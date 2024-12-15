Kia Syros To Debut Soon: What To Expect

The Kia Syros will feature a boxy design, a premium cabin and is set to debut in India on December 19

Kia India is all set to introduce a brand new model – the Syros – which will debut in India on December 19. The new model will slot between the Sonet and Seltos in the carmaker’s portfolio. Kia has been teasing this upcoming SUV for some time now and if these teasers have made you keen to know more about it, here’s what you can expect:

Boxy Exterior Design

Recent teasers of the Kia Syros suggest that it will feature a boxy shape inspired by the Kia Carnival and Kia EV9. The design sketches suggest large window panels, a kinked beltline near the C-pillar, squared out wheel arches, a prominent shoulder line and flush door handles. At the front, the teasers reveal vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights and LED DRLs, while the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) seem to incorporate turn indicators. It will also have sleek L-shaped tail lights, elongated roof rails, and a flat tailgate, completing the boxy aesthetic.

Feature-rich Interior

Kia has yet to reveal the interior of the Syros, but a teaser has spilled out certain details such as a black / grey theme, large touchscreen infotainment system and a fighter-jet like gear lever. . Kia has confirmed a panoramic sunroof, and the Syros is likely to include a dual-display setup, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. For safety, it is expected to be offered with six airbags (as standard), a reversing camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Potent Powertrain Options

The upcoming Kia Syros is expected to feature the same engine options as the Sonet subcompact SUV.

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT*, 6-speed AT

*iMT = Clutchless manual transmission

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to start at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against subcompact and compact SUVs such as Tata Nexon / Curvv, Hyundai Venue / Creta, Kia Sonet / Seltos and Maruti Brezza / Grand Vitara. .

