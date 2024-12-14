You Can Drive These 10 SUVs Home By The End Of 2024

Published On Dec 14, 2024 12:30 PM By Yashika for Renault Kiger

Apart from the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, popular SUVs like the Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara are also available for delivery in less than two weeks

The countdown to 2024 has begun, but if you’ve been thinking about buying an SUV, now might just be the right time to take the call. While SUVs often come with long waiting periods, there are a few models this December that you can get with little to no delay, especially in some of India’s top cities. So, if you’re looking to kick off the new year with a brand-new SUV in your driveway, here’s a list of options you can bring home without a long wait!

Renault Kiger

Price Range: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Thane, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

Buyers in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Indore and Coimbatore can get their Renault Kiger immediately.

Engine options available with the Kiger are:

Engine 1-litre petrol (naturally aspirated) 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ CVT

CVT: Continuously variable transmission

The Kiger offers features like a 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver display and auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and an air purifier. Turbo variants also feature cruise control.

Its safety net includes 4 airbags, an electronic stability programme (ESP), rear parking sensors and camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Nissan Magnite

Price Range: Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

The Magnite is readily available in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Patna.

Engine options available with the Magnite are:

Engine 1-litre petrol (naturally aspirated) 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ AMT 5-speed MT / e-CVT

The Nissan Magnite’s feature net includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, auto-dimming IRVM and four-colour ambient lighting. It also gets a wireless phone charger.

The 2024 Magnite is equipped with safety features such as 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has electronic stability control (ESC),hill-start assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Volkswagen Taigun

Price Range: Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 19.74 Lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad, and Noida.

If you live in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, you can take the delivery of the Volkswagen Taigun immediately.

Engine options available with the Taigun is:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Key features on board the Taigun are a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, auto AC, ventilated and powered front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

The safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear-view camera.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Price Range: Rs 35.17 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad, and Noida.

You can get your hands on the Volkswagen Tiguan immediately in Noida, Ahmedabad and Faridabad.

The Tiguan comes with a choice of 1 engine option only:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 190 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

The feature pack of the Tiguan includes an 8-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, 3-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

Safety features comprise six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS), an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, a rear-view camera, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Maruti Jimny

Price Range: Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

The Maruti Jimny is readily available in a few cities like Coimbatore, Surat, and Thane.

It is available in a single petrol engine:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 105 PS Torque 134 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT Drivetrain (4-wheel-drive)

Maruti’s off-roader is packed with features like a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and auto AC.

It gets six airbags (as standard), a hill-hold assist, an electronic stability program (ESP), and a rearview camera.

Maruti Fronx

Price Range: Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

The Maruti Fronx is readily available in Coimbatore, Surat, and Thane.

The engine option available with the Fronx is:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol+CNG engine Power 100 PS 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 148 Nm 113 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

The feature list of the Fronx includes a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, cruise control, and auto climate control.

It gets up to six airbags, hill-hold assist, electronic stability program (ESP), a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Price Range: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

Customers can get the Grand Vitara immediately in Coimbatore, Thane, and Surat

Engine options available with the Grand Vitara are:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol (mild-hybrid) 1.5-litre CNG (mild hybrid petrol) 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid Power 103 PS 88 PS 116 PS Torque 137 Nm 122 Nm 122 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT

Features on board the Vitara include a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.

Its safety net features 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.

Honda Elevate

Price Range: Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 16.71 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Gurugram, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

Buyers living in Indore, Noida, and Faridabad will be able to drive the SUV home immediately.

The Elevate only comes with a single engine option:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT

The Honda Elevate comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and push-button start/stop.

Its safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Kia Seltos

Price Range: Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Patna, and Indore

The Kia Seltos is immediately available in Thane, Kolkata, and Gurugram.

You have three engine choices with the Kia Seltos:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

The Seltos’s features list includes dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster), dual-zone climate control, and wireless phone charging.

Safety features include 6 airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), level 2 ADAS safety suite, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency.

Kia Sonet

Price Range: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Patna, and Indore

The Kia Sonet is readily available in a few cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

The 2024 Kia Sonet is available with 3 engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

The Sonet gets features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level 1 ADAS.

Which of these SUVs would you consider buying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

All prices are ex-showroom

Read More on : Kiger AMT