

7,929

Ertiga

11,649

11,847

9,774

Alto

11,551

12,342

16,919

Bolero

11,045

3,506

4,843

Venue

10,212

11,377

11,224

Celerio

9,896

8,279

6,214

  • The Swift is the best-seller for February, reporting over 19,200 units sold. The hatchback is mostly found in the top five positions every month. 

  • The Maruti Dzire makes a nice jump with nearly 50 percent Y-o-Y growth. Even compared to January 2022, Maruti sold nearly 3,500 units more. 

  • The third position is taken up by the Wagon R which sees a decline of around 20 percent, compared to February 2021. It’s monthly sales have also fallen by around 30 percent, from 20,334 units sold in January this year. 

  • Maruti Baleno sees a 100 percent increase in monthly sales, while seeing a 40 percent decline in yearly sales. The new Baleno was being delivered from February 23, the launch date. Alongside, the pre-facelift model’s left over stocks were sold with high discounts. These two reasons could possibly be behind the increase in monthly sales. 

  • The Tata Nexon takes up the fifth position with 12,259 units sold. Its Y-o-Y sales have nearly doubled, possibly due to many upgrades and special editions introduced over the year. It continues to be the best-selling Tata car for the past many months. 

  • Maruti Ertiga maintains its stable position towards the bottom half of the table. It reported sales of 11,649 units in February, seeing a 20 percent raise from February 2021. 

  • The Maruti Alto’s Y-o-Y sales have gone down by 30 percent, selling nearly 5,500 units lower this year. 

  • The eight position is surprisingly taken up by the Mahindra Bolero, which is not a usual sight in this list. It’s Y-o-Y sales have grown by over 120 percent and monthly sales by over 200 percent

  • The Venue is the only Hyundai car to make it to the list, with its sales just over 10,000 units. 

  • The last position is taken up by the Maruti Celerio, which makes a comeback in this list after a really long time. It’s yearly sales have risen by nearly 60 percent, thanks to the launch of the new model. 

T
Published by
Tarun
