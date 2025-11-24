Here Are 5 Things 2025 Tata Sierra Gets Over The Tata Harrier

The 2025 Sierra debuts Tata’s first-ever triple-screen setup, backed by a speaker count that even beats the Harrier

The 2025 Tata Sierra has already been unveiled and is set to be launched on November 25, 2025. Tata’s iconic Sierra SUV, in its new-generation avatar, not only looks futuristic but also features a tech-loaded cabin with an all-new dashboard layout and equipment seen for the first time in a Tata car. Here are 5 features the new-generation Sierra offers over the Tata Harrier.

Triple-screen Setup

One of the highlight features of the 2025 Tata Sierra is its triple screen setup. The layout includes a digital instrument cluster for the driver, a large touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and a dedicated screen for the co-driver. In contrast, the Tata Harrier boasts a dual-screen layout which includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Interestingly, the infotainment screen inside the new-generation Sierra is expected to come with Tata’s latest UI (user-interface) for improved responsiveness and smoother experience compared to existing units in other Tata cars.

Some lower-spec variants of the Sierra also get a dual-screen setup. We also conducted a poll on CarDekho Instagram asking our followers to pick their preference between the two in an Instagram poll. Check the full story here.

2 Extra Speakers, And A Soundbar

Both the 2025 Sierra and the Harrier come with branded JBL sound systems, however, the Sierra edges ahead with 2 extra speakers. It gets a 12-speaker setup, while the Harrier offers a 10-speaker system. To further enhance the in-cabin acoustic experience, the Sierra also features a soundbar positioned above the climate control panel.

Extendable Sun Visors

Another convenience feature offered with the Tata Sierra over the Harrier are the extendable sun visors for front seats. Compared to the traditional sun visors, the extendable mechanism helps in better shielding the driver and co-driver from the harsh sunlight.

Extended Thigh Support

What else makes the new Sierra better than the Harrier in terms of comfort is the extended thigh support, a first time feature for a Tata car. It is essentially a fold-out extension of the seat base which can be adjusted as per your requirements.

Auxiliary Tail Lamp

The Tata Harrier also misses out on the auxiliary tail lamps, which for the first time has been offered with the 2025 Sierra. It helps enhance the visibility even when the tailgate of the car is open.

We have also drawn a detailed comparison for the features set of the new Sierra with the Tata Curvv. Visit the link to know more.

BONUS: Tata’s New 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

While the Tata Harrier only comes with a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm, the Sierra is expected to debut Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

Specifications 2025 Tata Sierra Tata Harrier Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS 118 PS 170 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

It is worth to note that the Harrier and Safari are also receiving the same turbo petrol engine option and the launch is confirmed for 9th December.

Price Range And Rivals

2025 Tata Sierra Tata Harrier Rs 15 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

We have also detailed the expected prices for each variant of the new Sierra in this story.

The 2025 Tata Sierra will be an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun. The Tata Harrier rivals the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.