Both Tata SUVs also received 5-star ratings earlier this year from Global NCAP crash tests

Both SUVs scored 30.08 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection.

They got 44.54 points out of 49 in child occupant protection.

The report does not detail the results of the electronic stability control (ESC) and pedestrian protection.

The Tata Harrier is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Safari’s prices range from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bharat new car assessment program (BNCAP) was introduced on October 1 as India’s own crash test assessment agency, following which many carmakers volunteered their cars to be crash-tested and rated. Now, 3 months after it was introduced, BNCAP has finally released its first safety rating and its 5 stars for the both the recently launched Tata Harrier and Tata Safari facelifts.

Interestingly, both these SUVs had already scored a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. In BNCAP, the Adventure + variants of both SUVs were crash tested. Let’s have a detailed look at how both these SUVs performed.

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

In the adult occupant protection tests, both SUVs got 14.08/16 in the frontal impact test and 16/16 in the side impact test. The Harrier and Safari received 5 stars in adult occupant protection.

Front Impact

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs, feet and left shin got good protection. Protection on the right leg near the door was adequate, though the protection on the chest was marginal. For the front passenger, all these areas received good protection.

Side Impact

In both the Harrier and Safari, the driver received good protection on the head, chest, torso and hip. This impact test is set at a speed of 50 kmph against a deformable barrier.

Side Pole Impact

In the side pole test (at 29 kmph), the results were the same as in the side impact test. The driver got good protection on the head, chest, torso, and hip.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

The Harrier and Safari scored well in the child occupant protection tests and scored a 5-star rating for this aspect as well. In both SUVs, ISOFIX anchorage is provided for the outer seats of the second row, with the child seats fitted facing rearward. Here are the details:

Dynamic score – 23.54/24

CRS installation score – 12/12

Vehicle assessment score – 9/13

18-month Old Child

When tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child, the Harrier and Safari both scored 11.54 points out of 12.

3-year Old Child

For a 3-year-old child, both SUVs scored a full 12 points out of 12.

Unlike the GNCAP report, the BNCAP fact sheet does not offer much detail about the protection offered to the child especially with regards to the head, chest or neck.

Safety Equipment

Both, the Tata Harrier & Safari, come with 6 airbags, an optional knee airbag, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seatbelt reminders (all passengers), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and the top variants get a suite of ADAS features including lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and auto emergency braking.

The BNCAP reports are not as detailed in explaining the results and performance of the electronic safety features, as seen in many other new car assessment programs. While the BNCAP report does state that the SUVs offer ESC as standard – while also listing pedestrian protection as per AIS-100 – it does not offer any details on how the SUVs performed in those tests.

Variants The Rating Is Applicable To

While the mid-spec variants of both the Harrier & Safari were crash-tested, the 5-star safety is applicable to all variants ranging from Smart manual to Fearless + Dark automatic for the Harrier, and from 7-seater Smart manual to 7-seater Accomplished + Dark automatic of the Safari.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Harrier is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass. The Tata Safari, which is priced between Rs 16.19 lakh and Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom), goes up against the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

Which BNCAP safety rating are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below.

