New Rugged Honda Elevate Field Explorer Concept Previewed In Japan

The Field Explorer is a more rugged-looking, customised version of the Japan-spec Honda Elevate

Honda has introduced the Elevate in Japan as the Honda WR-V.

The Japan-spec Honda Elevate looks the same as the India-spec model.

Honda has previewed a customised concept version of the SUV known as ‘Field Explorer’.

This rugged looking version of the Elevate includes official Honda accessories available for the Japan-spec SUV.

The Honda Elevate made its global debut in India in September 2023 marking the brand’s entry in the compact SUV space. Two months later, Honda launched the Elevate in its home country, rebranded as the Honda WR-V. Now, Honda has previewed a customised version of the Japan-spec SUV, named the WR-V Field Explorer concept. It is set to be officially showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon, to be held on January 12-14, 2024.

The WR-V Field Explorer edition is a rugged-looking variant of the SUV, customised using both genuine Honda accessories, exclusively available in Japan, and a few extra bits.

Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept: Details So Far

Honda has only revealed the front three quarters of the concept build ahead of the showcase. The front of the SUV features an all-new blacked-out grille with a large cross-bar integrated, bearing the full 'Honda' inscription above it. Atop the grille, three yellow auxiliary lights have been added to enhance its rugged appeal. The yellow lights are also integrated into the fog lamps.

Another noticeable change on the front is the completely blacked-out skid plate, which gets silver inserts on the regular version of the Japan-spec Honda WR-V. The side cladding has been changed, and it also gets all-terrain tyres, fitted on the new, blacked-out alloys. This Field Explorer concept has also been provided with a roof rack. The headlights and tail lamps also appear to feature a smoked effect for a sportier appeal.

Accessories Offered In India

The India-spec Honda Elevate is offered with 3 accessory packs: the Basic kit, Signature pack, and Armour pack. It also comes with a host of accessories.

The Basic kit comprises car care accessories such as mud flaps, floor mats, mud guards, key chains, and an emergency hammer. In contrast, the Signature pack includes chrome garnishes for the front grille, fog lamps, tail lamps, front fender, front under spoiler, side under spoiler, rear lower garnish, door mirror garnish, and quarter pillar garnish . The Armour pack features car protection accessories, including front and rear bumper corner protectors, door edge garnish, side protectors, tailgate entry guard, and door handle protectors.

To know more about the official accessories offered with the Honda Elevate, head here.

Price & Rivals

In India, the Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

So do you think Honda should also offer the Field Explorer accessory pack for the India-spec version of the SUV as well? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

