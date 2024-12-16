All Car Brands That Have Announced Price Hikes For 2025

The price hikes are primarily attributed to rising input costs, with the list featuring mostly mass-market carmakers and some luxury brands

We typically see automakers offering discounts on their models at the end of the calendar year. However, this is also the period when, if not all, but major brands announce price hikes for the following year. So, if you are in the market to buy a new car, now might be the right time, as carmakers from both mainstream and premium segments are set to raise prices starting January 2025.

Here’s a look at all the brands that have announced price hikes for next year so far.

Car Brands Price Increase Maruti Suzuki Up to 4 percent Tata Motors Up to 3 percent Mahindra Up to 3 percent Hyundai Up to Rs 25,000 depending on the model Kia Up to 2 percent MG Motors Up to 3 percent Mercedes-Benz Up to 3 percent BMW Up to 3 percent Audi Up to 3 percent

Maruti

Maruti was among the first to announce a price hike on all its models, including those sold through Arena as well as Nexa dealerships. The leading carmaker of our nation has announced a price increase of up to 4 percent, depending on the model. The price increase, as stated by Maruti, is intended to cover the surge in input costs and operational expenditures.

Currently Maruti offers 17 models in its portfolio, ranging from Alto K10 that starts from Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), to the Invicto MPV which is priced up to Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors

Recently, Tata Motors announced a price increase of up to 3 percent across its entire lineup, including both EVs and ICE-powered models. However, the increase will vary depending on the model and variant you choose. The Indian automaker cited rising input costs and inflation as the reasons for the price hike.

Tata currently sells 13 models, including 5 EVs – Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

Mahindra

Indian SUV maker Mahindra is set to increase the prices of all its models by up to 3 percent starting January 2025. The price revision will vary depending on the model. According to Mahindra, the rise in operational costs due to increased commodity prices and other manufacturing expenses are the primary reasons for the hike. Recently, the company made headlines with the introduction of two new EVs – the XEV 9e and the BE 6.

Other SUVs from the carmaker's portfolio include the Thar Roxx, Scorpio N, XUV700, and XUV 3XO.

Hyundai

Starting next year, Hyundai will also hike the prices across its entire range. Depending on the model, the cost increase will be up to Rs 25,000. According to the Korean carmaker, adverse exchange rates and rising logistics costs are the primary reasons for the price hike.

Priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai India’s portfolio includes Grand i10 Nios, Creta SUV, Verna sedan, and Ioniq 5 EV.

Kia

Kia joined its sister brand in announcing a price increase of up to 2 percent across its entire lineup. Like other car manufacturers, the main causes for the price jump are rising input costs and higher supply chain expenditures.

Kia is set to launch the Syros in India on December 19. Apart from that, it retails six models, including the Sonet, Seltos, and the flagship EV9.

MG Motor India

Another car brand that will increase its model prices by up to 3 percent is MG Motor India. Rising input costs and other external factors have driven the price escalation. The automaker offers seven models, including the Comet EV, Windsor EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the Gloster, with prices ranging between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz

Moving on to the premium car segment, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its cars will become more expensive by up to 3 percent starting from the first day of the next year. The German carmaker stated that they are facing increased pressure on their cost structure, driven by escalating material costs, fluctuating commodity prices, higher logistics expenses, and inflation. Hence, the price increase.

Mercedes sells 24 models in India, including 5 EVs such as the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, and EQS SUV.

BMW

BMW is the next luxury carmaker on our list, which has announced a price hike of up to 3 percent across its entire lineup. This will be effective from January 1, 2025. While BMW has not specified a particular reason, it has stated that this increase will also affect its locally assembled models, such as the 5 Series LWB, 7 Series LWB, X7, and M340i.

Audi

Audi has joined its German rivals and confirmed that, effective January 2025, the prices of its entire lineup will increase by 3 percent. Audi locally assembles models like the A4, A6, Q3, Q5 and Q7 SUV. It must be noted that cars like A5 Sportback, Q8 SUV and e-Tron GT are brought through import route.

You can also expect other brands like Toyota, Honda, Skoda, and Volkswagen to announce price hikes for 2025 in coming weeks.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.