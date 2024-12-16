Check Out All The Electric Cars Launched In India In 2024

We not only got a new entry-level offering in the form of the Punch EV, but we also witnessed the launch of EVs focusing on luxury and performance.

2024 has been a great year overall when new car launches are considered, and this extends to the introduction of new EVs as well. Not only did we see notable mass-market introductions like the Tata Punch EV, Curvv EV, and the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6, but we also got facelifts of EVs sold by luxury carmakers. In this report, we will take a look at all the electric models that made their debut in India this year.

Updated Mahindra XUV400

Price: Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra updated the XUV400 electric SUV by introducing new Pro variants and providing much-needed interior updates. The 2024 XUV400 is offered in two variants, EC Pro and EL Pro, the latter is offered with both 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery pack options. The smaller unit offers a claimed range of 375 km, while the larger one delivers a claimed range of 456 km. Both options are paired with a 150 PS/ 310 Nm electric motor. Key features include dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and the digital driver's unit, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone AC.

Tata Punch EV

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata introduced the Punch EV in 2024, marking the brand's fourth electric offering. It is the EV counterpart of the Punch micro SUV and features distinct styling updates to differentiate the two. The Punch EV is offered with a 25 kWh battery pack, paired with an 80 PS electric motor, and a 35 kWh battery pack, coupled with a 120 PS electric motor. The former delivers a claimed range of 315 km, while the latter is capable of delivering a claimed range of 421 km.

BYD Seal

Price: Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD entered the premium electric car space with the launch of the Seal EV in India. The all-electric sedan is offered in three variants, with two battery pack options to choose from. It is available with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options. The top-spec Seal is equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery pack, coupled with 530 PS/ 670 Nm dual electric motors that deliver a claimed range of 580 km. Key features include a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, eight airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

BMW i5

Price: Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom)

BMW also launched the i5 electric sedan in 2024, marking the entry of the new-generation 5 Series in India. It is sold as a completely built unit and is available in a single M60 variant. The i5 is powered by 601 PS/ 795 Nm dual electric motors, coupled with an 81.2 kWh battery pack. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 230 kmph. The i5 offers a WLTP-claimed range of 516 km.

Mercedes-Benz EQA And EQB Facelift

EQA Price: Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom)

EQB Price: Rs 70.9 lakh to 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

In early July, Mercedes-Benz launched two electric SUVs, the EQA and the 2024 EQB facelift, in India. The EQA is now the entry-level model in Mercedes India's electric lineup. It is powered by a front-wheel-mounted 190 PS/ 385 Nm single electric motor, paired with a 70.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a WLTP-claimed range of 560 km.

The facelifted EQB, on the other hand, features minor design changes and is now also offered with a 5-seat configuration, alongside the 7-seat layout option. It is available in two variants; the top-spec 350 4MATIC variant comes with a 66.5 kWh battery pack, paired with 292 PS/ 520 Nm dual electric motors, delivering a claimed range of 447 km.

Mini Countryman EV

Price: Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mini launched the electric version of the Countryman SUV in India. It is offered in a single E variant that packs a 66.4 kWh battery unit, paired with a 204 PS/ 250 Nm single electric motor, delivering a WLTP-claimed range of 462 km. Top features include a 9.4-inch round OLED infotainment system, powered front-row seats, a massaging function on the driver's seat, and connected car technology.

Tata Curvv EV

Price: Rs 17.50 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched one of its much-awaited electric offerings, the Curvv EV, during the second half of 2024. It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system. The Curvv EV is available with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The smaller unit paired with a motor that produces 110 PS/ 215 Nm with a claimed range of 430 while the larger unit, paired with a 167 PS/ 215 Nm electric motor, delivers a claimed range of 502 km.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV And Maybach EQS 680

EQS Price: Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom)

Maybach EQS Price: Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes first launched its flagship electric offering, the EQS Maybach, followed by the standard version, the EQS SUV, in India. The EQS Maybach features bespoke elements and boasts a luxurious interior, which we are familiar with in other offerings sold under the Maybach badge. It comes equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack paired with 658 PS/ 950 Nm dual electric motors, delivering a claimed range of 611 km.

On the other hand, the standard EQS is powered by 544 PS/ 858 Nm dual electric motors coupled with the same 122 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of 809 km. Top features include a 17.7-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the co-driver, and entertainment screens for second-row passengers.

Kia EV9

Price: Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom)

During the festive season of this year, Kia launched its flagship electric SUV, the EV9, in India. It is built on the same platform that underpins the EV6, but features a three-row, 6-seat configuration. The EV9 is offered with a 99.8 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors generating 384 PS and 700 Nm. It delivers a claimed range of 561 km and comes equipped with features such as an 18-way powered driver's seat, ventilated and heated first- and second-row seats, a massaging function for second-row passengers, and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

MG Windsor EV

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG launched the Windsor EV in early September but announced its full prices the following month. The carmaker offers the electric crossover with two pricing models, including one where you are charged Rs 3.5 for every kilometre driven. It is retailed with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a 136 PS/ 200 Nm single electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 332 km.

BYD eMAX 7

Price: Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD launched the facelifted version of the e6 electric MPV with a new name, refreshed design, and updated interior. The eMAX 7 is offered in 6-seat and 7-seat layout options and gets features such as a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment system, ventilated front seats, 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. It is offered with two battery pack options, 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh. The larger pack is paired with a 204 PS/ 310 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 530 km.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6

XEV 9e Starting Price: Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BE 6 Starting Price: Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra recently launched the first product from their 'Born Electric' sub-brand, the BE 6, alongside the XEV 9e. Both SUVs can be configured with either a 59 kWh or a 79 kWh battery pack, featuring a rear-wheel-drive system. Full prices for the XEV 9e and BE 6 are yet to be announced, and both models are expected to reach dealerships by the end of January 2025.

The XEV 9e and BE 6 both feature a minimalist interior with premium features. Highlights include wireless phone charging, powered front seats with ventilation, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multi-zone AC, an augmented reality-based heads-up display, and ADAS. The BE 6 will compete with the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV, while the XEV 9e will rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

