This year offered us multiple facelifts, electric SUVs from mass-market and luxury carmakers, and new introductions like the Curvv and Kylaq

SUVs continue to dominate car sales in our country, and 2024 has been another great year for them. This year, we saw a diverse range of new launches, including fresh models, off-roaders, EVs, and even performance-oriented SUVs. While most of the highly anticipated launches came from Indian carmakers, Mercedes-Benz stayed busy throughout the year with multiple debuts, many of which were facelifts.

With that being said, here are all the SUVs launched in India in 2024.

2024 Kia Sonet

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia launched the facelifted Sonet with a refreshed look, along with enhanced safety features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in India. Other new additions include a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 360-degree camera. It is offered with three engine options, including a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. With the update, Kia reintroduced the manual gearbox choice for the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

2024 Hyundai Creta And Creta N Line

Creta Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Creta N Line Price: Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai updated the Creta with changes to both its exterior and interior. The 2024 Creta is also available with a more powerful 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, sourced from the Verna. New features include dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster, dual-zone AC, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

This year, we also saw the launch of the Creta N Line, which features performance-oriented upgrades over the standard model. These include styling tweaks such as red inserts on the exterior and interior, a firmer suspension with a quicker steering rack, and the option of a 6-speed manual with the 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Price: Rs 13 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra expanded the Thar lineup with the launch of its 5-door version, the Thar Roxx. Along with design updates, the Thar Roxx also boasts a more modern interior and gets features like ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging, compared to the 3-door model. It is available with up to 177 PS/ 380 Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol and up to 175 PS/ 370 Nm 2-litre diesel engine options.

Also Read: Check Out All The Electric Cars Launched In India In 2024

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda stepped into the sub-4m SUV segment with the launch of the Kylaq. It is offered only with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option that produces 115 PS and 178 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Feature highlights include 10-inch infotainment system, powered and ventilated front-row seats, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charging.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6

XEV 9e Starting Price: Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BE 6 Starting Price: Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra created buzz with the launch of two new electric offerings, the XEV 9e and the BE 6. Both models are built on the carmaker's 'INGLO' platform that is designed only for electric SUVs. Both the XEV 9e and BE 6 are available with two battery options: a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 682 km.

They come packed with premium features such as wireless phone charging, powered front seats with ventilation, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and ADAS. Mahindra has not yet disclosed the pricing for these models, but they are expected to be announced at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the facelifted XUV300 with a new name (XUV 3XO), a fresh look, and a heavily updated interior with new features. It now comes with a larger 10.25-inch infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS. The XUV 3XO retains the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the pre-facelift model. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and 6-speed AMT.

Also Read: Kia Syros To Debut Soon: What To Expect

Tata Nexon CNG

Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

With the launch of the Nexon CNG, Tata Motors became the first carmaker in India to equip a factory-fitted CNG kit with a turbo-petrol engine. It features the same dual-cylinder technology, which offers better boot space compared to CNG vehicles with a traditional setup. The Nexon CNG is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 100 PS and 170 Nm in CNG mode. It is also available with features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front-row seats, and automatic AC.

Tata Curvv EV And Curvv

Curvv EV Price: Rs 17.50 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Curvv Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Early August also marked the launch of Tata's most awaited model of 2024, the Curvv EV. It garnered significant attention due to its sporty styling and modern interior, featuring a panoramic sunroof and powered front-row seats with ventilation. The Curvv EV gets two powertrain options, a 45 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 502 km, and a 55 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of 585 km.

Tata also launched the Curvv that is the ICE-powered counterpart to the Curvv EV. It is sold with three engine options that includes a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 125 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel. Key features include a powered tailgate with gesture control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Citroen Basalt

Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rivalling the Curvv, Citroen introduced the Basalt with a sporty SUV-coupe design and upmarket interior. Key features include adjustable under-thigh support, a 10.2-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, and wireless phone charging. The Basalt is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre NA unit that produces 82 PS and 115 Nm, and a 1-litre turbocharged unit generating 110 PS and up to 205 Nm.

Also Read: All Car Brands That Have Announced Price Hikes For 2025

Tata Punch EV

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched the Punch EV, which not only features an electric powertrain but also boasts design and feature updates over its ICE-powered counterpart. It is offered with two battery pack choices, a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh, with a claimed range of 315 km and 421 km respectively. The Punch EV comes equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, six airbags (as standard), ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

2024 Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan launched the 2024 Magnite with minor updates to its exterior, along with a new cabin theme and additional features. It now comes with a larger grille and a new set of alloy wheels, while the interior features a fresh black and orange colour scheme. New additions include an 8-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Price: Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota launched the rebadged version of the Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, in early April. Compared to its Maruti counterpart, it boasts a tweaked grille and differently designed alloy wheels, while maintaining a similar cabin layout. The Urban Cruiser is powered by either a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. It also offers an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit paired with the 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai updated the Alcazar with design changes reminiscent of the 2024 Creta, and an updated cabin with new features. Inside, the 2024 Alcazar gets new equipment like electric boss mode, wireless phone chargers for both the first and second rows, and its safety is enhanced with the inclusion of ADAS. It is available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options and is powered by either a turbo-petrol or a diesel engine.

Also Read: You Can Drive These 10 SUVs Home By The End Of 2024

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Price: Rs 67.65 lakh to Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep gave its capable off-roader, the Wrangler, a facelift that brought modest design updates, a revamped cabin, and new features. It now comes equipped with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and dual-zone AC. The 2024 Wrangler continues to be powered by a 270 PS/400 Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and comes equipped with a four-wheel-drive system, including multiple drive modes and locking differentials.

Nissan X-Trail

Price: Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

After nearly a decade-long gap, the Nissan X-Trail made its comeback on our roads. It is now offered in a single variant and is sold as a CBU (completely built-up unit). The 2024 X-Trail comes with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, and 7 airbags. It is powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine that puts out 163 PS and 300 Nm. Transmission option is limited to a CVT automatic.

Kia EV9

Price: Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom)

The Kia EV9 made its debut as the flagship electric SUV offered by Korean carmaker in India. It is offered with a 99.8 kWh battery pack that is paired to dual electric motor setup, delivering 384 PS and 700 Nm. The EV9 comes equipped with features such as an 18-way adjustable powered driver's seat, ventilated and heated seats for both the front and second rows, a massaging function for second-row passengers, and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Price: Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo Plus, which is essentially a larger version of the Bolero Neo. It had earlier made its debut as an ambulance and is now offered with a 9-seating layout for customers. The Bolero Neo Plus comes with features such as a 9-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, a 6-speaker sound system, and power windows. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 118 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Force Gurkha 5-door And Updated Gurkha 3-door

Gurkha 3-door Price: Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Gurkha 5-door Price: Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

In early May, Force Motors updated the Gurkha and also launched its 5-door version. Both feature a more powerful 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 140 PS and 320 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Updates inside the cabin include a 9-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster. The Gurkha 5-door and its 3-door version boast a water wading capacity of 700 mm and come equipped with a manual front and rear differential lock.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift And Maybach GLS 600

GLS Price: Rs 1.32 crore to 1.37 crore (ex-showroom)

GLS Maybach Price: Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz started the year by giving its flagship SUV, the GLS, a facelift. It received minor updates to both its exterior and interior that features dual 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for the digital driver's unit), a panoramic sunroof, and a five-zone climate control system. The 2024 GLS is offered with a choice of a 381 PS 3-litre turbo-petrol and a 367 PS 3-litre diesel engine.

Along with the standard model, Mercedes also launched the 2024 Maybach GLS, which is available with a 557 PS 4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine, assisted by 48V mild-hybrid tech. Design changes include a larger grille and slightly tweaked bumpers, while the interior remains similar but with an updated steering wheel. Top features include electric sunblinds, heated and ventilated seats with a massage function, and a 13-speaker Burmester sound system.

2024 Land Rover Discovery

Price: Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

British carmaker Land Rover updated its entry-level luxury SUV, the Discovery, with major changes to its interior, along with a price cut of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. It now features an updated dashboard layout with a curved 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a revised drive selector, and updated 3-spoke steering wheel. The 2024 Discovery continues to be offered with a 249 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 204 PS 2-litre diesel engine option.

BMW iX xDrive50

Price: Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom)

BMW introduced a new top-spec xDrive 50 variant to the iX range. It is offered with a larger 111.5 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, producing 523 PS and 765 Nm of torque. It is priced at a Rs 19 lakh premium over the entry-level variant. Feature highlights include a 14.9-inch infotainment system, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and wireless phone charging.

2024 Range Rover Evoque Facelift

Price: Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Land Rover also updated the Range Rover Evoque with exterior and interior updates. The design changes give it a sleeker look, while the cabin gets a revised centre console, with features like a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charging as standard. The 2024 Evoque also gets a 48V mild-hybrid setup paired with its engine options, which include a 249 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 204 PS 2-litre diesel engine, both mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe

Price: Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom)

Following the launch of the facelifted GLE, Mercedes launched its sportier version, the GLE 53 Coupe, in India. It receives cosmetic updates to its styling and interior, while retaining the 435 PS 3-litre 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. Top features include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a heads-up display, and a 13-speaker Burmester sound system.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift

Price: Rs 50.50 lakh to Rs 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz also launched the facelifted GLA at the end of January. It boasts a redesigned front grille, updated bumpers, and a new headlight setup. The 2024 GLA comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a powered driver's seat with memory function, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof. It is available with either a 163 PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol or a 190 PS 2-litre diesel engine.

Porsche Cayenne GTS And GTS Coupe

Price: Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.01 crore (ex-showroom)

Porsche expanded the Cayenne lineup in India with the GTS and GTS Coupe variants. Both variants feature minor design updates reminiscent of the facelifted Cayenne, with cosmetic changes specific to the GTS models. These include smoked lighting elements and plenty of gloss-black accents around the exterior. Both models are powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 500 PS and 660 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz EQA And EQB Facelift

EQA Price: Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom)

2024 EQB Price: Rs 70.90 lakh to Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz updated its electric portfolio with the introduction of the EQA and the facelifted EQB. The EQA is the most affordable Mercedes EV in India, while the EQB sits above it and features visual updates. The EQA comes with a 70.5 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor generating 190 PS and 385 Nm, offering a WLTP-claimed range of 560 km.

The EQB is available with two battery options: a 70.5 kWh and a 66.5 kWh. The former is paired with a 190 PS/385 Nm electric motor, while the latter gets more powerful 292 PS/520 Nm dual electric motors. Along with the 7-seat configuration, the 2024 EQB is also available with a 5-seating layout, offered only with the top-spec 350 4MATIC variant.

Mini Countryman EV

Price: Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW's sister brand, Mini, debuted the Countryman Electric in India. It features a minimalist interior with equipment like a 9.4-inch round OLED infotainment system, which also doubles as a display for all other vehicle-related information. Other features include powered front-row seats, a massaging function on the driver's seat, and connected car technology. The electric Countryman is powered by a 204 PS/250 Nm single electric motor, paired with a 66.4 kWh battery pack, delivering a WLTP-claimed range of 462 km.

Maserati Grecale

Price: Rs 1.31 crore (ex-showroom)

Positioned below the Levante, Maserati introduced the Grecale SUV in India. It is sold in three trims: GT, Modena, and Trofeo. The former two are powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces up to 330 PS, while the Trofeo gets a 530 PS 3-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine. All variants are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and feature an all-wheel-drive system.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Price: Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom)

The next AMG model to be launched by Mercedes was the GLC 43 Coupe, a more performance-focused version of the standard GLC SUV. Under the hood, it boasts a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 421 PS and 500 Nm. On the outside, the GLC 43 Coupe gets AMG-specific elements like sporty-looking side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a quad-tip exhaust system.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Price: Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom)

Following its debut in international markets, the Lamborghini Urus SE made its way to the Indian market. The main highlight of the Urus SE is its 4-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which is electrified with a plug-in hybrid system that produces 192 PS/483 Nm, delivering an electric-only range of 60 km. Combined, the system puts out 800 PS and 950 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 312 kmph.

Audi Q8 Facelift

Price: Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom)

Audi launched the facelifted Q8, which not only brought exterior and interior updates but also carried a price premium of Rs 10 lakh over the pre-facelift model. Changes on the outside include redesigned bumpers, an updated front grille, and new LED lighting. The cabin features a similar layout with updates to the upholstery, infotainment system, and digital driver's display. The Q8 is powered by a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 340 PS and 500 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV And Maybach EQS 680

EQS SUV Price: Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom)

Maybach EQS Price: Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes continued its series of launches with the introduction of the Maybach EQS in early September, followed by its standard model. The EQS is available in a single 580 4MATIC variant, equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack. It is paired with dual electric motors that produce 544 PS and 858 Nm, delivering a claimed range of 809 km.

On the other hand, the Maybach EQS features exclusive design elements and offers a more luxurious cabin compared to the standard EQS. It is equipped with the same 122 kWh battery pack, coupled with dual electric motors, but it generates 658 PS and 950 Nm, providing a claimed range of 611 km.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II

Price: Rs 10.50 crore (ex-showroom)

Ultra-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce launched the Cullinan Series II on our shores. It features design updates, including sleeker headlight units, redesigned alloy wheels, and a slightly tweaked rear end. The Cullinan Series II is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine that produces 571 PS and 850 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Mercedes-AMG G63

Price: Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz launched the 2024 AMG G63 facelift that showcases updates to its design, interior, as well as to its powertrain department. It is powered by a 4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine that is paired with mild-hybrid tech, producing 585 PS and 850 Nm. The G63 does nought to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, and also comes equipped with a four-wheel drive system.

Audi Q7 Facelift

Price: Rs 88.66 lakh to Rs 97.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

In late November, Audi launched the 2024 Q7 facelift in India. It features minor tweaks to both the exterior and interior. The updated Q7 comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, four-zone AC, and ADAS. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine producing 345 PS and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Curvv on road price